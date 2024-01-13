Lauren Sánchez Sizzles in See-Through Black Lace as Billionaire Fiancé Jeff Bezos Turns 60: 'Happy Birthday Baby'

The Amazon founder popped the question in May 2023

Lauren Sanchez/Instagram Lauren Sanchez

Lauren Sánchez is wishing Jeff Bezos a “happy birthday” in a very special way!

To celebrate the billionaire turning 60, his fiancée shared a special message to him on social media Friday.

“Happy birthday baby 🖤,” Sánchez, 54, captioned an Instagram post. The upload was less about her words, and more about her wardrobe!

She stunned in a see-through black lace Dolce & Gabbana long-sleeved dress. The form-fitting number featured the luxury label’s signature D&G logo covering the design. Visible underneath the dress was a black bra.

Lauren Sanchez/Instagram Lauren Sanchez

The former news anchor wore her hair hanging, with bangs framing her face. She accessorized with a single necklace. Her 30-carat engagement ring could also be seen in the photo.

“Happy to be going around the sun with you. ❤️,” Bezos said in her Instagram comment section.

Earlier in the day, she shared a more detailed birthday tribute online.

“Look who’s turning 60! Happy birthday, baby! 🎉,” she captioned a carousel of images. The first photo was a throwback of the mogul in his younger days as he chowed down on what appeared to be fried chicken.

Paul Morigi/Getty Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos

Next to him was a chocolate cake with two candles.

“Today is another day where your laughter fills our home, and that smile of yours lights up every room. Wishing you an abundance of simple joys and quiet moments of happiness,” Sánchez said. “May this year be filled with everything you love, from peaceful mornings to joyous celebrations.”

“I hope each day brings you countless reasons to smile, just like you give me a reason to smile every single day. Love you, and happy birthday, my love. ❤️🤍❤️,” she concluded.

The final photo of the upload was a black-and-white picture of the couple standing outdoors, gazing into each other’s eyes as they laughed.

News of the Amazon founder and Sánchez dating went public in early January 2019. A source later confirmed to PEOPLE that the pair got engaged on May 23, 2023.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos

In Vogue’s December issue, she shared with the outlet just how surprised she was when Bezos popped the question on his $500 million yacht earlier in the year.

“When he opened the box, I think I blacked out a bit,” Sánchez admitted of the proposal.

At the time of the interview, she said the pair hadn’t quite figured out the logistics of their upcoming nuptials.

“We’re still thinking about the wedding, what it’s going to be. Is it going to be big? Is it going to be overseas? We don’t know yet. We’ve only been engaged five months!”

Days after Bezos proposed, a source told PEOPLE the couple was “on cloud nine — so happy and madly in love,” as they explored Spain and France together. "They have been in a great mood and are obviously enjoying their trip. When they first arrived in Spain, Lauren especially seemed giddy with excitement as they toured the yacht.”



