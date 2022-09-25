Laver Cup 2022 LIVE: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Frances Tiafoe score after Novak Djokovic stunned

Follow live updates and scores from the final day of the Laver Cup in London, in what is Roger Federer’s final tournament of his career. The Swiss has already waved a tearful farewell to tennis following his emotional defeat alongside Rafael Nadal on the opening night, but now Team Europe will look to wrap up victory for Federer as he makes his last goodbye at the O2 Arena.

The script was flipped in dramatic style, however, following the opening two matches of the day. After Andy Murray and Matteo Berrettini were beaten by Felix Auger-Aliassime and Jack Sock, Auger-Aliassime produced a stunning performance in the singles to defeat Novak Djokovic 6-3 7-6.

It means Europe are now fighting to stay in the Laver Cup. Team World require just one more win to seal their victory in the tournament and spoil Federer’s party.

Follow all the action from the final day of the Laver Cup, below:

Laver Cup 2022 LIVE: Latest scores and updates from final day

Team World lead 11-8 after stunning turnaround and require just one more win

It’s first to 13 points; matches are worth three points today

Djokovic stunned by inspired Auger-Aliassime in day’s first singles match (8-10)

Murray and Berrettini defeated by Auger-Aliassime and Sock (8-7)

Tsitsipas must win to keep Europe in it, Tiafoe can win Laver Cup for World

Casper Ruud vs Taylor Fritz is day’s final match, if required

Laver Cup 2022: Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-1 4-4 Frances Tiafoe*

17:13 , Jamie Braidwood

Yep, this feels like it’s heading to a tiebreak. Tsitsipas starts with an ace and a forehand winner into open court moves him to 40-0.

Tiafoe pings one onto the baseline but can’t return a smart serve from Tsitsipas out wide.

Laver Cup 2022: *Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-1 3-4 Frances Tiafoe

17:10 , Jamie Braidwood

The following hold to love from Tiafoe is the latest sign that he’s ridden out the worst of the storm. He’s starting to get some joy on the serve and volley.

Tsitsipas still looks incredibly focused.

Laver Cup 2022: Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-1 3-3 Frances Tiafoe*

17:07 , Jamie Braidwood

After battling to get his hold, it must be disheartening for Tiafoe to see Tsitsipas quickly get to 40-0. Tsitsipas finally makes an unforced error on a volley at the net, and it’s followed by a backhand that clips the net-cord and bounces out. The ace gets him the game though.

Laver Cup 2022: *Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-1 2-3 Frances Tiafoe

17:03 , Jamie Braidwood

Tsitsipas holds to love and there’s immediate pressure on Tsitsipas as he gets the opening point on the Tiafoe serve. The Greek’s return clips the baseline, which Tiafoe challanges, but he gets it wrong to look at 0-30.

Tiafoe responds with an ace, and then another well placed serve down the middle, followed by the forehand winner.

Tsitsipas slips a little on the next return and Tiafoe puts the winner past him. Tiafoe goes long on the next point though, bringing up the first deuce.

But Tiafoe does get out of it! Two battling serves and volleys later he gets his hold. He lets out a roar, maybe that gets him fired up.

He also says something about Greek yoghurt that I didn’t quite hear, but Taylor Fritz thought it was funny.

Laver Cup 2022: *Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-1 1-2 Frances Tiafoe

16:54 , Jamie Braidwood

Tiafoe’s next service game is a bit scrappy, but he gets the hold with the big serve down the middle. He needs to get himself fired up now after being blasted off the court in the first set.

Laver Cup 2022: Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-1 1-1 Frances Tiafoe*

16:51 , Jamie Braidwood

Now, a first look for Tiafoe on the Tsitsipas serve on 0-30. Tiafoe then had a slight window at the backhand pass down the line, but it’s just out.

Tsitsipas then reads Tiafoe’s pass at the net, the volley is crisp and after, he steps inside the baseline to power away another winner. Nicely done.

Laver Cup 2022: *Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-1 0-1 Frances Tiafoe

16:46 , Jamie Braidwood

The momentum seemed to all be with Team World following Auger-Aliassime’s stunning victory over Djokovic but that 21-minute first set has lifted the mood among the Europeans.

Tsitsipas continues with a lovely forehand winner crosscourt onto the lines, bringing 30-30 on the Tiafoe serve.

Tiafoe responds with an ace. That was much needed and he follows it with a serve, smash winner. Solid hold.

Laver Cup 2022: Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-1 Frances Tiafoe* - Europe win first set

16:42 , Jamie Braidwood

This has been sublime from Tsitsipas. He follows a backhand with a forehand volley into space. Tiafoe then goes long on the backhand.

There are three set points - and Tsitsipas seals it with a beautiful backhand winner!

“So good, Stef!” says Murray in appreciation.

And wow - look at these stats. He had 13 winners with no unforced errors. Tiafoe won just seven points.

Laver Cup 2022: *Stefanos Tsitsipas 5-1 Frances Tiafoe

16:39 , Jamie Braidwood

Tsitsipas is bludgeoning the ball back at Tiafoe from these baseline rallies. The American nets under the pressure.

And not just that, he is bringing class too. He unleashes a stunning one-handed backhand winner to move to 0-30. Federer applauds.

