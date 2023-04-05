Lauren Weintraub Makes Her Grand Ole Opry Debut! Go Behind the Scenes with the Rising Country Star (Exclusive)

The "People Like Me" singer-songwriter stepped inside the circle for the first time on March 31, five years after leaving her native Boston for Nashville

On a very early morning in January, I got asked if I wanted to make my Opry debut on March 31st. After spitting out my orange juice, I eagerly accepted, and the countdown BEGAN. I spent every day since then dreaming up what I wanted to say, sing — and of course, what I wanted to wear. When the big day finally arrived, the first thing I did backstage was sit down with my incredible makeup artist, Cali Jeffries, who topped off my look with a black, rhinestone cat-eye to match the Opry dress of my dreams.

Then it was time for soundcheck. Going out on the road as a new artist means a lot of my time is spent getting creative with whatever can fit in a minivan, and up to this point, I had only ever played with a two or three-person band. One of the things I was most looking forward to was playing with the infamous Grand Ole Opry band — 10+ of the best musicians in town, and they were just as kind as they are talented.

I was a little superstitious about stepping in the legendary circle on the Opry stage before showtime, but I wanted to make sure I had the best sound possible during soundcheck, so I had a bit of a spiritual, emotional "oh no, I think I'm crying" moment before the show even began. Stepping into that circle for the first time felt surreal and really took me back to all the dive-bar shows I played growing up, singing songs to nobody but the bartenders —it was like it was all culminating in this moment.

I'd seen the Grand Ole Opry a million times from the other side, but once I got onstage, I had to take a moment to just stare out at the beautiful, red velvet pews and sweeping balconies… It's one of the most stunning theaters I've ever seen — and nothing compared to this view.

I had a surprise visitor pop by my dressing room just before the show began! Priscilla Block happened to also be playing the Opry that night, and it was so special to have her there. A year ago, she was one of the first artists to take me out on the road as an opener, and we still tour together — we actually just wrapped a handful of shows together a couple weeks ago! She wrote me the sweetest card and wished me luck — Priscilla is truly one of my favorite humans.

I always like a little moment of silence before a performance, even if it's just 60 seconds — so I took a few breaths, and then it was time to change into THE dress.

The big reveal. Ohhhh, this dress. It has to be my favorite thing I've ever worn. When I pictured myself debuting the Opry, I can't explain it, but this is exactly what I imagined I'd be wearing.

My incredible stylist, Elliott Taylor, made my visions come true with this stunning Mac Duggal dress — it was the black, emo, wedding dress of my dreams, perfect for my "marriage" to country music.

The finished look!

Then… SHOWTIME baby. We snapped some last-minute photos in my dressing room, and I whisked off to side-stage. It was in this exact moment that everything really set in, and I couldn't believe this was real life. My debut at the Grand Ole Opry!!

The show was spiritual. I almost started crying the second I stepped into the circle. Less than five years ago I was busking on the streets of Boston — rain or shine, people or no people — and to be facing a sold-out Opry crowd, filled with my family, friends and team, just five years later had to be one of the most unreal moments of my life. I loved every second of it. And to top it off, it was my dad's birthday too, which made the evening all the more special. Not sure how I'll top that birthday present in the future.

The first person I saw after my performance was my producer, Daniel Ross. Four years ago, we wrote my debut single, "She's Mine," in a tiny little basement, not ever knowing the power it would hold or that it would end up changing my life two years later. He has become like an older brother to me, so having him there, and then singing that song on-stage at the Grand Ole Opry was the epitome of a full "circle" (get it?) moment, and it made both of us tear up.

I took some celebratory pictures in the green room with my guitar player, Brandon Ellis, and just felt so incredibly happy. Five years ago, when I moved to Nashville, I never imagined, in my wildest dreams, that I would be debuting at the Opry this soon after. What an evening.

My friends at the Opry asked me to sign a little notecard and sum up how my debut felt, and I knew exactly what I was going to write in that moment — just three words: "Best. Night. Ever."

I took one final look around the dressing room, taking the moment in one last time, before heading back to my place with my family to celebrate. Champagne was popped, laughter ensued, and good times were had. What an extraordinary evening that I will never, ever, ever, EVER forget.

