LaVar Ball is not here for Anthony Davis-to-Lakers talk

LaVar Ball didn’t work this hard to have Big Baller Brand relegated to a small Louisiana market. (AP)

Talk of Anthony Davis joining the Los Angeles Lakers has evolved from buzz to reported groundwork being lain between LeBron James and the New Orleans Pelicans center over dinner.

The noise level has been raised to the point that competing owners are reportedly discussing levying tampering charges for James’ open wooing of Davis, while former NBA players celebrate the potential pairing of superstars.

That Davis is a client of Klutch Sports — the agency headed by James’ long-time friend and business partner Rich Paul — only amplifies the intensity.

One person in Lakers circle not about Davis

While almost anybody associated with the Lakers as management, employee or fan would fairly be thrilled at the prospect of Davis donning purple and gold, one prominent satellite in the Lakers orbit is not on board.

LaVar Ball.

Of course it’s LaVar Ball. The pompous, meddling self-promoting father of Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball got caught by TMZ cameras at the airport on Christmas Eve and addressed the Davis-to-L.A. rumors. To nobody’s surprise, he’s not a fan of the idea.

“No,” Ball said when asked if it would be cool if Davis joined the Lakers. “They’ve got enough people.”

“I don’t care who Lonzo plays with. Only person I want to see him playing with is his brothers. … It’s gonna happen.”

Big Baller Brand above all

Whether Ball is still holding onto the pipe dream of LiAngelo playing for the the Lakers or shifted his focus strictly to youngest brother LaMelo, Ball’s disdain for anything that doesn’t enhance his bottom line is crystal clear here.

Also clear is Ball’s realization of what a Davis-to-L.A. deal might entail. If the Lakers are inclined to deal for Davis, then anybody and everybody not named James would and should be on the table.

That includes Brandon Ingram. That includes Kyle Kuzma. And, of course, that includes Lonzo Ball.

While New Orleans is an American treasure and a world-class city, the small Louisiana market is not what Ball had in mind when building his Big Baller Brand wannabe empire.