Add in some luck, as Tsitsipas gets the net-cord, and it brings three break points. Tiafoe nets again and Tsitsipas has increased his lead.

Laver Cup 2022: Stefanos Tsitsipas 4-1 Frances Tiafoe*

16:35 , Jamie Braidwood

That’s impressive from Tsitsipas. He thunders down an ace to take another comfortable hold. He’s made eight winners to no unforced errros so far. It’s exactly the start Europe needed.

Laver Cup 2022: *Stefanos Tsitsipas 3-1 Frances Tiafoe

16:32 , Jamie Braidwood

Loose from Tiafoe. A forehand into the net is followed up by Tsitsipas taking up a deep position, staying patient, and Tiafoe pushes his forehand wide.

It brings three break points, he responds with a forehand winner, but then Tsitsipas conjures a lovely forehand pass with Tiafoe at the net to get the break!

Laver Cup 2022: Stefanos Tsitsipas 2-1 Frances Tiafoe*

16:27 , Jamie Braidwood

Tiafoe will be hoping to bring the game that led him to the US Open semi-finals last month. He gets on the board with an opening hold, sealed with an aggressive advance up on the net and crisp volley. Tsitsipas holds to love with an ace.

Laver Cup 2022: Stefanos Tsitsipas 1-0 Frances Tiafoe*

16:22 , Jamie Braidwood

An ace easy hold for Tsitsipas. This is a big chance for him to prove a point after a strange season.

*denotes next server

Laver Cup 2022: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Frances Tiafoe

16:21 , Jamie Braidwood

Well here we go - we’ve had emotion all weekend and now the Laver Cup definitely has its drama.

Tsitsipas will serve to get us started. He was brilliant on Friday in defeating Diego Schwartzman.

Laver Cup 2022: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Frances Tiafoe

16:17 , Jamie Braidwood

Wow - what a match we have now. Stefanos Tsitsipas didn’t know if he would have to play today, he now has to win to keep Europe alive in the Laver Cup.

As for Tiafoe, he might have feared Team World being beaten before he had the chance to take to the court today. Instead, he can now win the Laver Cup for Team World for the first time.

The American loves the big stage and after helping to defeat Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal on Firday night, Team World have the perfect player for this occasion.

Laver Cup 2022: Novak Djokovic 3-6 6-7 Felix Auger-Aliassime - Game, set and match!

16:06 , Jamie Braidwood

Wow - it’s the first time in Laver Cup history that Team World have led on the scoreboard!

They have lost all four previous tournaments but a shock victory is now within reach.

They require just one more win from the final two matches, starting with Frances Tiafoe against Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Tsitsipas must win for Europe, if he does so Casper Ruud must do the same against Taylor Fritz.

Sunday September 25, 2022

12.00pm – Day Session

Match 9 – Murray / Berrettini 6-2 3-6 (8-10) Auger-Aliassime / Sock

Match 10 – Djokovic 3-6 6-7 Auger-Aliassime

Match 11 – Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Frances Tiafoe

Match 12 – Casper Ruud vs Taylor Frtiz*

*if required

Laver Cup 2022: Novak Djokovic 3-6 6-7 Felix Auger-Aliassime - Game, set and match!

15:59 , Jamie Braidwood

What a victory for the Canadian - perhaps the best of his career.

Djokovic was out of sorts, shaking out his wrist throughout.

Team World now just need one more win to win the Laver Cup!

Laver Cup 2022: Novak Djokovic 3-6 6-7 Felix Auger-Aliassime - Game, set and match!

15:58 , Jamie Braidwood

And now it’s 5-2! Auger-Aliassime grinds Djokovic down and he nets.

Another error from Djokovic! Four match points for Auger-Aliassime!

Djokovic saves the first with an ace out wide, now what can Felix do on serve.

The return sits up in midcourt and Auger-Aliassime puts away the forehand winner!

What a victory for Auger-Aliassime! A stunning upset and now Team World lead the Laver Cup!

Laver Cup 2022: Novak Djokovic 3-6 6-6 Felix Auger-Aliassime - Tiebreak

15:53 , Jamie Braidwood

Auger-Aliassime holds his hands up as a backhand clips the net and drops on Djokovic’s side to give him the opening point but a forehand goes long to hand back the advantage.

A big first serve from Auger-Aliassime is followed by the forehand being tucked away into the corner - and then Djokovic nets on the backhand side!

Djokovic clips the lines and covers the court brilliantly and Auger-Aliassime can’t get past at the net! Great exchange.

But Auger-Aliassime finds the first serve down the middle and it gives him the lead at 4-2.

Laver Cup 2022: Novak Djokovic 3-6 6-6 Felix Auger-Aliassime

15:50 , Jamie Braidwood

So impressive, again, from Felix. Winner. Ace. Ace. Winner.

Onto the tiebreak we go.

Laver Cup 2022: Novak Djokovic 3-6 6-5 Felix Auger-Aliassime*

15:48 , Jamie Braidwood

Auger-Aliassime senses his chance! He plays on the front foot, pushing Djokovic deep onto his forehand and then closes the crosscourt pass with a forehand at the net.

