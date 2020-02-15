Laurens Sweeck wins men's Superprestige Middelkerke

Daniel Ostanek
Cycling News
MIDDELKERKE, BELGIUM - FEBRUARY 15: Arrival / Laurens Sweeck of Belgium and Team Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal / Celebration / during the 61st Superprestige Middelkerke Noordzee Cross 2020, Men Elite / @SuperprestigeCX / #middelkerke / on February 15, 2020 in Middelkerke, Belgium. (Photo by Marc Van Hecke/Getty Images)
Laurens Sweeck (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) took a solo victory at the final round of the Telenet Superprestige in Middelkerke, sealing the series overall victory in the process.

The Belgian champion beat Toon Aerts (Telenet Baloise Lions) into second place by 15 seconds, while Sweeck's teammate Eli Iserbyt took third, 22 second down. Sweeck's win came after nine laps of racing having jumped clear of a seven-man leading group. He quickly built up a sizeable gap as Telenet Baloise Lions mounted the chase. 

Despite their best efforts on behalf of Lars van der Haar, who lay third overall, it wasn't to be, and Sweeck rode untroubled into the distance to cap a flawless ride.

Sweeck formed part of the lead group on lap 1, along with teammate and brother Diether, Lars van der Haar (Telenet Baloise Lions), Quinten Hermans (Circus-Wanty Gobert-Tormans), plus Iserbyt and Aerts.

On the next lap it was down to five men as Diether Sweeck dropped back, but a surging Tom Pidcock (Trinity Racing) soon bridged across to the group. Pauwels Sauzen quickly gained another member at the front, though, as Michael Vanthourenhout made it across.

Hermans lead the way for much of laps 2 and 3, setting the pace as the sole representative of his Circus team. Lap 4 saw Pidcock push on, stretching out the group, though the elastic didn't snap behind.

Soon afterwards, heading through a small sand section, Sweeck seized the mantle, turning on the pace to blast clear of his companions. Initially gaining a small gap, the 26-year-old swiftly moved even further clear, pulling out a 13-second advantage by the end of the lap. 

Back in the chase group, Hermans lost ground as the Telenet duo of van der Haar and Iserbyt drove thet pace. Pidcock also dropped away, seemingly suffering a mechanical ailment.

Pauwels Sauzen, not wishing to try and chase down their teammate as he fought for overall victory, sat behind the Telenet duo in the four-man chase group, and as a result Sweeck's lead only increased over the following laps.

By lap 7, he was 17 seconds up the road, and at the start of the penultimate lap 8, he was 28 seconds clear. Iserbyt and Aerts pushed on from the chase group, but at that point, the race and overall was virtually in the bag for Sweeck.

#

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal

1:02:30

2

Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions

0:00:15

3

Eli Iserbyt (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal

0:00:22

4

Lars Van der Haar (Ned) Telenet Baloise Lions

0:00:32

5

Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal

0:00:39

6

Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Trinity Racing

0:01:01

7

Quinten Hermans (Bel) Circus - Wanty Gobert - Tormans

0:01:08

8

Tom Meeusen (Bel) Group Hens - Maes Containers

0:01:45

9

Niels Vandeputte (Bel) Alpecin - Fenix

0:01:57

10

Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb

0:02:02

11

Daan Soete (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen Bingoal - Destil

0:02:18

12

Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions

0:02:31

13

Ryan Kamp (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal

0:02:35

14

Stan Godrie (Ned) Parkhotel - Valkenburg

0:02:40

15

Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Circus - Wanty Gobert - Tormans

0:02:48

16

Jens Adams (Bel) Hollebeekhoeve

0:02:59

17

Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal

0:03:26

18

Jim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions

0:03:37

19

Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions

0:03:47

20

Jelle Camps (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal

0:04:02

21

Felipe Orts Lloret (Spa) Cyclo - Cross Team Teika - Gsport - Bh

0:04:07

22

David Van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin - Fenix

0:04:18

23

Sieben Wouters (Ned) Creafin - Fristads

0:04:23

24

Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Group Hens - Maes Containers

0:04:38

25

Lander Loockx (Bel) Group Hens - Maes Containers

0:04:40

26

Braam Merlier (Bel) Creafin - Fristads

0:04:50

27

Toon Vandebosch (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal

0:05:00

28

Joran Wyseure (Bel)

0:05:05

29

Yentl Bekaert (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions

0:05:11

30

Pim Ronhaar (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal

0:05:23

31

Yannick Peeters (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal

0:05:30

32

Ingmar Uytdewilligen (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex

0:05:32

33

Mathijs Wuyts (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex

0:05:37

34

Curtis White (USA)

0:05:47

35

Andreas Goeman (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions

0:05:53

36

Kerry Werner (USA)

0:06:01

37

Jarno Bellens (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal

0:06:08

38

Timo Kielich (Bel) Creafin - Fristads

0:06:14

39

Arne Vrachten (Bel)

0:06:18

40

Jakob Dorigoni (Ita) Selle Italia - Guerciotti - Elite

0:06:25

41

Cameron Mason (GBr) Trinity Racing

0:06:26

42

Seppe Rombouts (Bel)

43

Ben Turner (GBr) Creafin - Fristads

1 lap

44

Bart Artz (Ned)

2 laps

45

Jelle Vermoote (Bel)

2 laps

46

Anton Ferdinande (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal

2 laps

47

Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel)

2 laps

48

Len Dejonghe (Bel) Group Hens - Maes Containers

2 laps

49

Maik Van der Heijden (Ned)

3 laps

50

Kenny Roelandt (Bel)

3 laps

51

Victor Vandebosch (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal

3 laps

52

Robin Alderweireld (Bel)

3 laps

53

Noah Vreeswijk (Ned)

3 laps

54

Ryan Cortjens (Bel) Alpecin - Fenix

4 laps

55

Thomas Verheyen (Bel)

4 laps

56

Yente Peirens (Bel)

4 laps

57

Edwin De Wit (Bel)

4 laps

58

Yelle Leaerts (Bel)

4 laps

59

Berne Vankeirsbilck (Bel)

4 laps

60

Andres Verdonck (Bel)

4 laps

61

Valentin Remondet (Fra) A.s Bike Crossteam

4 laps

62

Wannes Vanden Bussche (Bel)

5 laps

63

James Madgwick (GBr)

5 laps

64

Ydris Salomez (Bel)

5 laps

65

Niels Koyen (Bel)

5 laps

66

Nicolas De Smet (Bel)

5 laps

67

Jens Gys (Bel)

5 laps

68

Finn Mansfield (GBr)

5 laps

69

Nicola Parenti (Ita)

5 laps

70

Marco Carozzo (Ita)

5 laps

71

Wouter Goosen (Bel)

6 laps

72

Pieter Meelberghs (Bel)

6 laps

73

Francois Chastagner (Fra)

6 laps

74

Mikolaj Markiewicz (Pol)

8 laps

DNF

Diether Sweeck (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal

DNF

Felix Paul (Ger)

DNF

Thomas Mein (GBr) Tarteletto - Isorex

DNF

Luke Verburg (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal


#

Rider Name (Country) Team

Results

1

Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal

84

2

Eli Iserbyt (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal

81

3

Lars Van der Haar (Ned) Telenet Baloise Lions

76

4

Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions

74

5

Quinten Hermans (Bel) Circus - Wanty Gobert - Tormans

72

6

Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Trinity Racing

63

7

Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Circus - Wanty Gobert - Tormans

63

8

Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal

40

9

Tim Merlier (Bel) Creafin - Fristads

35

10

Jens Adams (Bel) Hollebeekhoeve

33

