Laurens Sweeck wins men's Superprestige Middelkerke
Laurens Sweeck (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) took a solo victory at the final round of the Telenet Superprestige in Middelkerke, sealing the series overall victory in the process.
The Belgian champion beat Toon Aerts (Telenet Baloise Lions) into second place by 15 seconds, while Sweeck's teammate Eli Iserbyt took third, 22 second down. Sweeck's win came after nine laps of racing having jumped clear of a seven-man leading group. He quickly built up a sizeable gap as Telenet Baloise Lions mounted the chase.
Despite their best efforts on behalf of Lars van der Haar, who lay third overall, it wasn't to be, and Sweeck rode untroubled into the distance to cap a flawless ride.
Sweeck formed part of the lead group on lap 1, along with teammate and brother Diether, Lars van der Haar (Telenet Baloise Lions), Quinten Hermans (Circus-Wanty Gobert-Tormans), plus Iserbyt and Aerts.
On the next lap it was down to five men as Diether Sweeck dropped back, but a surging Tom Pidcock (Trinity Racing) soon bridged across to the group. Pauwels Sauzen quickly gained another member at the front, though, as Michael Vanthourenhout made it across.
Hermans lead the way for much of laps 2 and 3, setting the pace as the sole representative of his Circus team. Lap 4 saw Pidcock push on, stretching out the group, though the elastic didn't snap behind.
Soon afterwards, heading through a small sand section, Sweeck seized the mantle, turning on the pace to blast clear of his companions. Initially gaining a small gap, the 26-year-old swiftly moved even further clear, pulling out a 13-second advantage by the end of the lap.
Back in the chase group, Hermans lost ground as the Telenet duo of van der Haar and Iserbyt drove thet pace. Pidcock also dropped away, seemingly suffering a mechanical ailment.
Pauwels Sauzen, not wishing to try and chase down their teammate as he fought for overall victory, sat behind the Telenet duo in the four-man chase group, and as a result Sweeck's lead only increased over the following laps.
By lap 7, he was 17 seconds up the road, and at the start of the penultimate lap 8, he was 28 seconds clear. Iserbyt and Aerts pushed on from the chase group, but at that point, the race and overall was virtually in the bag for Sweeck.
He eased up on the final lap, careful to stay out of trouble, while further back, Aerts put in a dig to secure second, while Iserbyt was safe in third, his second place overall in the bag.Laurens Sweeck (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) took a solo victory at the final round of the Telenet Superprestige in Middelkerke, sealing the series overall victory in the process.
The Belgian champion beat Toon Aerts (Telenet Baloise Lions) into second place by 15 seconds, while Sweeck's teammate Eli Iserbyt took third, 22 second down. Sweeck's win came after nine laps of racing having jumped clear of a seven-man leading group. He quickly built up a sizeable gap as Telenet Baloise Lions mounted the chase.
Despite their best efforts on behalf of Lars van der Haar, who lay third overall, it wasn't to be, and Sweeck rode untroubled into the distance to cap a flawless ride.