He’s then inches away from a stunning backhand cross winner - the challenge is in vain but it’s still 30-30.

Djokovic grabs the first serve, Auger-Aliassime hitting the net on return, and the Canadian slices into the net as Djokovic gets the hold.

“Every point from here is big,” urges Federer.

“Come on,” says McEnroe. “This could be historic.”

Laver Cup 2022: *Novak Djokovic 3-6 5-5 Felix Auger-Aliassime

15:43 , Jamie Braidwood

Auger-Aliassime opens a huge service game with a winner, clipping the line, before Djokovic nets. It’s followed by an ace from Auger-Aliassime - and another!

So impressive from the 22-year-old.

Laver Cup 2022: Novak Djokovic 3-6 5-4 Felix Auger-Aliassime*

15:40 , Jamie Braidwood

Djokovic threw in a double fault and then Auger-Aliassime finds the forehand winner crosscourt to get to 30-30. A backhand slice spins wide - the next one clips the line but the following forehand goes long.

Laver Cup 2022: *Novak Djokovic 3-6 4-4 Felix Auger-Aliassime

15:36 , Jamie Braidwood

Great play from both players, as Djokovic turns defence into attack on the return but then Auger-Aliassime flips it with a backhand winner down the line.

Auger-Aliassime fires the ace out wide and then clips the baseline with his forehand! Impressive.

Laver Cup 2022: Novak Djokovic 3-6 4-3 Felix Auger-Aliassime*

15:32 , Jamie Braidwood

Ooh, that’s sweet from Auger-Aliassime, he fires the forehand winner down the line - and then Djokovic makes the error from behind the baseline!

Djokovic gets the ace down the middle, and his fastest serve of the match so far, but a sumptuous backhand drop shot from Auger-Aliassime sets up two break back points.

But Djokovic fights on! That was a chance for Auger-Aliassime but he fires two unforced errors in a row beyond the baseline, and then a third on the backhand out wide.

Djokovic went for the Auger-Aliassime backhand but he replies with a wonderful backhand pass!

It went back to deuce, where Djokovic wrestles control back in the point and forces Auger-Aliassime to net on the volley. Steely stuff from Djokovic to edge ahead.

Laver Cup 2022: *Novak Djokovic 3-6 3-3 Felix Auger-Aliassime

15:25 , Jamie Braidwood

But now Auger-Aliassime gets right! That changeover has changed things as the 22-year-old makes consecutive groundstroke errors to bring up three break points. Djokovic then continues to extend the points and Auger-Aliassime throws another unforced error wide!

Djokovic gets back in it.

Laver Cup 2022: Novak Djokovic 3-6 2-3 Felix Auger-Aliassime*

15:22 , Jamie Braidwood

Federer pumps his fist as Djokovic get the better of a crucial exchange at the net at 30-15, before putting the forehand pass beyond Auger-Aliassime.

“I feel you need to break down his backhand,” Federer says. “He’s serving great, which is saving him. Let’s try to avoid in the inside-out forehand.”

Fascinating to hear those coaching bits from courtside.

Laver Cup 2022: *Novak Djokovic 3-6 1-3 Felix Auger-Aliassime

15:18 , Jamie Braidwood

Djokovic is able to find a winner, planting the pass on the line, but Auger-Aliassime responds with some big serving to get his hold, inlcuding his eighth ace of the match so far. The 22-year-old is rolling.

Laver Cup 2022: Novak Djokovic 3-6 1-2 Felix Auger-Aliassime*

15:15 , Jamie Braidwood

Brilliant return from Auger-Aliassime to start the Djokovic service game, he’s sensing when to attack. Djokovic’s speed is down but he still finds the ace thanks to the accuracy and he grinds out the hold as Auger-Aliassime finds the net.

Djokovic is not happy though. He continues to shake out his right right. There are some glum faces on the Europe bench.

Laver Cup 2022: *Novak Djokovic 3-6 0-2 Felix Auger-Aliassime

15:11 , Jamie Braidwood

This is awesome from Auger-Aliassime. A winner is followed by an ace out wide as Auger-Aliassime gets to 40-0. Djokovic replies with a backhand winner down the line and then a forehand crosscourt but a forehand into the net on the second serve gets Auger-Aliassime his hold.

Now, some pictures from earlier show Djokovic receiving some treatment on his wrist in warm-up, and he’s still shaking it out occasionally on court.

Laver Cup 2022: Novak Djokovic 3-6 0-1 Felix Auger-Aliassime*

15:07 , Jamie Braidwood

There’s a subdued atmosphere on the Europe bench before Djokovic turns and tries to fire his teammates up as he comes out to serve to start the second set.

For some reason though this is not the Djokovic we saw yesterday. He immediately faces 30-30 and then a backhand goes long.

Break point, and Djokovic nets on the backhand after a lengthy exchange! What an incredible start for the Canadian.

Europe must be starting to get nervous.

Laver Cup 2022: *Novak Djokovic 3-6 Felix Auger-Aliassime - World win the first set

15:02 , Jamie Braidwood

There’s an uneasy start as Auger-Aliassime double faults but there’s a gift from Djokovic on the second serve. Again, the return from Djokovic goes astray and it leads to double set point for Auger-Aliassime! He throws the pick-up volley long at the net on the first - but the second is brilliant! His first serve lands out wide before aggressive play sets up the smash at the net to take the set.

