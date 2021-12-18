Laval Rocket double up Providence Bruins 6-3 in front of empty stands at Place Bell

LAVAL, Que. — The Laval Rocket converted three times on the power play in the second period to double up the Providence Bruins 6-3 in the American Hockey League Friday.

Louie Belpedio, Lukas Vejdemo and Alex Belzile scored with the man advantage in a five-minute span in the middle frame for Laval (12-10-2), which has won two games in a row. Gabriel Bourque, Cameron Hillis and Kevin Roy also scored.

The Rocket got 18 saves from Michael McNiven and went 3 for 5 on the power play.

Alexis D’Aoust, Cameron Hughes and Jack Ahcan replied for the Bruins (11-7-4), which led 2-0 early in the first period. Troy Grosenick stopped 18 shots in defeat.

The game was played in an empty Place Bell arena in Laval, Que., at the request of Quebec public-health officials due to the rising cases of COVID-19 in the region.

