LaVine vows Bulls will 'throw everything at last 22 games' after snapping losing run

Zach LaVine insists the Chicago Bulls will "throw everything at these last 22 games" after returning to winning ways with a 131-87 victory over the Brooklyn Nets.

LaVine scored 32 points at United Center as the Bulls ended a six-match losing streak, inflicting their opponents' heaviest defeat and holding them to their lowest score of the season.

DeMar DeRozan chipped in with 17 points on his return from injury, as did Patrick Williams, while Nikola Vucevic and Andre Drummond each had 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Patrick Beverley also made his start since signing with the Bulls, having negotiated a buyout with the Orlando Magic having been traded by the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Bulls moved to within 1.5 games of a play-in place in the Eastern Conference, and LaVine urged his team-mates to replicate their performance levels against the Nets going forward.

"I think that's what we have to do from here on out and throw everything at these last 22 games, because we understand where we are," LaVine said. "We have to put that type of energy into it."

Coach Billy Donovan added: "I thought, collectively, the group was pretty connected on both ends with the way they played.

"I thought our effort to get out there and contest and challenge shots and try to make it difficult was good. I thought the group that started the game was really good."