Wow, what a performance so far from Felix.

Laver Cup 2022: Novak Djokovic 3-5 Felix Auger-Aliassime*

14:58 , Jamie Braidwood

Wow... there is stunned silence as Auger-Aliassime steps into a forehand and dispatches a winner crosscourt, before placing the backhand winner past Djokovic to bring up three break points.

Incredible! Stunning from Auger-Aliassime as he crushes Djokovic’s first serve straight back for a clean winner. This has been a brilliant turnaround from Auger-Aliassime and he will now serve for the first set!

Laver Cup 2022: *Novak Djokovic 3-4 Felix Auger-Aliassime

14:54 , Jamie Braidwood

A second serve from Auger-Aliassime allows Djokovic into the rally at 30-30, where Djokovic is too clean and leaves it up to Auger-Aliassime. The forehand lets him down before there’s a frustrating moment for Djokovic, who slams his towel as a backhand slice goes wide.

Deuce, and Auger-Aliassime follows in his first serve out wide brilliantly, punching away the winner. Djokovic stretches for a forehand and pulls it wide, as Auger-Aliassime gets an important hold.

Laver Cup 2022: Novak Djokovic 3-3 Felix Auger-Aliassime*

14:48 , Jamie Braidwood

That’s a nice hold from Djokovic as the former World No 1 steadies. He took some pace off his first serve to allow himself into the rallies and swiftly holds to love. Auger-Aliassime nets on the forehand as Djokovic opened the court.

Laver Cup 2022: *Novak Djokovic 2-3 Felix Auger-Aliassime

14:45 , Jamie Braidwood

There’s a brilliant response from Auger-Aliassime as he sends down two aces, to take control of his service game. He blinks on a forehand that goes long but Djokovic then loses control of his backhand and the Canadian moves into the lead.

Laver Cup 2022: Novak Djokovic 2-2 Felix Auger-Aliassime*

14:41 , Jamie Braidwood

Chance for Auger-Aliassime! He gets level at 30-30 with a shot down the line that Djokovic lost track of, before he then does well to attack Djokovic’s backhand. He had a chance at the net, but makes an error on the volley.

However it comes back again at deuce as Djokovic sends a forehand long - and a double fault from Djokovic surprises everyone! Auger-Aliassime is back level at 2-2.

Laver Cup 2022: *Novak Djokovic 2-1 Felix Auger-Aliassime

14:36 , Jamie Braidwood

Auger-Aliassime finds a welcome hold behind his first serve, which will be his best chance of getting something from this match. He holds to love and gets a nice flying forehand at the net.

Laver Cup 2022: Novak Djokovic 2-0 Felix Auger-Aliassime*

14:34 , Jamie Braidwood

Djokovic is wayward on his first serve but it doesn’t seem to matter as he takes over on the rallies. The hitting is intense, accurate and already Auger-Aliassime is feeling it’s vice-like pressure.

Laver Cup 2022: *Novak Djokovic 1-0 Felix Auger-Aliassime

14:29 , Jamie Braidwood

Auger-Aliassime electing to serve first was a sign of his confidence but he is put under immediate pressure from Djokovic, who clips the lines and plays a flawless point at 15-30 to set up two early break points. Auger-Aliassime can’t find the first serve and as a forehand is pulled wide, Djokovic gets the break. Intimidating play already from Djokovic.

*next server

Laver Cup 2022: Novak Djokovic vs Felix Auger-Aliassime

14:18 , Jamie Braidwood

Actor Tom Hiddlestone is involved in the coin toss and Auger-Aliassime chooses to serve. Warm-ups are underway.

Djokovic and Auger-Aliassime have only played once before. It was this year in Rome and Djokovic won 7-5 7-6.

Laver Cup 2022: Novak Djokovic vs Felix Auger-Aliassime

14:17 , Jamie Braidwood

This is why Europe wanted Novak Djokovic to be in the opening singles match. On yesterday’s form, he is as close to a guaranteed point as you can get. If there’s a player you could pick to save your life, it would be Djokovic.

Felix Auger-Aliassime has the pressure off after winning in doubles earlier. He played well, too, so that may inspire him.

The beauty of the scoring system here is that’s it’s suddenly very close. A good match awaits.

Laver Cup 2022: Murray/Berrettini 6-2 3-6 (8-10) Sock/Auger-Aliassime - Game, set and match!

14:01 , Jamie Braidwood

Felix Auger-Aliassime has gone off to prepare for his singles match against Novak Djokovic, so Jack Sock is left to do the final interview.

“Djokovic has seeing the ball great yesterday,” he says before praising Auger-Aliassime, who will be fired up after that doubles win.

Sock believes momentum is with the World team now.

Laver Cup 2022: Murray/Berrettini 6-2 3-6 (8-10) Sock/Auger-Aliassime - Game, set and match!

13:53 , Jamie Braidwood

Berrettini produces a wicked bouncing second serve and then follows it in with the forehand smash at Auger-Aliassime, level again at 8-8.

