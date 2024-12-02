Laurie Daley returns for second stint as NSW State of Origin coach

New South Wales Blues coach Laurie Daley during a training session the last time he held the post in 2017. Photograph: Chris Hyde/Getty Images

New South Wales have brought back Laurie Daley as State of Origin coach, almost a decade after his initial five-year stint delivered only one shield for the Blues.

His predecessor Michael Maguire coached the Blues to a series win in his first year in charge but left in September to take up a job with the Brisbane Broncos.

Daley, who won five series as a player for the Blues, has coached the Indigenous All Stars and appeared in the media spruiking odds for gambling company Tab in the years since his departure.

Only Phil Gould and Brad Fittler have coached more games for the Blues.

The 55-year-old’s initial stint as coach came during a period of dominance for Queensland, and he lost nine of his 15 matches.

He broke through for a series win in his second season in 2014, when Blues halfback Trent Hodkinson scored the only try in a memorable game two.

But Daley’s tenure was marred by criticism about the former five-eighth’s coaching ability, and he has never coached at NRL level.

Maguire overcame defeat in the first match earlier this year to win the third in Brisbane, the first time the Blues have won a decider in Brisbane since 2005.

More to follow.