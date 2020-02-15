Laurens Sweeck wins men's Superprestige Middelkerke

MIDDELKERKE, BELGIUM - FEBRUARY 15: Arrival / Laurens Sweeck of Belgium and Team Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal / Celebration / during the 61st Superprestige Middelkerke Noordzee Cross 2020, Men Elite / @SuperprestigeCX / #middelkerke / on February 15, 2020 in Middelkerke, Belgium. (Photo by Marc Van Hecke/Getty Images)

Laurens Sweeck (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) took a solo victory at the final round of the Telenet Superprestige in Middelkerke, sealing the series overall victory in the process.

The Belgian champion beat Toon Aerts (Telenet Baloise Lions) into second place by 15 seconds, while Sweeck's teammate Eli Iserbyt took third, 22 second down. Sweeck's win came after nine laps of racing having jumped clear of a seven-man leading group. He quickly built up a sizeable gap as Telenet Baloise Lions mounted the chase.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Despite their best efforts on behalf of Lars van der Haar, who lay third overall, it wasn't to be, and Sweeck rode untroubled into the distance to cap a flawless ride.

Sweeck formed part of the lead group on lap 1, along with teammate and brother Diether, Lars van der Haar (Telenet Baloise Lions), Quinten Hermans (Circus-Wanty Gobert-Tormans), plus Iserbyt and Aerts.

On the next lap it was down to five men as Diether Sweeck dropped back, but a surging Tom Pidcock (Trinity Racing) soon bridged across to the group. Pauwels Sauzen quickly gained another member at the front, though, as Michael Vanthourenhout made it across.

Hermans lead the way for much of laps 2 and 3, setting the pace as the sole representative of his Circus team. Lap 4 saw Pidcock push on, stretching out the group, though the elastic didn't snap behind.

Soon afterwards, heading through a small sand section, Sweeck seized the mantle, turning on the pace to blast clear of his companions. Initially gaining a small gap, the 26-year-old swiftly moved even further clear, pulling out a 13-second advantage by the end of the lap.

Back in the chase group, Hermans lost ground as the Telenet duo of van der Haar and Iserbyt drove thet pace. Pidcock also dropped away, seemingly suffering a mechanical ailment.

Pauwels Sauzen, not wishing to try and chase down their teammate as he fought for overall victory, sat behind the Telenet duo in the four-man chase group, and as a result Sweeck's lead only increased over the following laps.

Story continues

By lap 7, he was 17 seconds up the road, and at the start of the penultimate lap 8, he was 28 seconds clear. Iserbyt and Aerts pushed on from the chase group, but at that point, the race and overall was virtually in the bag for Sweeck.

He eased up on the final lap, careful to stay out of trouble, while further back, Aerts put in a dig to secure second, while Iserbyt was safe in third, his second place overall in the bag.Laurens Sweeck (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) took a solo victory at the final round of the Telenet Superprestige in Middelkerke, sealing the series overall victory in the process.

The Belgian champion beat Toon Aerts (Telenet Baloise Lions) into second place by 15 seconds, while Sweeck's teammate Eli Iserbyt took third, 22 second down. Sweeck's win came after nine laps of racing having jumped clear of a seven-man leading group. He quickly built up a sizeable gap as Telenet Baloise Lions mounted the chase.

Despite their best efforts on behalf of Lars van der Haar, who lay third overall, it wasn't to be, and Sweeck rode untroubled into the distance to cap a flawless ride.





