Lauv Reconnects with Himself in Raw Sophomore Album All 4 Nothing and Opens Up About Living with OCD

Daniela Avila
·4 min read
Lauv released new album All for Nothing
Lauv released new album All for Nothing

Lauren Dunn Lauv

Have you ever felt like you needed to reconnect with a past version of yourself? Well, Lauv is doing just that.

All 4 Nothing, out Friday, marks Lauv's second and most raw studio album yet. Speaking to PEOPLE about the album's inspiration, he said the concept evolved over time, before realizing he should write about "everything I was going through" and get "back in touch with my childhood self."

"It's about a boy or a person who felt very out of touch with himself and felt disconnected and anxious just trying to find that sense of self-love and confidence and childhood life again," the "I Like Me Better" singer, 27, tells PEOPLE.

He adds, "It was like the writing, it kind of helped push me forward to get back in touch with that part of myself because I just feel like I lost touch with it. Throughout my early 20s, I felt like life pulled me in so many directions and whether it's my career or just honestly being an anxious person, I felt like I got so pulled away from my center."

Lauv released new album All for Nothing
Lauv released new album All for Nothing

Lauren Dunn Lauv

RELATED: Lauv Opens Up About His Battle with Depression and OCD: 'I Had Fallen Out of Love with Everything

While this album is very personal to the singer, he hopes that when fans listen, they'll "connect in their own ways" and maybe even "find touch with parts of themselves they feel like they've lost or maybe forgotten about."

All 4 Nothing includes previously released songs "Kids Are Born Stars," "All 4 Nothing (I'm So in Love)" and "26." It also serves as a follow-up to his 2020 debut album ~how i'm feeling~.

And while each song on the 13-track record holds a special place in Lauv's heart, he says his favorite is "Bad Trip" because it's "just so different for me." In terms of emotional connection, his favorite is "Hey Ari," because it serves as a letter to himself (his real name is Ari Staprans Leff), and it's "a sobering moment checking in just being like, 'Hey, how are you really doing?' "

He started writing the album in 2021, and says he spent long hours in the studio to nail the record down to perfection. "I get very obsessive during the process because I love the idea that anything is possible and this album can be anything and who knows where it's going to be yet and let's find it. So I love it."

On the other hand, the "Never Not" singer has opened up about living with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), and says that while he can appreciate it's what makes him such a hard worker — it's a slippery slope to overdoing it.

Lauv released new album All for Nothing
Lauv released new album All for Nothing

Lauren Dunn Lauv

"OCD has made me such a hard worker — the perfectionism and stuff like that — in the past. But it also is the same thing that keeps me in the studio obsessing over something that's never going to be right anyways, that I already know somewhere deep down is not right for hours and hours and hours," he says. "And I'm just losing touch with everything else — it's so easy to get obsessed."

Although, he's recently developed new habits that he feels work for him since he's "always battling it."

"[Something] I have been doing for a long time, but I just feel like I keep getting deeper and deeper into it is meditation, it's a huge thing for me. I've definitely connected a lot more to the spiritual side of things as opposed to only just — I think before it was like I was learning how to go deeper in therapy and learning more about the medication I was prescribed and stuff like that. But now I've been way more open to some more spiritual stuff."

He jokingly adds, "I don't know if part of that comes with living in LA and there's so much of that stuff going on. The energy healer, the reiki, I've done spirit guide, all of it, tarot reading ... I get tarot readings on my for you page on TikTok!"

RELATED: 5 Things to Know About 'I Like Me Better' Singer Lauv

All jokes aside, he says, "I just feel like my daily life is basically fighting to be the person that I want to be and that I know that I am, but also fighting with all of my patterns that get in the way."

Ahead of the album's release, Lauv shared a sequence of Instagram posts, detailing each song's meaning with a short description to connect with his fans.

On Aug. 11, Lauv will kick off his All 4 Nothing tour with Hayley Kiyoko in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Meanwhile, he says he can't wait to be "doing shows every night" and to "fall in love with the songs in a different way."

