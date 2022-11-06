Lauren James comes back to haunt Man Utd as Chelsea make title statement

Tom Garry
Manchester United 1 Chelsea 3

Lauren James came back to haunt her old club and help her new side demonstrate their title credentials with a patient but clinically-executed victory, as Manchester United’s wait for a first victory over Chelsea continues.

Quickfire goals from Sam Kerr and James gave Chelsea command of the contest early in the second half, after a relatively drab first 45 minutes, before fit-again England striker Alessia Russo pulled one back for United but Erin Cuthbert's stoppage-time strike sealed the visitors' win.

The result was a big disappointment for the majority of the 6,186 crowd – Manchester United's biggest turnout for a women's match played away from Old Trafford – on a night which saw the hosts' 100 per cent start to the season end.

The two sides began the day level on points but the defending champions had played an extra game, and because of Chelsea's surprise loss at Liverpool on the opening weekend, they have been playing catch-up.

Nonetheless, this had been billed as the first true assessment of United's progress this term, as they seek to break into the elusive top three for the first time since reforming a women's side in 2018.

When these two sides met at Leigh Sports Village last season, it was a humbling experience for United, as they endured their heaviest-ever WSL defeat in a 6-1 thrashing. Chelsea would go on to score 10 goals across their two league head-to-head meetings last term.

This season, Marc Skinner's team started the campaign looking like they mean business, entering this weekend as the early league leaders thanks to five flawless wins from five – without conceding a league goal.

They had been greatly improved in defence by the summer arrival from Brighton of Maya Le Tissier – who received her first senior Lionesses call-up from Sarina Wiegman on Tuesday – and the return to fitness of her central defensive partner Millie Turner after several months out to recover from a carotid artery dissection. The duo have looked resilient and composed. However, they will both be disappointed with their roles in Chelsea's first two goals.

Under no pressure from the visitors, Turner gifted possession straight to Wales' Sophie Ingle, whose pass picked out Kerr and the Australia star fired a lethal finish through the legs of Le Tissier to beat a stranded Mary Earps and open the scoring.

Moments later, a simple long ball over the top saw Kerr latch onto the break and outpace Le Tissier, and she cut the ball back perfectly into former Manchester United player James' path. The 21-year-old swept a terrific first-time finish into the bottom corner, and kissed the Chelsea badge in celebration.

After going 2-0 down, Skinner's side showed good determination to hail themselves back into the game as Russo collected Ella Toone's pass and tucked the ball into the corner.

They built up some pressure but it was Scotland's Cuthbert who had the final say, with a fizzing strike at the other end. United are no doubt improving, but this night showed they still have a way to go yet.