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal
1:02:30
2
Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions
0:00:15
3
Eli Iserbyt (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal
0:00:22
4
Lars Van der Haar (Ned) Telenet Baloise Lions
0:00:32
5
Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal
0:00:39
6
Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Trinity Racing
0:01:01
7
Quinten Hermans (Bel) Circus - Wanty Gobert - Tormans
0:01:08
8
Tom Meeusen (Bel) Group Hens - Maes Containers
0:01:45
9
Niels Vandeputte (Bel) Alpecin - Fenix
0:01:57
10
Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb
0:02:02
11
Daan Soete (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen Bingoal - Destil
0:02:18
12
Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions
0:02:31
13
Ryan Kamp (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal
0:02:35
14
Stan Godrie (Ned) Parkhotel - Valkenburg
0:02:40
15
Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Circus - Wanty Gobert - Tormans
0:02:48
16
Jens Adams (Bel) Hollebeekhoeve
0:02:59
17
Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal
0:03:26
18
Jim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions
0:03:37
19
Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions
0:03:47
20
Jelle Camps (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal
0:04:02
21
Felipe Orts Lloret (Spa) Cyclo - Cross Team Teika - Gsport - Bh
0:04:07
22
David Van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin - Fenix
0:04:18
23
Sieben Wouters (Ned) Creafin - Fristads
0:04:23
24
Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Group Hens - Maes Containers
0:04:38
25
Lander Loockx (Bel) Group Hens - Maes Containers
0:04:40
26
Braam Merlier (Bel) Creafin - Fristads
0:04:50
27
Toon Vandebosch (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal
0:05:00
28
Joran Wyseure (Bel)
0:05:05
29
Yentl Bekaert (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions
0:05:11
30
Pim Ronhaar (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal
0:05:23
31
Yannick Peeters (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal
0:05:30
32
Ingmar Uytdewilligen (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
0:05:32
33
Mathijs Wuyts (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
0:05:37
34
Curtis White (USA)
0:05:47
35
Andreas Goeman (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions
0:05:53
36
Kerry Werner (USA)
0:06:01
37
Jarno Bellens (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal
0:06:08
38
Timo Kielich (Bel) Creafin - Fristads
0:06:14
39
Arne Vrachten (Bel)
0:06:18
40
Jakob Dorigoni (Ita) Selle Italia - Guerciotti - Elite
0:06:25
41
Cameron Mason (GBr) Trinity Racing
0:06:26
42
Seppe Rombouts (Bel)
43
Ben Turner (GBr) Creafin - Fristads
1 lap
44
Bart Artz (Ned)
2 laps
45
Jelle Vermoote (Bel)
2 laps
46
Anton Ferdinande (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal
2 laps
47
Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel)
2 laps
48
Len Dejonghe (Bel) Group Hens - Maes Containers
2 laps
49
Maik Van der Heijden (Ned)
3 laps
50
Kenny Roelandt (Bel)
3 laps
51
Victor Vandebosch (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal
3 laps
52
Robin Alderweireld (Bel)
3 laps
53
Noah Vreeswijk (Ned)
3 laps
54
Ryan Cortjens (Bel) Alpecin - Fenix
4 laps
55
Thomas Verheyen (Bel)
4 laps
56
Yente Peirens (Bel)
4 laps
57
Edwin De Wit (Bel)
4 laps
58
Yelle Leaerts (Bel)
4 laps
59
Berne Vankeirsbilck (Bel)
4 laps
60
Andres Verdonck (Bel)
4 laps
61
Valentin Remondet (Fra) A.s Bike Crossteam
4 laps
62
Wannes Vanden Bussche (Bel)
5 laps
63
James Madgwick (GBr)
5 laps
64
Ydris Salomez (Bel)
5 laps
65
Niels Koyen (Bel)
5 laps
66
Nicolas De Smet (Bel)
5 laps
67
Jens Gys (Bel)
5 laps
68
Finn Mansfield (GBr)
5 laps
69
Nicola Parenti (Ita)
5 laps
70
Marco Carozzo (Ita)
5 laps
71
Wouter Goosen (Bel)
6 laps
72
Pieter Meelberghs (Bel)
6 laps
73
Francois Chastagner (Fra)
6 laps
74
Mikolaj Markiewicz (Pol)
8 laps
DNF
Diether Sweeck (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal
DNF
Felix Paul (Ger)
DNF
Thomas Mein (GBr) Tarteletto - Isorex
DNF
Luke Verburg (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Results
1
Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal
84
2
Eli Iserbyt (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal
81
3
Lars Van der Haar (Ned) Telenet Baloise Lions
76
4
Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions
74
5
Quinten Hermans (Bel) Circus - Wanty Gobert - Tormans
72
6
Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Trinity Racing
63
7
Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Circus - Wanty Gobert - Tormans
63
8
Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal
40
9
Tim Merlier (Bel) Creafin - Fristads
35
10
Jens Adams (Bel) Hollebeekhoeve
33