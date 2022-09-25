Laver Cup 2022 live: Andy Murray in doubles action, Novak Djokovic to play singles

Uche Amako
·5 min read
andy murray berrettini djokovic live score laver cup 2022 latest updates&nbsp;&nbsp; - GETTY IMAGES
andy murray berrettini djokovic live score laver cup 2022 latest updates - GETTY IMAGES

  • Laver Cup: Team Europe 8 Team World 4 - 13 points needed to win

  • Murray starts doubles action with Berrettini

  • Djokovic to face Auger-Aliassime in singlesB

12:41 PM

Murray/Berrettini 4-2 Sock/Auger-Aliassime* (*denotes next server)

A 130mph first serve by Berrettini enables Murray to finish with an easy overhead winner, 40-0.

And a 127mph ace from Berrettini seals another routine service hold for Europe.

12:38 PM

Murray/Berrettini* 3-2 Sock/Auger-Aliassime (*denotes next server)

Much better game from Auger-Aliassime as he holds to love. Hopefully that will boost his confidence after a tricky start.

12:35 PM

Murray/Berrettini 3-1 Sock/Auger-Aliassime* (*denotes next server)

Berrettini volley winner, 30-15. He's been the best player in the opening stages. Sock makes another forehand error, 40-15.

Berrettini shows his sharpness again at the net to finish the game with a smash winner.

12:31 PM

Murray/Berrettini* 2-1 Sock/Auger-Aliassime (*denotes next server)

Chance for Murray when he gets a short ball but he nets a forehand, 30-15. Double fault by Sock, 30-30.

Murray forehand return and Auger-Aliassime messes up his volley, break point.

Berrettini goes at Auger-Aliassime again with a big forehand and the Canadian can't control his volley which flies long.

Europe breaks.

12:27 PM

Murray/Berrettini 1-1 Sock/Auger-Aliassime* (*denotes next server)

Confident start by Berrettini on his serve as he holds to 15 with good consistency on his first serve.

He will be tough to break today.

12:23 PM

First Set: Murray/Berrettini* 0-1 Sock/Auger-Aliassime (*denotes next server)

Auger-Aliassime starts the match on his serve and on the opening point Berrettini blasts a forehand straight through him.

Auger-Aliassime then frames a forehand long, 0-30. Nervous start by the Canadian. But a couple of big first serves pulls it back to 30-30.

Good anticipation at the net from Sock to finish with a volley winner, 40-30. And Sock finishes with an overhead winner. Good recovery from 0-30 down.

12:11 PM

Standing ovation for Federer

Potentially the final time we'll see the Swiss on a tennis court in the UK.

And the majority of the fans are on their feet to welcome him. An incredible reception from the crowd.

12:05 PM

'The greatest event in tennis'...

Says the court announcer for the Laver Cup as we await the players.

That's a very bold statement...

11:58 AM

Not long to go now...

11:53 AM

Berrettini on Federer

Having the chance to live what we lived [on Friday] is something that's going to be stuck in my heart and my brain forever. I'm not lying when I say that I'm here because of him. Like, he was really the one that I was looking up to.

If, a few years ago someone told me, 'Look, you're going to play Laver Cup, and Roger's going to coach you,' I would have been, like, 'Yeah, right'.

andy murray berrettini djokovic live score laver cup 2022 latest updates&nbsp;&nbsp; - AP
andy murray berrettini djokovic live score laver cup 2022 latest updates - AP

11:41 AM

This is what the two teams are playing for. Decent looking trophy...

andy murray berrettini djokovic live score laver cup 2022 latest updates&nbsp; - AFP
andy murray berrettini djokovic live score laver cup 2022 latest updates - AFP

11:30 AM

'Do not mourn the end of the GOAT – sport always serves up new heroes'

The Telegraph's chief sports writer Oliver Brown ponders where tennis goes next following Roger Federer's retirement:

It appears, in both tennis and beyond, as if we are witnessing the end of what we might call “the GOAT era”. Where there is a danger of excessively romanticising the present, drawing awkward comparisons between different periods to anoint Federer the greatest of all time, the statistics do not lie, with the Big Three in the men’s game having stockpiled 57 of the past 68 major titles between them. It seems inconceivable that such dominance can be concentrated among so few. At some point, the torch must be passed. But to whom?

Read more here.

11:18 AM

Good morning

Hello and welcome to coverage from the Laver Cup at the O2 Arena.

It is the final day of the Team Europe vs Team World event and it is the latter who need a big day if they are to win for the first time.  After starting the evening session level at 4-4, Novak Djokovic made a scintillating return to action, first dismantling Frances Tiafoe in straight sets then linking up with Matteo Berrettini in the doubles to beat Jack Sock and Alex de Minaur.

It means we start the day with Europe leading 8-4 and needing just five more points to win. With three points available for a win, there is plenty to play for.  The opening match of the day sees Andy Murray team up with Berrettini to face Sock and Felix Auger-Aliassime.

