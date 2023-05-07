Laval police investigating after man fatally stabbed near Place Bell arena

Police say there were several people at the scene when the 51-year-old was stabbed. (Mathieu Daniel Wagner/Radio-Canada - image credit)

Police say a 51-year-old man has died after he was stabbed near the Place Bell arena in Laval overnight.

A 911 call came in at around 2:20 a.m. Sunday about a dispute in front of the restaurant area of the complex. Police say there were several people at the scene.

The victim was injured in the upper body with a sharp object. He was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries.

Police say they are speaking with witnesses, but so far, there are no suspects or arrests.