LaVar Ball Says Lamelo Ball Doesn't Need Advice From Michael Jordan

LaVar Ball is famously known for speaking his mind, maintaining that he believes he could take Michael Jordan, who many consider the greatest of all time, in a 1v1 basketball match.

In a recent interview with Hoops View, Lavar continues the same rhetoric towards Jordan saying that his son LaMelo Ball doesn't need to seek out advice from Jordan who's the owner of the Charlotte Hornets, the team LaMelo plays on. While LaVar often makes bold comments, his sons LaMelo and Lonzo were drafted No. 2 and No.3 respectively in the NBA draft, and are both having impressive breakout seasons with an exciting future ahead of them. Here's what LaVar said in the interview:

"How often does he seek advice from Michael Jordan? NEVER! What advice he gon' give him? Do you ever have milk in your refrigerator? And when the damn thing expires, I hope you throw it away. When's the last time he won a championship? And the game has changed! What's he gonna tell him? The Charlotte Hornets have been around a long time before my son got there. Talk to some of those other guys so you can WIN! Don't wait to tell my boy."

Though Lavar Ball had a lot to say, it's hard to imagine Hornets star Lamelo Ball and Michael Jordan haven't had an in-depth conversation thus far. When asked whether he believed his dad could take Jordan 1-on-1 last year, Lamelo jokingly said “I don't think it's gonna happen. And I think we know how it would turn out, to be honest...but I mean that is my pops and my boss, so I'm on both sides now."

The audio for the Hoops View interview can be found on the second slide of the Instagram post below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hoopsview (@hoopsview)

