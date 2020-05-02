Laval health board takes over management of private senior's residence

A private long-term care home in Laval, Résidence Eden, has been put under trusteeship by the Laval health board.

The health board, the CISSS de Laval, has confirmed it took over management at the residence Thursday, after the owner made the request.

Eight-four residents have so far tested positive for COVID-19 in the 130-bed home. Since the beginning of the crisis, 30 people have died.

Éric Lavoie, the residence's owner, says he made the request for support because many of the staff are out sick, including several managers.

50 per cent of staff missing at peak of crisis

During a particularly bad period of the crisis, Lavoie said 50 per cent of the employees were absent. He says things are slowly starting to get better.

Résidence Eden delegated management to CISSS de Laval but retains control over its finances.

Eden isn't the first private CHSLD to be put under trusteeship amid the coronavirus pandemic in Quebec. In early April, the health board for Montreal's West Island, the CIUSSS de l'Ouest-de-l'Île, took over at Résidence Herron in Dorval.

But staff there said it took days after the CIUSSS intervened for things to improve.

Long-term care homes and seniors' residences have been the hardest-hit by the pandemic in the province; their residents represent 80 per cent of deaths due to COVID-19 in Quebec.

The homes were already short-staffed and faced chaos as numerous nurses and patient attendants were absent because of the disease, making it difficult for many CHSLDs to provide the most basic care.

One emergency room doctor at Montreal's Jewish General Hospital has described how patients are being wheeled into the ER, not sick from COVID-19, but because they are dehydrated and malnourished.