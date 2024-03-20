Lauryn Hill, Guns N’ Roses, De La Soul Albums Inducted Into Grammy Hall of Fame

The Recording Academy has revealed the 2024 inductees for the Grammy Hall of Fame.

Lauryn Hill’s “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill,” Guns N’ Roses’ “Appetite For Destruction” and De La Soul’s “3 Feet High and Rising” will all be inducted at the inaugural Grammy Hall of Fame gala and concert on May 21 at the Novo Theater in Los Angeles.

Recordings from Buena Vista Social Club, Donna Summer, Charley Pride, Wanda Jackson, Kid Ory’s Creole Orchestra, the Doobie Brothers and William Bell will also be honored. Eligible albums are said to “exhibit qualitative or historical significance and are at least 25 years old,” per the Grammy Hall of Fame’s guidelines.

“We’re proud to unveil the diverse mix of recordings entering the Grammy Hall Of Fame in its 50th year,” said Harvey Mason jr., CEO of the Recording Academy. “The music showcased here has played a pivotal role in shaping our cultural landscape, and it’s a true honor to recognize these albums and recordings, along with the profound influence each has had on music and beyond.”

“The artists, songwriters, producers, and engineers who composed this year’s inducted recordings are a reflection of the sheer talent and hard work that goes into creating such seminal music,” said Michael Sticka, President/CEO of the Grammy Museum. “It’s a privilege to be able to welcome these new additions into our distinguished catalog and celebrate the recordings at our inaugural gala on May 21.”

The Hall Of Fame Gala will be the first of what will become an annual event and includes a red carpet and VIP reception on the Ray Charles Terrace at the Grammy Museum followed by a one-of-a-kind concert at the Novo. It will be produced by longtime executive producer of the Grammy Awards, Ken Ehrlich, along with Chantel Sausedo and Ron Basile. Ticketing info and a performer’s lineup will be announced at a later date.

See the complete list of inductees below:

De La Soul, “3 Feet High and Rising”

Guns N’ Roses, “Appetite for Destruction”

Buena Vista Social Club, “Buena Vista Social Club”

Donna Summer, “I Feel Love”

Charley Pride, “Kiss an Angel Good Mornin'”

Wanda Jackson, “Let’s Have a Party”

Lauryn Hill, “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill”

Kid Ory’s Creole Orchestra, “Ory’s Creole Trombone”

The Doobie Brothers, “What a Fool Believes”

William Bell, “You Don’t Miss Your Water”

