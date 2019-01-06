LaVar Ball’s jump shot doesn’t quite look like it could beat Michael Jordan

LaVar Ball did not back up his trash talking on the court. (AP Photo/Liusjenas Kulbis)

If LaVar Ball is known for anything, it’s for being one of the most bombastic personalities in basketball. But now Ball is not all talk, as he showed off his shooting stroke on Friday before his son LaMelo’s game.

Turns out, that was not a great thing. His jump shot needs a lot of work if he’s going to follow through on his promise that he could beat Michael Jordan one-on-one.

Video captured Ball donning his signature Big Baller Brand gear and missing seven straight 3-pointers — two of which were airballs — before he connected on his eighth and was mobbed by fans.





Now, to be fair to Ball, he did say he would beat LeBron James because James is “too weak.” He wouldn’t even need his broken jump shot because “all I got to do is back you in and I’ll lift all of them off they feet.”

Perhaps we’ll get to see his post moves another day, maybe even at a Los Angeles Lakers practice with Lonzo Ball.

Ball is probably just being his usual loud-mouthed self, but I’m here to give him the benefit of the doubt. Yes, he only averaged 2.2 points per game on 40.4 percent shooting in his lone year at Washington State, but surely there’s better footage of him out there.

