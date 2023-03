Lauritz.com Group A/S publishes its annual report 2022

Reuters

(Reuters) -Digital World Acquisition Corp, a blank-check firm that is set to merge with former U.S. President Donald Trump's media and technology company, said on Wednesday it had ousted Chief Executive Patrick Orlando. “Due to the unprecedented headwinds faced by the Company, the Board agreed it was in the best interest of its shareholders to select a new management team to execute an orderly succession plan and set strategic operating procedures for the Company in this new phase,” the company said in a news release. In October 2021, Trump’s newly formed media company, Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), announced a deal to go public by merging with DWAC.