All 4 Nothing is out now.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • CF Montreal carries strong road form into matchup with surging Columbus

    MONTREAL — A lot has been made about CF Montreal’s form on the road this year, and for good reason. While the club struggled to get points away from Stade Saputo last season, Montreal has improved to become a top-10 road team this year, beating a club record with five wins. Huge road wins against the rival New York Red Bulls and reigning CONCACAF Champions League champion Seattle have given head coach Wilfried Nancy and his squad valuable points. Another challenge awaits them as they travel to C

  • Jonathan Huberdeau gets $84M, 8-year extension with the Flames

    CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames and recently acquired forward Jonathan Huberdeau have agreed to an $84 million, eight-year contract extension. The 29-year-old Huberdeau came to Calgary from the Florida Panthers with defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, forward Cole Schwindt and a conditional 2025 first-round pick last month for star forward Matthew Tkachuk. Calgary announced Huberdeau's new deal Thursday night. “I’m thrilled to be part of the Calgary Flames organization long-term,” Huberdeau

  • Olympic champ Mitchell races to her third cycling silver of the Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — A day after Kelsey Mitchell joked that she was "consistently silver," Canada's Olympic champion added one more. The 28-year-old from Sherwood Park, Alta., won silver in track cycling's 500-metre time trial on Sunday, and was pleased with the result in a race she rarely contests. "It's not a new experience for silver, but very happy with my performance," Mitchell said. "I was one of the first to go and had to wait to see how everyone did." Kristina Clonan of Australia

  • Redblacks look to build on first win as Stampeders come to nation's capital

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Redblacks could be catching the Calgary Stampeders at an opportune time. Ottawa (1-6-0) is coming off its first win of the season heading into Friday's game against the Stampeders at TD Place Stadium. Calgary, meanwhile, is dealing with its first losing streak of the season after dropping its last two games. The Stampeders (4-2-0) could also be without head coach Dave Dickenson as he did not travel with the team to Ottawa as he is in COVID protocol. There is a flight booked f

  • What Blue Jays can expect from each trade deadline acquisition

    The Blue Jays were busy at the trade deadline. Here's what you need to know about the new guys.

  • Bill Russell, NBA great and Celtics legend, dies at 88

    BOSTON (AP) — Bill Russell, the NBA great who anchored a Boston Celtics dynasty that won 11 championships in 13 years — the last two as the first Black head coach in any major U.S. sport — and marched for civil rights with Martin Luther King Jr., died Sunday. He was 88. His family posted the news on social media, saying Russell died with his wife, Jeannine, by his side. The statement did not give the cause of death. “Bill's wife, Jeannine, and his many friends and family thank you for keeping Bi

  • Charron, Deguchi and McIntosh top the podium for Canada at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadians continue to rack up medals at the Commonwealth Games. Three Canadians were golden on Monday, as part of a 13-medal performance. Maude Charron of Sainte-Luce, Que., won the women's 64-kilogram weightlifting event to set a Commonwealth Games record. Judoka Christa Deguchi won in the women's 57-kilogram event and swimmer Summer McIntosh of Toronto was atop the podium in the women's 200-metre individual medley. Charron lifted 101 kilograms in the snatch and the

  • Women's basketball, Liendo highlight five gold medals by Canada on Day 5 of Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — On the heels of making history at the world aquatic championships, Josh Liendo continues to break down barriers. The 19-year-old from Toronto captured a gold medal in the 100-metre butterfly at the Commonwealth Games on Tuesday, as part of a powerhouse Canadian swim team that has seemingly taken up permanent residence on the global medal podium. Liendo became the first Black Canadian swimmer to win an individual medal at a major international championship when he won

  • Unvaccinated Novak Djokovic pulls out of Montreal tournament

    MONTREAL (AP) — Novak Djokovic withdrew from the upcoming hard-court tournament in Montreal on Thursday because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19 and is therefore not allowed to enter Canada. By the same reason, as things stand now, he also will not be able to compete in the U.S. Open later this month. Djokovic, a 35-year-old from Serbia, has said he won’t get the shots, even if that means he can’t go to certain tournaments. He missed the Australian Open in January after being deported from

  • Jonathan Huberdeau gets $84M, 8-year extension with the Flames

    CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames and recently acquired forward Jonathan Huberdeau have agreed to an $84 million, eight-year contract extension. The 29-year-old Huberdeau came to Calgary from the Florida Panthers with defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, forward Cole Schwindt and a conditional 2025 first-round pick last month for star forward Matthew Tkachuk. Calgary announced Huberdeau's new deal Thursday night. “I’m thrilled to be part of the Calgary Flames organization long-term,” Huberdeau

  • Mangiapane nets 3-year deal, $17.4 million from Flames, avoids salary arbitration

    CALGARY — Andrew Mangiapane of the Calgary Flames was rewarded on Monday for setting career highs in goals, assists and points this past season. The Flames signed the 26-year-old forward to a three-year contract worth $17.4 million. Mangiapane set career highs in goals (35), assists (20) and points (55) during the 2021-22 NHL season. The winger, who played all 82 regular-season games, finished the season with the fourth-most goals on the Flames and tied for the sixth most road goals in the NHL w