Oh no! Murray had a chance on the volley but Auger-Aliassime has been the player of the match since the start of the second set and his instincts at the net earn Team World match point!

Auger-Aliassime serves a bomb down the middle and Sock follows it with a superb touch at the net, a brilliant angled volley!

Suddently, Europe only lead 8-7 ahead of the singles matches! Brilliant performance there from Sock and Auger-Aliassime.

Laver Cup 2022: Murray/Berrettini 6-2 3-6 Sock/Auger-Aliassime - Tiebreak

13:51 , Jamie Braidwood

That’s better from Murray, picking up a tricky forehand and keeping it low as Auger-Aliassime nets. Europe needed to win that.

Great from Murray again! Berrettini pinned Sock pack onto the forehand and Murray steps in to split his opponents at the net!

Sock pulls out the big serve out wide and the World lead 8-7 with two serves from Berrettini to come.

Laver Cup 2022: Murray/Berrettini 6-2 3-6 Sock/Auger-Aliassime - Tiebreak

13:49 , Jamie Braidwood

Auger-Aliassime again does a nice job of following Sock’s serve for a volleyed winner - before Sock picks out a stunning backhand pass that catches the line! Murray had moved into the net, but Sock finds the window.

It’s back on serve, but not for long as Berrettini throws in a double fault! Auger-Aliassime again finds his mark on the serve and Sock pounces at the net - that’s four straight points and World lead 6-4!

Murray wrestles back the advantage though as he hammers a forehand straight at Sock - but then it is thrown away as he chucks in a double fault! World lead 7-5.

Laver Cup 2022: Murray/Berrettini 6-2 3-6 Sock/Auger-Aliassime - Tiebreak

13:42 , Jamie Braidwood

A first to 10 tiebreak will decide this opening match - and it’s World who blink first as Auger-Aliassime guides a volley long of the baseline from the net.

Murray gives the advantage straight back though! A forehand volley slips long - but Murray then produces a fine second serve that catches the Canadian by surprise.

Berrettini closes the angle for Sock, and he pushes the forehand wide! Europe take the 4-2 lead into the changeover.

Laver Cup 2022: Murray/Berrettini 6-2 3-6 Sock/Auger-Aliassime - World win the second set!

13:35 , Jamie Braidwood

That’s a gorgeous sliced drop shot from Murray to get Europe a strong start - and then Berrettini then bellows as he exchanges forehands with Auger-Aliassime and the Canadian goes wide!

0-30, Auger-Aliassime hits Murray with the body serve and Sock smashes at the net. Then Berrettini blows a forehand return.

30-30, and a brilliant serve from Auger-Aliassime out wide. But Berrettini replies with a stunning backhand down the line for the clean winner!

Deuce. But Auger-Aliassime finds his mark out wide and Sock again hits the smash.

Set point - and that’s superb play from Auger-Aliassime and Sock! Another accurate return is followed by clever net play from Sock. Auger-Aliassime then clips his sliced volley for the winner and the World are level!

Laver Cup 2022: Murray/Berrettini 6-2 3-5 Sock/Auger-Aliassime*

13:31 , Jamie Braidwood

Murray has been serving well and it helps Europe move to 30-0, but then Auger-Aliassime responds with some inspired play and a backhand winner down the line to get to 30-30. Murray replies with increased slice on his serve, but Auger-Aliassime again targets the line with a brilliant forehand that Murray can’t return.

Deuce, but strong play from Berrettini at the net get Europe their hold - and makes World serve it out. “Let’s make them feel some pressure,” Berrettini says.

Laver Cup 2022: *Murray/Berrettini 6-2 2-5 Sock/Auger-Aliassime

13:25 , Jamie Braidwood

Smart play from Sock and Auger-Aliassime as they work they volley for the Canadian on the opening point. Murray and Berrettini then target Auger-Aliassime at the net and they claim the next two points from errors. There’s a lovely pick up from Auger-Aliassime but Berrettini meets it with the slice to back-court, which Sock nets!

Break point, Murray races back to meet the lob from Sock and Berrettini nets on the backhand! Well saved.

Auger-Aliassime swats away the volley and then more resilience from the net from the Canadian, who the European team are targetting. Sock with another lob but Berrettini is ready for it and powers away the smash!

Deuce, and Sock produces a brilliant forehand pass down the line! Murray then went for the backhand pass as Auger-Aliassime moved, but he nets. That’s a huge hold from the World team.

Federer, Ruud and Tsitsipas offering tips now ahead of Murray’s service game.

Laver Cup 2022: Murray/Berrettini 6-2 2-4 Sock/Auger-Aliassime*

13:18 , Jamie Braidwood

Europe look more assured this time behind the Berrettini serve. They get the hold as Sock can’t keep the Berrettini serve out wide in play. One hold each from Sock and Auger-Aliassime and the set will be theirs.

Laver Cup 2022: *Murray/Berrettini 6-2 1-4 Sock/Auger-Aliassime

13:14 , Jamie Braidwood

There is some great serving from Auger-Aliassime before he drops a wicked forehand right into Murray’s feet, which he is unable to pick up.

Tiafoe gets them pumped up on the bench: “I’m loving this energy right now!”

