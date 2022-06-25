Lauren Laverne pulls out of BBC's Glastonbury coverage following her mother's death

Photo credit: JMEnternational - Getty Images

BBC 6Music presenter Lauren Laverne has pulled out of the BBC's Glastonbury coverage, saying she is "utterly heartbroken" by her mother's death.

The broadcaster took to Instagram to pay a beautiful tribute to her mum Celia Gofton, who passed away on Friday (June 24), describing her as "the kindest, most compassionate and most tenacious person I have ever met."

Ending her post: "Mam, I love you forever. Thank you for my fantastic life. I have no idea what I'm going to do without you, but I'm going to try to make it interesting and you will be in my heart, always xxx."

It's hard not to read it and bring a tear to your eye as losing a close loved one would do.

Understandably, Laverne won't be appearing for the rest of the weekend to present in a bittersweet moment as she said her mum was looking forward to watching "her favourite Beatle" Paul McCartney headline Saturday night.

Saying she was "looking forward to watching Paulie (as he was always known in our house – her favourite Beatle) tonight. She'd been a fan ever since she saw him at the Sunderland Empire in 1963 (and later met him later me – he was just lovely to her)."

Laverne also thanked her mother's UCLH team for taking care of her and her family towards the end of her life.

Lauren's 6Music team and BBC Glastonbury colleagues – Clara Amfo, Zoe Ball, Dermot O'Leary and Afrodeutsche – expressed their love and condolences along with many others.

"What a woman she was, what a woman you are. Sending you and rest of your family infinite love. Xxxx," said Radio 1 DJ Amfo.

Afrodeutsche added: "My heart is broken for you Lauren, so very sorry you've lost your incredible mum. I'm sending you so much love."

O'Leary wrote: "I'm so so sorry Lauren, what an incredible women, and what a lasting and treasured legacy she leaves. Sending all our love x."

Myleene Klass shared her own story of meeting Celia: "Lala. My heart is broken for you. I know how close you were and what she meant to you. I will forever see Celia sitting cuppa in hand on your sofa, next to your Dad, watching our babies play on the rug and listing to our news.

"Cheering us all on when we needed it, holding our hands tightly and sitting in solidarity when we needed that more. She had so much love, kindness and patience to give and we are the richer for the time we knew and loved her. Love you Lala xxx," she added.

