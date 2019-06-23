LaVar Ball addresses inappropriate comment to 'First Take' host Molly Qerim, ESPN ban

LaVar Ball found himself at the center of controversy following comments he made on Monday's episode of ESPN's "First Take." Ball told "First Take" host Molly Qerim that she could "switch gears with [him] anytime."

LaVar shooting his shot at Molly Qerim during First Take interview?

ESPN released a statement later in the week to TMZ calling Ball's comment to Qerim "completely inappropriate." Richard Deitsch of The Athletic reported that ESPN "has no plans moving forward" to use Ball as an on-air guest, on-the-record digital source or background source after his comment to Qerim. Ball's attorney, Denise White, disputed Dietsch's report.

Following a Drew League game involving Ball's youngest son, LaMelo, in Los Angeles on Saturday, LaVar defended his comment to Qerim, saying he meant "no sexual intent."

“Only time I hit on her is if she breaking in my house and I mistake her for the boogeyman.”



LaVar Ball on his “inappropriate” comment to Molly Qerim.



Ball also dismissed the reported ban from ESPN programming.

"How am I gonna be banned? I don’t work for them," Ball said. "I gotta be banned from ESPN? I got my own show."

It's been a busy couple of weeks for the Ball family. Last weekend, Lonzo was part of the Lakers' trade package sent to the Pelicans in exchange for Anthony Davis. On Monday, 17-year-old LaMelo announced on ESPN's "The Jump" that he will be playing in Australia’s NBL as a member of the Illawarra Hawks in advance of the 2020 NBA Draft.