Laver Cup 2022: Murray/Berrettini 6-2 1-3 Sock/Auger-Aliassime*

13:09 , Jamie Braidwood

That’s got the World team going. Lots of energy on their bench now. Murray returns to the baseline to serve and Europe are able to get off the mark in the second set as he fires a good serve down the middle. The World team were covering for the wide serve.

Laver Cup 2022: *Murray/Berrettini 6-2 0-3 Sock/Auger-Aliassime

13:05 , Jamie Braidwood

Great hands from Auger-Aliassime at the net again, and Berrettini can’t respond as as he puts one into the net from close range. He then replies with a lovely slice and smash crosscourt.

Berrettini nets on the forehand before Auger-Aliassime sees his chance to cut out Murray’s forehand. The volley strikes Berrettini and now the World have a nice lead in this second set.

Laver Cup 2022: Murray/Berrettini 6-2 0-2 Sock/Auger-Aliassime*

13:00 , Jamie Braidwood

Berrettini puts a forehand wide but Europe get out of a little bit of pressure with a big serve out wide from the Italian.

At 30-30, Auger-Aliassime does brilliantly to retrieve Murray’s smash - almost from right off the court - as World get back to win the point!

Break point, and what a point! Sock and Auger-Aliassime dig in at the net, Berrettini can’t get past, and it’s into the net from the Italian!

That’s just what the World needed.

Laver Cup 2022: *Murray/Berrettini 6-2 0-1 Sock/Auger-Aliassime

12:56 , Jamie Braidwood

Sock beats Berrettini with a downward smash, before Murray’s backhand returns drifts wide on the Sock serve. Team World will look to lead from the front in this set. Not many matches at the Laver Cup have only been decided by two sets, as the World team really need a response.

Laver Cup 2022: Murray / Berrettini 6-2 Sock / Auger-Aliassime* - Europe win first set

12:49 , Jamie Braidwood

Murray will serve for the first set and the Brit is not hanging around as an ace down the middle brings up three set points. Sock’s return goes long and Europe wrap up an excellent opening set, with the Murray and Berrettini partnership looking strong.

Murray now gets some treatment on the knee. There’s lots of laughter at Murray’s expense after his fall.

Laver Cup 2022: *Murray / Berrettini 5-2 Sock / Auger-Aliassime

12:47 , Jamie Braidwood

And now brilliant returning from Berrettini! He puts Sock’s serve right past him with the angled forehand winner.

Ah! What has happened here?! Murray and Berrettini go for the same ball and Murray trips over Berrettini, falling to the ground and then stumbling back down. He looks like he’s grazed his knee and there’s some skin left on the court... Federer is caught wincing courtside!

Europe still managed to win the point, as Berrettini droped a lovely volley at the net. World get back to deuce but Murray then splits Auger-Aliassime and Sock with athe forehand winner.

Another break point - and Europe take it! Berrettini crushes a forehand at Auger-Aliassime and the Canadian can’t keep it in play.

Murray’s still got a big smile on his face despite there being some blood on his knee.

Laver Cup 2022: Murray / Berrettini 4-2 Sock / Auger-Aliassime*

12:41 , Jamie Braidwood

Brilliant serving from Berrettini. In a blink of an eye Europe hold to love. There’s an ace in there and a swatted volley winner from Murray.

Laver Cup 2022: *Murray / Berrettini 3-2 Sock / Auger-Aliassime

12:39 , Jamie Braidwood

There is a swift response from Team World as they hold to love off Auger-Aliassime’s serve. There will be some at the O2 who might be disappointed that Murray isn’t playing doubles with Djokovic today, after the former childhood friends admitted it would be fun to join each other on the doubles court again. Instead, Europe captain Bjorn Bjorg has saved Djokovic for the singles.

Laver Cup 2022: Murray / Berrettini 3-1 Sock / Auger-Aliassime*

12:35 , Jamie Braidwood

Murray’s second serve is a bit of concern for Europe but he finds a lovely kick down the middle to get to 40-15. Berrettini then follows up the serve down the middle to swat away the volley. Nice hold.

Laver Cup 2022: *Murray / Berrettini 2-1 Sock / Auger-Aliassime

12:32 , Jamie Braidwood

Murray groans after a forehand from midcourt finds the net at 15-15 but Sock hands an unforced error back. At 30-30, Murray then guides a lovely return down the line and Auger-Aliassime can’t keep the volley in play despite getting his racket onto it.

And there’s the break! Europe strike early.

Laver Cup 2022: Murray / Berrettini 1-1 Sock / Auger-Aliassime*

12:27 , Jamie Braidwood

Berrettini serves first for Europe - his serve is probably the biggest at the tournament - and the Italian gets a nice hold off the net-cord after Sock returned Murray’s smash. Sock also coughed up an error on the forehand.

Laver Cup 2022: *Murray / Berrettini 0-1 Sock / Auger-Aliassime

12:24 , Jamie Braidwood

Felix Auger-Aliassime will serve first for Team World and faces some early pressure as Berrettini’s return clips the net and passes him, before the Canadian goes long. World get back to 30-30 but Sock jumps in as Murray and Auger-Aliassime exchange forehands and puts away the volley. The American then puts away the smash as World get off the mark.

