Lauren Price ready to hold talks with Eddie Hearn over turning pro

Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Lauren Price is to speak to the promoter Eddie Hearn about the prospect of turning professional after winning Olympic gold on Sunday.

The 27-year-old – who appeared 52 times for Wales in football, was a world champion in kickboxing and also competed in taekwondo before switching to boxing – has yet to decide whether to make the switch to becoming a professional, having previously said she would like to defend her middleweight title at the next Olympics in Paris. But in an interview on Wednesday after she returned home from Tokyo, Price revealed that Matchroom promoter had been in touch.

“I’ve had a lot of people message me – obviously the big man as well, Eddie Hearn” she told BBC Radio Wales. “He’s asked to have a chat with me. It’s opened my options up, but for now I’m just going to take some rest and enjoy the moment.

"When you win an Olympic medal it changes your life. Starting off as a pro, if you've got that type of background, you've reached the top in the amateur game … then the price, as you say, will be pretty interesting."

Price could follow the example of Nicola Adams, who made history by winning gold at London 2012 and successfully defended her title four years later at the Rio Games. If she remains as an amateur she would also be in line to compete for Wales at next year’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

“I’m still young and Paris is only three years away, so I could be a double Olympian,” she said. “ I’ll take a few weeks off and chill out and then go from there. But I love what I do – I’ve got a great life training in Sheffield, training with world-class coaches in a world-class programme.

“In the women’s game it’s getting bigger and bigger all the time, so another three years it will be bigger again and [I can] just go from there then.”