That's then followed by Djokovic against Auger-Aliassime in singles. Djokovic was in dazzling form in his first matches since winning Wimbledon in July.

Federer's retirement has brought the longevity of his great rivals into sharper focus while fans and pundits have wondered how men's tennis would cope with the prospect of losing their most marketable athletes. But for now, the 21-time grand slam champion is not thinking about hanging up his racket.

"I'm not playing as much as I played few years ago. I want to peak at the best tournaments, biggest tournaments in the world, which are Grand Slams and some of the biggest ATP events, playing for my country," Djokovic said.

"That's what gives me the most motivation and inspires me to play the best tennis. I really want to keep going. I don't have the ending of my career on the horizon at the moment. "I just want to keep going as long as I feel good and I can compete with the youngsters, that I could be one of the candidates to win Grand Slams."

Latest Stories

  • Laver Cup 2022 LIVE: Andy Murray in action on final day as Roger Federer’s team look to wrap up victory

    It’s all to play for on the final day of the Laver Cup - follow live scores and results as Team Europe take on Team World in London

  • Pink Floyd Founder Cancels Poland Concerts After Rage Over Ukraine War Remarks

    Roger Waters triggered outrage when he accused "extreme" Ukrainian nationalists and NATO of "provoking" Russia to invade the country.

  • Moscow pledges 'full protection' to any areas annexed by Russia

    The referendums in four eastern Ukrainian regions, aimed at annexing territory Russia has taken by force since its invasion in February, entered their third day on Sunday and the Russian parliament could move to formalise the annexation within days. Ukraine and its Western allies have dismissed the referendums as a sham designed to justify an escalation of the war and a mobilisation drive by Moscow after recent battlefield losses.

  • Ukrainian Armed Forces Down Drones Following Deadly Attack on Odesa

    At least one person was killed and several buildings damaged in a drone strike on Odesa, Ukraine, on Friday, September 23, the city’s mayor said.Footage shared by Operational Command South, part of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, shows emergency services attending a fire and damage to a residential block in the city.Odesa City Mayor, Gennadiy Trukhanov, said one person was killed in the attack on Friday. At least four buildings were also damaged, the mayor said.Odesa City Council said that an administrative building near the city’s port had also been hit by strikes on Friday and that two drones were involved. The council later said that four drones had been shot down at sea. Credit: Operational Command South via Storyful

  • Deanne Rose's injury a blow to Canadian women's 2023 World Cup preparations

    Overcoming setbacks is nothing new for Canadian women's team forward Deanne Rose. Rose, a native of Alliston, Ont., made the decision in 2014 to quit the sport after being cut from Canada's Under-15 team, which at the time was overseen by current senior team coach Bev Priestman. A promising career appeared to have ended before it even started. But her life took an unexpected turn when she was invited to train with Canada's Under-17 side in 2015. Things went so well that by the end of the year sh

  • Hickey scores twice, Huneault posts shutout as Canada beats Czechs to open International Para Hockey Cup

    Canada's Para hockey team got off to a strong start at the International Para Hockey Cup with a 3-0 win over host Czech Republic on Saturday in Ostrava. Three-time Paralympian Liam Hickey scored a pair of goals, including an empty-netter to close out the victory, while Mathieu Lelièvre scored his first goal with Team Canada to provide insurance in the third period. The Canadians took control following a scoreless first period and finished with 25 shots on goal. Jean-François Huneault recorded th

  • Huneault earns shutout as Canada kicks off IPC Cup with 3-0 victory over Czechia

    OSTRAVA, Czechia — Liam Hickey scored twice as Canada opened the International Para Hockey Cup with a 3-0 win over Czechia on Saturday. Mathieu Lelievre added an insurance goal and Dominic Cozzolino had two assists. Jean-Francois Huneault made 13 saves for the shutout. “Our focus thus far has been on playing solid defensive hockey and I thought we did that," said Canadian head coach Russ Herrington. "It was great to see contributions from veterans and new guys alike. "To me, this is a building b

  • Media set to return to NHL locker rooms for first time since March 2020

    Trevor Zegras had no idea things were done any other way. The slick, camera-friendly centre with a toolbox full of on-ice tricks made his NHL debut for the Anaheim Ducks in February 2021 as the NHL navigated life alongside COVID-19. That shortened season saw all interviews and media availabilities conducted via video conference calls – part of a long list of protocols aimed at keeping the virus at bay and players healthy. The NHL largely moved to press conferences for the 2021-22 campaign, but l

  • P.K. Subban should be defined by what he did for others

    P.K. Subban was one of the most skilled and exciting players in the NHL in his prime, but it's the work he did off the ice that made him a superstar like no other.

  • Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon returns to Fight Island for UFC 280 bout

    Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon looks to make it three wins in a row when he faces unbeaten Muhammad (The Punisher) Mokaev at UFC 280 next month. The card, scheduled for Oct. 22 on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, features two title bouts. Brazilian Charles Oliveira takes on Russia's Islam Makhachev, the No. 4 contender, for the vacant lightweight championship while Aljamain (Funk Master) Sterling defends his bantamweight crown against fellow American T.J. Dillashaw, ranked second among 135-pound

  • Coyotes sign forward Hayton to new two-year deal

    SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Coyotes have signed forward Barrett Hayton of Peterborough, Ont., to a two-year contract. The 22-year-old Hayton recorded 10 goals and 14 assists in 60 games with the Coyotes this past season and established NHL career highs in games, goals, assists and points. The 6-foot-1, 207-pound forward was drafted by the Coyotes in the first round -- fifth overall -- in the 2018 N-H-L draft. “We are very pleased to sign Barrett to a new contract,” Coyotes' GM Bill Armstrong

  • Vierling's RBI single in 10th lifts Phillies past Blue Jays

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Matt Vierling had five hits, including the game-winning RBI single in the 10th, to rally the Philadelphia Phillies to a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night. J.T. Realmuto homered as Philadelphia snapped a five-game losing streak to stay 2 1/2 games ahead of Milwaukee for the final NL wild-card spot. “It doesn’t get much better than that,” Vierling said. “Definitely needed it. We grinded all night.” Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a three-run homer for the Blue

  • Czech government: NHL Russian players unwanted in Prague

    PRAGUE (AP) — NHL teams playing in the Czech capital next month have been told their Russian players are not welcome. The Czech Foreign Ministry has told the NHL of its stance because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The ministry declined to say whether the NHL has replied. The Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks are to play regular season games on Oct. 7 and 8 at Prague’s O2 Arena. The travel rosters have not been finalized but Nashville has forward Yakov Trenin and San Jose has forward Evg

  • Coyotes sign forward Hayton to new two-year deal

    SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Coyotes have signed forward Barrett Hayton of Peterborough, Ont., to a two-year contract. The 22-year-old Hayton recorded 10 goals and 14 assists in 60 games with the Coyotes this past season and established NHL career highs in games, goals, assists and points. The 6-foot-1, 207-pound forward was drafted by the Coyotes in the first round -- fifth overall -- in the 2018 N-H-L draft. “We are very pleased to sign Barrett to a new contract,” Coyotes' GM Bill Armstrong

  • Pascal Siakam supporting law students in latest charitable initiative

    Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam wants to bridge the gap between young lawyers and organizations working towards positive social change.

  • NHL's unqualified free agent market becoming consistent source of value

    Some excellent value has been found in the unqualified free agent market in recent years.

  • Top seeds fall on semifinal Saturday at PointsBet Invitational

    FREDERICTON — The top two seeds from both draws were eliminated Saturday at the PointsBet Invitational. Jennifer Jones dispatched top-seeded Kerri Einarson 9-5 in women's semifinal play at Willie O'Ree Place and Reid Carruthers posted a 5-4 win over top-seeded Brad Gushue in the men's semifinal later in the day. Jones, the No. 5 seed, will next play No. 6 Kristie Moore - who's filling in for skip Casey Scheidegger - in Sunday's final. Moore scored two in the 10th end for an 8-7 win over second-s

  • Favourite Oh Well captures third running of Mohawk Million

    CAMPBELLVILLE, Ont. — Oh Well was the class of the Mohawk Million on Saturday night. American Tim Tetrick drove the 3/5 favourite to a solid two-and-a-half length victory at Woodbine Mohawk Park. Starting on the rail, Tetrick had Oh Well standing third halfway through the race before taking the lead from Oh Look Magic with a quarter-mile to go. And the outcome was never in doubt as Oh Well claimed the race for two-year-old trotters in a stakes record-tying 1:53.4. Silly Me Hanover, at 42/1 odds,

  • Russian additions impressing at Vancouver Canucks training camp

    WHISTLER, B.C. — Russian lessons may be in the future for Vancouver Canucks centre Elias Pettersson. The Swedish star is skating alongside new additions Andrei Kuzmenko and Illya Mikheyev at training camp in Whistler, B.C., this week, creating a line that Pettersson said could have a lot to offer. “I think all three of us, we bring different aspects of the game," he said. "Mikheyev, he’s super fast, he opens up for us. And me and Kuzmenko are maybe kind of similar in the way we play." Vancouver

  • Canadian Olympic Committee signs agreement with Abuse-Free Sport

    TORONTO — The Canadian Olympic Committee has signed an agreement to join Abuse-Free Sport, Canada's new independent program to address maltreatment in sport. The COC and its stakeholders will be able to access services of the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner (OSIC) by Dec. 21 at the latest, following a transition period. "The COC recognizes that safe sport is everyone's responsibility," David Shoemaker, the COC's CEO and general secretary. "We're fully committed to doing our part to su