Laurence Fox loses High Court libel case over social media row

Laurence Fox has lost a High Court libel case with two people he called paedophiles on social media.

The actor-turned-politician was sued by former Stonewall trustee Simon Blake and drag artist Crystal.

In an exchange on X, formerly Twitter, about a decision by Sainsbury's to mark Black History Month, Mr Fox referred to the two as "paedophiles".

High Court judge Mrs Justice Collins Rice said Mr Fox's labelling was "harmful, defamatory and baseless".