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal 1:02:30 2 Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions 0:00:15 3 Eli Iserbyt (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal 0:00:22 4 Lars Van der Haar (Ned) Telenet Baloise Lions 0:00:32 5 Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal 0:00:39 6 Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Trinity Racing 0:01:01 7 Quinten Hermans (Bel) Circus - Wanty Gobert - Tormans 0:01:08 8 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Group Hens - Maes Containers 0:01:45 9 Niels Vandeputte (Bel) Alpecin - Fenix 0:01:57 10 Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:02:02 11 Daan Soete (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen Bingoal - Destil 0:02:18 12 Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions 0:02:31 13 Ryan Kamp (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal 0:02:35 14 Stan Godrie (Ned) Parkhotel - Valkenburg 0:02:40 15 Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Circus - Wanty Gobert - Tormans 0:02:48 16 Jens Adams (Bel) Hollebeekhoeve 0:02:59 17 Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal 0:03:26 18 Jim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions 0:03:37 19 Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions 0:03:47 20 Jelle Camps (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal 0:04:02 21 Felipe Orts Lloret (Spa) Cyclo - Cross Team Teika - Gsport - Bh 0:04:07 22 David Van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin - Fenix 0:04:18 23 Sieben Wouters (Ned) Creafin - Fristads 0:04:23 24 Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Group Hens - Maes Containers 0:04:38 25 Lander Loockx (Bel) Group Hens - Maes Containers 0:04:40 26 Braam Merlier (Bel) Creafin - Fristads 0:04:50 27 Toon Vandebosch (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal 0:05:00 28 Joran Wyseure (Bel) 0:05:05 29 Yentl Bekaert (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions 0:05:11 30 Pim Ronhaar (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal 0:05:23 31 Yannick Peeters (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal 0:05:30 32 Ingmar Uytdewilligen (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex 0:05:32 33 Mathijs Wuyts (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex 0:05:37 34 Curtis White (USA) 0:05:47 35 Andreas Goeman (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions 0:05:53 36 Kerry Werner (USA) 0:06:01 37 Jarno Bellens (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal 0:06:08 38 Timo Kielich (Bel) Creafin - Fristads 0:06:14 39 Arne Vrachten (Bel) 0:06:18 40 Jakob Dorigoni (Ita) Selle Italia - Guerciotti - Elite 0:06:25 41 Cameron Mason (GBr) Trinity Racing 0:06:26 42 Seppe Rombouts (Bel) 43 Ben Turner (GBr) Creafin - Fristads 1 lap 44 Bart Artz (Ned) 2 laps 45 Jelle Vermoote (Bel) 2 laps 46 Anton Ferdinande (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal 2 laps 47 Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) 2 laps 48 Len Dejonghe (Bel) Group Hens - Maes Containers 2 laps 49 Maik Van der Heijden (Ned) 3 laps 50 Kenny Roelandt (Bel) 3 laps 51 Victor Vandebosch (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal 3 laps 52 Robin Alderweireld (Bel) 3 laps 53 Noah Vreeswijk (Ned) 3 laps 54 Ryan Cortjens (Bel) Alpecin - Fenix 4 laps 55 Thomas Verheyen (Bel) 4 laps 56 Yente Peirens (Bel) 4 laps 57 Edwin De Wit (Bel) 4 laps 58 Yelle Leaerts (Bel) 4 laps 59 Berne Vankeirsbilck (Bel) 4 laps 60 Andres Verdonck (Bel) 4 laps 61 Valentin Remondet (Fra) A.s Bike Crossteam 4 laps 62 Wannes Vanden Bussche (Bel) 5 laps 63 James Madgwick (GBr) 5 laps 64 Ydris Salomez (Bel) 5 laps 65 Niels Koyen (Bel) 5 laps 66 Nicolas De Smet (Bel) 5 laps 67 Jens Gys (Bel) 5 laps 68 Finn Mansfield (GBr) 5 laps 69 Nicola Parenti (Ita) 5 laps 70 Marco Carozzo (Ita) 5 laps 71 Wouter Goosen (Bel) 6 laps 72 Pieter Meelberghs (Bel) 6 laps 73 Francois Chastagner (Fra) 6 laps 74 Mikolaj Markiewicz (Pol) 8 laps DNF Diether Sweeck (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal DNF Felix Paul (Ger) DNF Thomas Mein (GBr) Tarteletto - Isorex DNF Luke Verburg (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal



