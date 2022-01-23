Lauri Markkanen to miss significant time?

The Cavs have their own injury concerns, especially with Lauri Markkanen suffering what sources believe is a high ankle sprain against the Thunder. Sources say X-rays taken were negative. But the organization is preparing to be without him for a while.

Source: Chris Fedor @ Cleveland Plain Dealer

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Cavs forward Lauri Markkanen exit game with ankle injury

sportando.basketball/en/cavs-forwar… – 4:33 AM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

#Cavs Lauri Markkanen leaves game with sprained right ankle

cleveland.com/cavs/2022/01/l… – 9:41 PM

Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG

#Cavs F Lauri Markkanen will not return tonight. – 9:21 PM

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso

#Cavs Lauri Markkanen (right ankle sprain) will not return tonight. – 9:19 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

A source tells @clevelanddotcom that #Cavs are looking at Lauri Markkanen’s right ankle in the locker room. Not knee or Achilles. The initial feel is that it’s a pretty good sprain. – 9:16 PM

Serena Winters @SerenaWinters

Prayers up to Lauri Markkanen, who came down incredibly hard on his right ankle & was helped off the floor by teammates.

Will update you when I know more. pic.twitter.com/TCkexumo0k – 9:02 PM

Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG

#Cavs F Lauri Markkanen contested an OKC shot and came down awkwardly on right ankle; was down for a while and was helped to the #Cavs locker room.

Updates to follow … – 8:59 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

#Cavs Lauri Markkanen assisted off the court by two teammates. Putting very little weight on his right leg. It looked bad on replay and Markkanen was in a lot of pain. – 8:59 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse has gone silent. #Cavs Lauri Markkanen is still down after landing awkwardly on his right leg. – 8:56 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Lauri Markkanen is down and in a lot of pain. The whole Cavs team is huddled around him. – 8:56 PM

