Should Lauren James start World Cup final? Our writers select their England starting XI

Lauren James is eligible for selection again after serving a two-game ban, but should she be picked to start? - Getty Images/Sue McKay

Lauren James started the World Cup like a house on fire despite not starting the Lionesses’ opening group match. The Chelsea forward chalked up three goals and three assists in three games which included two stunners in the 6-1 thrashing of China.

The 21-year-old was quickly becoming one of the stand-out stars of the tournament before a red card against Nigeria for a stamp on Michelle Alozie saw her given a two-game ban.

Now Sarina Wiegman has a huge selection headache ahead of Sunday’s final against Spain. Does she reinstate James, or stick with Ella Toone who has excelled in her absence?

Our writers pick their XIs for the big match:

Tom Garry

Tom Garry's England team to face Spain

Wiegman places huge value on a couple of key things, when it comes to selection: experience, and consistency. With that in mind, and given the high-pressure environment of a World Cup final, I think it is very unlikely that she will make any unforced changes. This team has just produced their best performance of the summer in the semi-final.

The backline have been resolute, the front two are building a very promising partnership, and Toone’s confidence will have soared after her goal against the Aussies. James is available after suspension and can provide a lethal attacking threat from the bench, but at 21 years old, in her first tournament, a super-sub role might be best suited to her, and the more experienced, battle-hardened heads will get the nod again.

A huge amount of off-the-ball work will be required and this XI all have what it takes.

Luke Edwards

Luke Edwards's England team to face Spain

This may seem harsh on Toone who scored a stunning goal in the semi-final and also scored hugely important goals at the Euros last summer too, but James has something special that needs to be unleashed in the final now she is back from suspension. Toone has not played particularly well at this tournament, her goal against Australia apart.

Oliver Brown

Oliver Brown's England team to face Spain

A World Cup final is not the moment to be tweaking for the sake of it. The most striking feature of England’s semi-final performance was how cohesive they looked, with each player understanding their role to perfection. The only issue to resolve is what to do about James. While the Chelsea striker is available again, she should be deployed from the bench rather than as a starter, I believe. Entrusting her to be fully up to speed after her two-game suspension risks upsetting this team’s precious equilibrium.

Story continues

Fiona Tomas

Fiona Tomas's England team to face Spain

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. As tempting as it might be to bring James back into the starting line-up, Toone has more than proved herself as a cog in England’s attack and should get to enjoy this last dance. As frustrating as it might be for Chloe Kelly, she is utilised best as an impact player should it get tense late on. The Lionesses’s defensive fragilities that were exposed early on in the tournament and have since been ironed out, so the backline is unchanged. Against a Spanish side with all the baggage looming over them from the fall-out with their head coach Jorge Vilda, this is England’s World Cup to lose.

Select your England XI to face Spain...