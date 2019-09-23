Lonzo Ball on relationship with LaVar (in June): 'We're still not really talking'

This might shock some people, but calling your son “damaged goods” and disagreeing with him on foundational decisions about a failing business he owns might not be great for your relationship.

That seemed to be the case for LaVar and Lonzo Ball in the latest episode of the Ball family’s “Ball in the Family” reality series on Facebook, which documented the family’s reaction to Lonzo being traded to the New Orleans Pelicans in June.

Lonzo and LaVar not talking?

When asked how he thinks his father feels about the trade, the eldest Ball son didn’t have much to say.

"I don't know. We're still not really talking," Ball said.

The exchange begins at the 11:15 mark in the episode below.

That cold answer comes soon after LaVar referred to Lonzo as “damaged goods” during a heated argument over the future of the family’s “Big Baller Brand” and whether the business — which is being seen on more clearance racks than NBA broadcasts —should be renamed.

Lonzo has seemed to distance himself from the company he reportedly owns 51 percent of, dropping hints he has eyes for a Nike deal and admitting the BBB shoes he has played with fell apart after a quarter.

Like his distance from the Brand, there also seems to be distance between from him and LaVar, at least as of June.

"Our relationship is not how it's been in the past,” Ball said on the show. “So, we're not really talking too much right now. I really don't know how he feels, but I know he wants just the best for me. He should be happy. I don't know."

LaVar disagrees, of course

Unsurprisingly, LaVar disagreed with Lonzo that they are on good speaking terms (think about that for a minute).

“No, nope, nope, nope. We are on the best of speaking terms. I’m not even going to go there,” LaVar said. “We not on the best of speaking terms? That’s just a little setback. People can say what they want, do what they do. Me and him always going to be fine. It’s just going to take some time.”

Lonzo Ball and LaVar Ball have had some major disagreements over Big Baller Brand. (Photo by Cassy Athena/Getty Images)

It’s worth remembering that this show is documenting what happened three months ago, so things might have changed since then.

This is also a reality series. About the Ball family. For all we know, this is building up to some emotional, possibly contrived hug-it-out in which father and son resolve to move forward together in the show’s season finale.

Or the pair’s relationship could actually be fractured, which creates plenty of questions for their whole dynamic going forward.

