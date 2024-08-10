Laurin lifts France's first Olympic crown in taekwondo to take gold count to 16

Taekwondoist Althéa Laurin claimed the women's +67kg crown on Saturday night to give France its first gold medal in the sport and the country's delegation a record haul of Olympic titles.

Laurin, 22, who won bronze at the Tokyo Olympics while she was in her teens, bettered that exploit with an impressive array of victories throughout the day in front a fervently patriotic fanbase at the Grand Palais in central Paris.

She did not lose a round in her three matches in her surge to the final against Svetlana Osipova.

And she took the first round against the Uzbek with a three-point headkick.

As a Mexican wave rippled around the arena to countdown the end to the second round, Osipova pierced Laurin's defence to score three points. But just before the buzzer sounded for the end of the round, Laurin also registered a head kick.

Following a review, she was awarded the round and with it the Olympic title.

"Osipova let her guard down a bit at the end," said Laurin.

"It's just incredible what's just happened especially in Paris, in front of all the French fans, I don't think I could have done better.

"I feel a lot of joy, a lot of gratitude to the public who cheered me on all day and all the people I've worked with all these years. So I hope I've made everyone proud."

Pride

Osipova, 24, the first woman from Uzbekistan to win a medal in taekwondo, said she was delighted with her achievement.

"Five months ago, I broke ligaments in my knee. It took me a while to recover. This silver medal is worth its weight in gold," she added.

Laurin's was the 16th gold harvested by French athletes since the start of the Games on 26 July.

