Laverne Cox's Wore "Mainly Rare Vintage" at the 2023 Golden Globes, According to Her Stylist

From a vintage John Galliano gown to jewelry from the 1910s, Christina Pacelli is sharing all the details.

The Golden Globes are back on the air and who better to kick off interviews for E! Live From the Red Carpet than Laverne Cox? But rest assured, while the Inventing Ana actress is chatting up the stars and 2023 nominees, she won't be outshone.

Cox appeared to channel old Hollywood glamour for the 2023 Golden Globes, wearing a striking blue and gold-accented vintage John Galliano gown. The hostess's stylist, Christina Pacelli, tells InStyle that Cox is "wearing mainly rare vintage," and that her dress was pulled from the designer’s spring 2007 ready-to-wear archive all the way in Paris.

"This special gown has been archived since it walked the runway 15 years ago, and the return of Golden Globes felt like the perfect moment to bring it to the spotlight," says Pacelli.

Naturally, it was love at first fitting.

“We knew it was special from the moment we tried it,” says Pacelli. “From the bias cut to the intricate beading and artful statement, it is peak Galliano. [Plus], one of Laverne’s favorite eras of Christian Dior was when Galliano was the creative director so this vintage look is an homage to his work.”

In addition to the dress, each piece of the ensemble was pieced together in a way that was authentically Laverne from head to toe. The heels, colored the same radiant blue as the Galliano gown, were custom-made for the occasion, while most of the diamonds Cox dripped in were Fred Leighton and "mostly from the 1910s and 1920s," according to Pacelli. Even Cox's hair accessory was actually "a special brooch from Fred Leighton’s 1950s archive," while her diamond firework earrings are Kwiat.

Pacelli completed the look with a Judith Leiber Couture sea scallop crystal minaudiere with “a lot of personality.”

“It is a crystal bag a movie star of the early 20th century would wear,” says Pacelli. “A perfect match for her jewelry and gown.”

