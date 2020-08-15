LAUSD Starts Online Learning Next Week, Hopes To Be Better Than Spring

The Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) Board of Education has conceded that its distance-learning plans aren’t perfect for the fall semester, which starts next week.

But now that students and teachers have had time to adjust to the new normal, they hope for a better experience than the abrupt crisis that made spring sessions somewhat haphazard.

Board member George McKenna said he has “no illusions the students will be as well-served … with distance-learning as they would be if they could actually be in a classroom with a teacher.” He added, “All we can do is try to keep our children safe and as well-educated as we can.”

Students will begin LAUSD orientation sessions on Tuesday and Wednesday, with attendance taken those days. The first day of actual instruction is Thursday, Aug. 20.

Many schools are again offering free meals to students. LAUSD will continue to offer two free meals at its grab-and-go food centers, Monday through Friday from 8 AM to 11 AM.

Most of the state’s 6.2 million students will be starting school online, according to Gov. Gavin Newsom.

“We are preparing a large strategy, recognizing there are a lot of gaps and inequities that need to be addressed,” Newsom said. “We don’t want people [to just] take their lectures and videotape them and provide them online. This has to be a much more interactive process where we want to bring our students into the screen so they’re truly engaged. We want a more dynamic engagement to the extent possible. We want more specialized learning, especially for those with special needs. We want challenging assignments. We don’t just want people to dial it in.”

