Is Laurent-Perrier S.A.'s (EPA:LPE) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate?

Alexandra Pereyre de Nonancourt is the CEO of Laurent-Perrier S.A. (EPA:LPE). This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. And finally - as a second measure of performance - we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does Alexandra Pereyre de Nonancourt's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing, our data says that Laurent-Perrier S.A. has a market cap of €470m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of €157k for the year to March 2019. We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at €117k. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations from €183m to €731m, and the median CEO total compensation was €530k.

Pay mix tells us a lot about how a company functions versus the wider industry, and it's no different in the case of Laurent-Perrier. On an industry level, roughly 82% of total compensation represents salary and 18% is other remuneration. So it seems like there isn't a significant difference between Laurent-Perrier and the broader market, in terms of salary allocation in the overall compensation package.

At first glance this seems like a real positive for shareholders, since Alexandra Pereyre de Nonancourt is paid less than the average total compensation paid by similar sized companies. While this is a good thing, you'll need to understand the business better before you can form an opinion. You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Laurent-Perrier has changed over time.

ENXTPA:LPE CEO Compensation April 13th 2020

Is Laurent-Perrier S.A. Growing?

Earnings per share at Laurent-Perrier S.A. are much the same as they were three years ago, albeit with a positive trend. In the last year, its revenue changed by just 0.9%.

I'm not particularly impressed by the revenue growth, but the modest improvement in EPS is good. Considering these factors I'd say performance has been pretty decent, though not amazing. You might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for future earnings.

Has Laurent-Perrier S.A. Been A Good Investment?

Laurent-Perrier S.A. has generated a total shareholder return of 19% over three years, so most shareholders would be reasonably content. But they would probably prefer not to see CEO compensation far in excess of the median.

In Summary...

Laurent-Perrier S.A. is currently paying its CEO below what is normal for companies of its size.

Alexandra Pereyre de Nonancourt receives relatively low remuneration compared to similar sized companies. But the company isn't exactly firing on all cylinders, from my perspective. However I do not find the CEO compensation to be concerning. Looking into other areas, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Laurent-Perrier that investors should think about before committing capital to this stock.

