Lauri Markkanen not expected to miss time for Finland military

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lauri Markkanen has been included in Finland’s Defense Forces Sports School list, as noted by BasketNews.

Markkanen, 24, is expected to fulfill his military requirement for Finland but is not expected to miss any games for the Cavaliers, who are currently the No. 7 seed in the East with a 14-12 record.

“Lauri takes great pride in being from and representing Finland in the NBA,” Markkanen’s agent, Michael Lelchitski of SIG Sports, told HoopsHype in a statement. “One of his civic requirements is serving in the Finnish military. He is prepared to fulfill that duty at the appropriate time.”

After missing time due to the NBA’s health and safety protocols, Markkanen has returned to the starting lineup and averaged 16.3 points on 44.8 percent shooting from the field and 37.5 percent from beyond the arc with 6.4 rebounds in the past eight games.