*denotes next server

Laver Cup 2022: Murray / Berrettini vs Sock / Auger-Aliassime

12:17 , Jamie Braidwood

The final warm-ups are underway. Murray will be pleased to get another chance out there. He has a good doubles record from Davis Cup but the partnership with Berrettini is something new.

Sock is the doubles specialist for Team World while Auger-Aliassime has doubles experience representing Canada in the Davis Cup too.

Remember, this match is worth three points, triple what was on offer on the opening day. It will either be 11-4 or 8-7 by the end of play, quite the swing...

Laver Cup 2022: Murray / Berrettini vs Sock / Auger-Aliassime

12:09 , Jamie Braidwood

The Europe team may no longer have Rafael Nadal - and technically Roger Federer - but there are still a host of stars. Novak Djokovic will play in the opening singles match, after Andy Murray and Matteo Berrettini. Stefanos Tsitsipas and Casper Ruud are the anchors. Cameron Norrie, drawn in to replace Nadal, has the day off.

Federer comepletes the line-up. His presence remains a huge boost ahead of the final day of the tournament and his entrance blows the roof off once again.

Laver Cup 2022: Murray / Berrettini vs Sock / Auger-Aliassime

12:07 , Jamie Braidwood

Here come the introductions: there have been a bit of a change to Europe’s team since the opening day but the World are the same.

Taylor Fritz, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Frances Tiafoe will all be hoping to play big matches today. Jack Sock plays his third doubles match shortly, while Alex De Minaur, Diego Schwartzman and the reserve Tommy Paul have the day off.

Laver Cup 2022: Murray / Berrettini vs Sock / Auger-Aliassime

11:56 , Jamie Braidwood

There have been some famous famous doing the coin toss at the Laver Cup so far, including Anna Wintour yesterday. Today actor Tom Hiddlestone and England captain Leah Williamson will be doing in the honours in the first two matches.

Laver Cup 2022: Murray / Berrettini vs Sock / Auger-Aliassime

11:52 , Jamie Braidwood

Final warm-ups are taking place ahead the opening doubles match of the day. Judging by the previous two days, we will have the same team introductions at the O2 Arena from 12pm.

Laver Cup 2022: Do Team World have a chance?

11:41 , Jamie Braidwood

If they are to end four years of defeats and win their first Laver Cup, Team World will need to produce something special on the final day of the tournament in London.

To get to 13 points, John McEnroe’s team must win three matches of today’s four to steal an unlikely victory.

Given Djokovic’s form yesterday, and with Europe certain to get a point from his match, that leaves the World looking to get all three from the rest of the schedule.

Anything can happen in doubles given these partnerships are brand new, but even if they do win the opening match Frances Tiafoe and Taylor Fritz have a tough ask to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas and Casper Ruud respectively.

Laver Cup 2022: Andy Murray on ‘special’ Laver Cup debut

11:31 , Jamie Braidwood

Andy Murray admitted tiredness played a part in his opening singles defeat to Alex de Minaur on Friday, but on his Laver Cup debut the Brit will hope to enjoy the “special” atmosphere of the tournament again today when he plays doubles alongside Matteo Berrettini.

“It was incredible, one of the most special matches that I have played, to be honest,” he said following Friday’s defeat, with his great rivals Federer, Nadal and Djokovic all courtside.

“I gave everything on the court today. I tried my hardest. I was really disappointed not to get the win, but I gave everything. I was really tired. You know, after probably about a set and a half I was struggling, but I gave my all and it was fun.

“I have never experienced that before obviously as I have not played inthis event, and I know when the event started there was me probably a bit as well like skeptical about that side of things, but being part of it was really, really special.”

Laver Cup 2022: Djokovic strikes up quick partnership with Berrettini

11:21 , Jamie Braidwood

Novak Djokovic and Matteo Berrettini were impressive as doubles teammates last night and the Serbain said they had just “10 minutes” to prepare for their first match together, not that you could have been able to tell judging by their play.

Djokovic said: “After singles we had 10 minutes really. The actual conversation started to happen when I was in the toilet. So, you know, if I really need to explain it vividly how it happened, I mean, that’s how it happened.

“He was like jumping around trying to warm up. I was trying to get some food or shower and it was, like, Where do you play? But it happened very quickly. Again, last night we went to sleep, didn’t have a chance. He was focusing on his singles; I was focusing on mysingles.

“But we never played together, you know. But the way we played on the court, seemed like we played many, many times before. Hopefully he’s going to give me this pleasure to play with him again.”

Laver Cup 2022: Djokovic thanks Federer for ‘beautiful’ farewell at Laver Cup

11:11 , Jamie Braidwood

Novak Djokovic then expressed his gratitude at being part of Roger Federer’s “beautiful” farewell to professional tennis but admitted to being left with mixed emotions over the retirement of his rival.

Djokovic, speaking after his singles’ victory over Tiafoe on Saturday, said: “Well, I think we would all agree this was one of the most beautiful moments anyone has experienced live or on a tennis court worldwide.

“We all knew it would be an emotional farewell for Roger but I think we were all taken away by the moment.

