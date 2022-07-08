Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Shannon Shields Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson from June Shannon's 'Poor' Choices

Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon is very protective of her younger sister, Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson — especially when it comes to her time with mom June Shannon.

Pumpkin, 22, complains to sister Jessica Shannon, 25, about Mama June's inability to follow through with her promises in a sneak peek at Friday's Mama June: Road to Redemption.

Mama June, who has gotten into a new relationship with Justin Stroud, moved to Georgia to be closer to her children. The 42-year-old had previously assured her daughters that things would be "different" this time around, but Pumpkin and Jessica don't see it that way.

"How the f--- does she think I'm going to let Alana move over there and I don't know that dude," Lauryn tells Jessica in the clip, which was first shared by Entertainment Tonight. "Either way, bitch, she would never move in with you because you've made poor f---ing choices as a mother."

Lauryn compares Mama June to a "15-year-old who still wants to go out and party and blow money here and there on the most stupidest f---ing s---."

"You have wasted all this money," she continues. "Like, what about the care that it takes to take care of Alana? ... I wouldn't even let Alana go over there and visit without me."

Mama June, Alana Thompson, Pumpkin Shannon

Stephanie Eley/WeTV (3)

PEOPLE confirmed in June that Lauryn was granted sole custody of 16-year-old Alana. This agreement does allow Mama June to contact Alana daily via telephone but Pumpkin determines the visitation rights.

Additionally, the Shannon family matriarch is required to pay $800 per month in child support. This arrangement will conclude when Alana turns 18.

Mama June's loss of custody comes after a series of personal troubles. She was previously arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, which stemmed from her allegedly being caught with crack cocaine and a crack pipe. This eventually transitioned into felony charges for drug possession in 2019.

Mama June, Honey Boo Boo, Pumpkin

Paras Griffin/Getty June "Mama June" Shannon, Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson and Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon with daughter Ella

After the arrest, Alana moved in with Lauryn and her husband, Joshua Efird. The pair share daughter Ella and son Bentley.

"I'm very thankful for her because the situation could have been a lot different," Mama June told Page Six in June. "Pumpkin stepping up, I'm very grateful because it could have turned into a bad situation. At the time Alana went to go live with Pumpkin at the beginning, I couldn't even take care of my own self — more or less take care of anybody else."

Mama June wed Justin at a courthouse in Georgia on March 23 after less than a year together.

Mama June: Road to Redemption airs Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.