  • Trade deadline preview: Juan Soto sweepstakes down to wire

    When Juan Soto turned down a $440 million, 15-year deal to stay with the Washington Nationals, it ensured Tuesday's 6 p.m. EDT trade deadline would have a little juice. That wasn’t a certainty when Major League Baseball and the players’ union agreed to an expanded postseason format this spring. With 12 October spots available — and no more one-game wild-card rounds — some had concerns about whether there would be enough star power left among sellers to satisfy a potentially growing number of buy

  • Lionesses move up to No. 4 while Canada falls to No. 7 in FIFA women's rankings

    Canada dropped one place to No. 7 while newly crowned European champion England jumped four places to No. 4 in the new FIFA women's world rankings. The U.S., fresh from its 1-0 CONCACAF W Championship win over the Canadian women on July 18, remained atop the rankings. European runner-up Germany climbed three places to No. 2 with European semifinalist Sweden falling one rung to No. 3. France dropped behind England, slipping two places to No. 5. The Dutch were No. 6, down two spots. Spain, down on

  • Redblacks record first win by upsetting Argonauts 23-13

    TORONTO — The Ottawa Redblacks felt like it was just a matter of time before they removed the zero from the left side of the CFL standings column. "Well it certainly breaks that 'well, you haven't won a game yet, right?'" Redblacks coach Paul LaPolice said after his club's 23-13 win against the Toronto Argonauts at BMO Field on Sunday. "We're happy to get a win and happy to survive for 24 hours and enjoy it." Ottawa receiver Jaelon Acklin had a touchdown reception and led his team with 144 recei

  • Scottie Barnes' trainer discusses how the Raptors rookie improved his ball-handling

    Brian Macon, Scottie Barnes' basketball trainer, joined Amit Mann to detail at how he helped the reigning Rookie of the Year improve his ball-handling skills during the offseason. The full episode on Barnes' offseason development can be found on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed and on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • AP sources: Decision in Watson discipline case coming Monday

    A decision on discipline for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson following accusations of sexual misconduct is coming Monday. Two people with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that retired judge Sue L. Robinson has informed the NFL and the NFL Players' Association she's ready to issue a ruling on Watson’s disciplinary hearing that concluded a month ago. They spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the discussions are private. Watson was accused of sexual hara

  • Sarah Mitton's shot put title highlights Canada's 5-gold day at Commonwealth Games

    Sarah Mitton's gold medal in women's shot put on Wednesday highlighted Canada's five-gold medal haul at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England on Wednesday. The Brooklyn, N.S., native, managed a 19.03-metre throw to edge Jamaica's Danniel Thomas-Dodd by just 0.05. New Zealand's Maddison-Lee Wesche grabbed the bronze medal. "The goal from the beginning was to go out and win it, and we achieved it, though not the way we expected," said Mitton. "The competition started out really rough and I

  • Merrifield says he's vaccinated, ready to play for Blue Jays

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Whit Merrifield said Thursday he is vaccinated for COVID-19 and will be cleared to play for Toronto when the Blue Jays return to Canada. Merrifield was acquired in a trade with Kansas City on Tuesday for two minor leaguers. The two-time All-Star was in the starting lineup in center field for his first game with his new team Thursday night at Minnesota. “I’ll be in Toronto when the team gets to Toronto," Merrifield said, avoiding saying when he received the vaccine. Merrifield

  • Marathon by the Sea has 'run its course,' says director

    The Marathon by the Sea in Saint John reached the finish line Sunday after close to three decades. Mike Doyle, the event's founder and executive director, said there has been a drop in runners, volunteers and sponsors in the last few years, which is why it is wrapping up. "I'm disappointed but eventually you have to ask if it's worth the extra strain it puts on a person to keep it developing," said Doyle. About 600 runners participated in this year's race weekend ending Sunday. It used to attrac

  • CFL names Collaros, Schoen and Acklin performers of the month for July

    Winnipeg quarterback Zach Collaros, Blue Bombers receiver Dalton Schoen and Ottawa receiver Jaelon Acklin have been named the CFL's top performers for July. Collaros threw for 1,061 passing yards and 11 touchdown passes with just two interceptions in four games as the two-time defending Grey Cup champion Blue Bombers improved to 8-0 with a perfect month. Collaros, last season's outstanding player, leads the league in passing yards (1,948), is second in touchdown passes (15) and ranks third in co