Meet the style influencer changing fashion for people with disabilities

Beating the Odds profiles people who despite their physical and health challenges, have pushed on to pursue their dreams and accomplish some incredible things.

Lauren "Lolo" Spencer, was diagnosed with Lou Gehrig's disease, otherwise known as ALS, when she was 14 years old.

But the initials describing her condition are not how she describes herself. Instead, she uses adjectives like "authentic," "fearless," "passionate" and "appreciative."

"I had made the decision a long time ago to not let my disability overcome anything that I've ever wanted to do or pursue in my life," Spencer told In The Know.

And she's stuck to that decision. Spencer is now a model, actress, style influencer and public speaker who sees her disability as an honor, not a hindrance.

"I figure if the good Lord put it on your life to have a disability, then that means he knows you can handle it and you can thrive," Spencer told In The Know.

Spencer is definitely thriving. She's appeared in award-winning films, developed a major social media following and even attended New York Fashion Week. Now, she's focused on making sure people see her for what she's done, not the disability she was diagnosed with.

"Are people gonna accept that I am a talent with a disability, and [that I] will be treated as just talent?" Spencer asked In The Know. "Because that is the goal — to see people with disabilities as people first."

