Lav Kush Ramlila Is Back After a Year

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way we celebrate festivals. With restrictions for more than a year now, many customary big-scale celebrations have been cancelled over the last two years, including the Ramlila performances.

Lav Kush Ramlila committee, one of Delhi's oldest and iconic Ramlila organisers, has been organising Ramlila performances at Red Fort in Delhi for 39 years. Last year, they eagerly waited for the guidelines to arrive till the last minute. But since the guidelines came only two days prior, it wasn’t possible to pull off the event on such a short notice.

In 2021, with decreasing cases after the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, some restrictions have been lifted. Finally, the Lav Kush Ramlila were given the permission for open-air performance at the Red Fort, albeit with a seating capacity of only 600 people.

The Quint spoke with the cast of Lav Kush Ramlila, who told us how much they missed performing at the Red Fort last year.

"“In 2020, we were really disappointed because the COVID guidelines were not released on time. We were all prepared. It felt like we had lost something.”" - Manish Chaturvedi, plays Shiv at Lav Kush Ramlila "In 2020, We tried our best to do the Ramlila down to the last second. But thinking about it, people's lives are more valuable, otherwise we would have done it. At the time, the risk was too big, people's lives were at risk so we decided it was better not to go ahead with it." - Gagan Malik, plays Ram at Lav Kush Ramlila "I was also one of the victims of the corona pandemic. There was a time when I was also struggling with the disease. Anyway, everything is fine now by god’s grace." - Sharad Gore, plays Hanuman at Lav Kush Ramlila

This year, the preparations started way in advance. Apart from a brand-new cast, new, bigger stage is being built, and new costumes, jewellery, scenes, songs, and performances have been added. The intention is to make up for the lost year.

Safety arrangements have been made for all the cast and crew. All the performers have been fully vaccinated, and the sanitisation of costumes, wigs, make-up kits, and props is also being done thoroughly.

Also, the arrangements have been done to broadcast the Ramlila live.

