Lauren Price has sights on boxing gold after fulfilling three lifelong dreams

When Lauren Price was at school, she was asked to write down a wish list for life. On it she listed three things: world champion kickboxer, international footballer for Wales and Olympian.

Her teacher’s response was to laugh. The 27-year-old has remarkably achieved all three and now has her sights set on gold after sneaking through the tightest of middleweight semi-finals against Nouchka Fontijn.

Two judges scored in favour of Fontijn, one for Price, the other two totally split so, asked to choose who they felt had marginally won the fight, both sided with the Welshwoman.

Prior to the fight, Price had switched off her social media and decided not to pay attention to any messages apart from those sent by her grandmother Linda, who took her in as a three-year-old when her parents were unable to look after her.

Linda is also on hand with inspirational messages before big fights and, while the details of the latest missive she was keeping close to her chest, it clearly gave Price the necessary lift.

Price has had a remarkable journey to make it to the precipice of an Olympic gold medal, a dream she first had after watching Kelly Holmes win in 2004, although she didn’t know in which sport she might end up.

Already, she was a star junior footballer and eventually made her way into the senior national team while also becoming a kickboxing world champion on the side.

She then turned her attention to boxing and was admitted into the GB Boxing set-up post-Rio but doubled up as a taxi driver at weekends – or as she calls “picking up the drunks on a Friday and Saturday night” – to supplement her income.

The hierarchy in Sheffield pay tribute to her work ethic, which has paid off with her having a shot at gold on Sunday against China’s Li Qian.

Price had fought Fontijn six times before and lost four of them, and this time was caught unawares by her opponent’s quicker-than-usual start in the opening round. Towards the end of that round she started to find her rhythm.

She was behind in round one and just about clawed her way back in round two. Going into the last, she said: “I didn’t panic much about it but trusted my corner and knew I had to give my all in the last round. I got into my rhythm and felt I won the last round quite comfortably with my speed and movement. I am over the moon to be in the final.”

The outcome marked the retirement of her opponent after what she described as a “scrap” but, after the win, she insisted her goal hadn’t changed from before she flew out to Tokyo from home.

“It has been a dream of mine to get to the Olympic Games, become an Olympian and to get a medal I can’t quite believe it,” she said.

“I am into the final now and it is a dream come true. I am not stopping now. My aim is to win that gold. I am going to give it my all.”

