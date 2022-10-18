Laval police investigating after 2 children, 1 adult found at a home in critical condition

Laval police have provided very few details about the incident. (François Sauvé/Radio-Canada - image credit)

Police in Laval, Que., are investigating after an adult and two children were found unconscious in a residence in the city's Sainte-Dorothée district.

Three people were taken to hospital by ambulance where they are in critical condition, according to Urgences-santé.

Laval police have provided very few details about the incident.

The home is on Lauzon Street where police and media have gathered near the scene, which has been cordoned off by police.

The Sainte-Dorothée district is in the southwestern sector of the city, just north of Montreal.