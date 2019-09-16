LaVar Ball calls Lonzo 'damaged goods,' continues to be great at this parenting thing

LaVar Ball has no interest in changing the name of Big Baller Brand. (Photo by James Devaney/Getty Images)

Don’t let the apparent failure of Big Baller Brand and Lonzo Ball’s big move to the New Orleans Pelicans fool you. LaVar Ball still think he knows the way forward.

The Ball family addressed former business partner Alan Foster’s alleged seven-figure embezzlement and the family’s struggles with BBB in the latest episode of “Ball in the Family.” One of the big topics was whether the name of the brand should be changed.

Unsurprisingly, the eldest Ball was uninterested in renaming a business known for, alleged embezzlement aside, recently finding itself on clearance racks, receiving an “F” from the Better Business Bureau and making shoes that fell apart in minutes on the court.

When Lonzo — who happens to reportedly own a majority of the company — challenged his father on that position, LaVar defended himself with a ... questionable analogy.

The exchange can be seen around the 16-minute mark:

“I’m just saying, BBB is always going to be the name on the fact that it also stands for the three Ball brothers. I’m not changing that s--- at all,” Ball said (h/t to LonzoWire).

“When I come out with a name and then somebody tells me to change it, that’s like me telling me to change your name. That’s like people saying ‘Oh, hey, change Lonzo’s name to Alfonzo on the fact that he been damaged goods for the last two years.’”

The “damaged goods” line is no doubt a reference to the large amount of injuries Lonzo has experienced in his first two years in the league, limiting him to fewer than 50 games per season so far. Or it could just be a reference to Lonzo joining the Pelicans, who knows?

Poking at your son’s injuries is an interesting way of stating your case when the son also literally owns the business, but we’re also talking about a man who thinks the best way to turn around a failing business is to change nothing.

What followed was an exchange already seen in a “Ball in the Family” trailer, with Lonzo getting real with LaVar about the brand and Foster:

LONZO: The brand is demolished right now. LAVAR: That’s how you feel, “The brand is demolished.” LONZO: That’s how everybody feels. LAVAR: Who’s everybody? LONZO: The world. The consumers. LAVAR: The world? That’s the consumers you’ve talked to? LONZO: Yeah, it’s all messed up right now. LAVAR: Why is it messed up? Because one person did something bad? LONZO: He was the main person. LAVAR: He wasn’t the main person. LONZO: He ran everything.

Clearly, BBB is doing just fine, you guys.