“At the same time it is a mix of emotions. Sadness because one of the greatest athletes of all time is leaving the sport but on the other hand seeing him happy with the way it all played out, I was just very grateful and privileged to be alongside other Team World and Europe players to witness that.

“It was one of the most beautiful moments I have ever experienced in my life, for sure.”

Laver Cup 2022: Day two recap as Djokovic takes control

11:01 , Jamie Braidwood

Novak Djokovic made up for lost time with two victories in rapid fashion to help Team Europe take control of the Laver Cup on the second day of the team competition in London.

A day after Roger Federer’s emotional farewell to competitive tennis alongside Rafael Nadal in the early hours of Saturday morning at the O2, Djokovic took centre stage with a routine win over Team World’s Frances Tiafoe before he partnered up with Matteo Berrettini to beat Jack Sock and Alex de Minaur in the doubles.

It put Team Europe 8-4 up going into the final day and with points on Sunday worth three, the hosts will wrap up a fifth consecutive title with two more triumphs in the race to hit the 13-point mark.

It meant Berrettini also celebrated two victories on Saturday after he had been subbed in for Federer, who remained at the Ryder Cup-style event that was his brainchild in a supporting capacity.

The Italian produced his best tennis during a tie-breaker to down Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6 (11) 4-6 10-7 in another lengthy Laver Cup battle between the duo.

British number one Cameron Norrie did not fare as well when he stepped into the shoes of Nadal, who pulled out of the event after his iconic role in Federer’s farewell. Norrie fought back well from a poor start against Taylor Fritz but the American triumphed 6-1 4-6 10-8 in what proved Team World’s only points of the day.

Novak Djokovic’s two victories help Europe take control of Laver Cup

Laver Cup 2022: Results so far

10:50 , Jamie Braidwood

Friday September 23, 2022

1.00pm Day Session

Match 1 – Casper Ruud def. Jack Sock - 6-4 5-7 (10-7)

Match 2 – Stefanos Tsistipas def. Diego Schwartzman - 6-2 6-1

7.00pm – Night Session

Match 3 – Andy Murray (7-5, 3-6, 7-10) Alex De Minaur

Match 4 – Roger Federer / Rafael Nadal (6-4, 6-7, 9-11) Jack Sock / Frances Tiafoe

Saturday September 24, 2022

1.00pm Day Session

Match 5 – M Berrettini def. F Auger-Aliassime 7-6 4-6 (10-7)

Match 6 – T Fritz def. C Norrie 6-1 4-6 (10-8)

7.00pm – Night Session

Match 7 – N Djokovic def. F Tiafoe 6-1 6-3

Match 8 – M Berrettini / N Djokovic def. A De Minaur / J Sock 7-5 6-2

Laver Cup 2022: How to watch online and on TV

10:45 , Jamie Braidwood

The tournament will be shown in the UK on Eurosport. It will also be available to stream online on Discovery Plus.

Will Roger Federer be playing any further part?

Given this is his last tournament, Federer did opt to take part in the Laver Cup but because of his injury issues and his lack of matches over the last year, he only competed on Friday.

Federer played alongside his long-term rival Rafael Nadal in Friday night’s doubles, eventually being defeated by Team World pair Jack Sock and Francis Tiafoe.

The rules are that all players must play at least one singles match on either Friday or Saturday, so after he completed the Friday doubles, the 41-year-old was withdrawn from the tournament and replaced by Team Europe alternate Matteo Berrettini.

Laver Cup 2022: How does the tournament work?

10:40 , Jamie Braidwood

Singles and doubles matches are played on each day, with Friday’s matches worth one point, Saturday’s worth two and Sunday’s worth three.

Each player plays in at least one singles match over the first two days but no player can play singles more than twice during the three days.

At least four players from each team must play doubles but no doubles combination can be used more than once.

Best of three sets are played, but the third set is a 10-point match tiebreaker if the first two sets are split.

The winning team is the first to reach 13 points. With 24 points available, a decider will be played in the event of a 12-12 draw.

Laver Cup 2022: Upcoming schedule and order of play

10:35 , Jamie Braidwood

Sunday September 25, 2022

12.00pm – Day Session

Match 9 – Andy Murray / Matteo Berrettini vs Felix Auger-Aliassime / Jack Sock

Match 10 – Novak Djokovic vs Felix Auger-Aliassime

Match 11 – Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Frances Tiafoe*

Match 12 – Casper Ruud vs Taylor Frtiz*

*if required

Laver Cup 2022 LIVE: Latest scores and updates from final day

10:30 , Jamie Braidwood

Follow live updates and scores from the final day of the Laver Cup in London, in what is Roger Federer’s final tournament of his career. The Swiss has already waved a tearful farewell to tennis following his emotional defeat alongside Rafael Nadal on the opening night, but now Team Europe will look to wrap up victory for Federer as he makes his last goodbye at the O2 Arena.

It’s all to play for on the final day but Novak Djokovic starred on Saturday night to help Europe take an 8-4 lead. Djokovic thrashed Frances Tiafoe before winning alongside Matteo Berrettini in the doubles and was in superb form on his first appearance since Wimbledon.

The scoring of the Laver Cup ensures Team World still have a chance. Europe require two victories to wrap up victory, but with matches worth three points on the final day the World can make things interesting with a fast start.