Lauren James allowed to play in World Cup final if England qualify as she avoids three-game ban

Lauren James stamps on stamps Michelle Alozie of Nigeria - Getty Images/Elsa

Lauren James’ World Cup is not over after a Fifa disciplinary panel decided not to punish her for stamping on an opponent against Nigeria with a three-match ban.

England had feared the maximum punishment would be dished out to the 21-year-old after she was shown a straight red card for standing on the back of Nigeria’s Michelle Alozie as she moved away from a tangle of bodies.

The sending off was for violent conduct, which could have carried a three-match suspension, but the Football Association defended the Chelsea star in her disciplinary hearing.

The offence was subsequently deemed to be at the lower end of the spectrum and James will only be suspended for two games.

That would mean she could play against at this World Cup as long as England reach the semi-finals. Although James will miss any last-four encounter, she will be eligible to return for either the final in the event they win or the third and fourth match play-off should they lose. England take on a dangerous Colombia side in the quarter-final in Sydney on Saturday.

Lauren James (right) has been England's star player at the Women's World Cup, with three goals and three assists - AP/Sophie Ralph

A statement on the Fifa website read: “The Fifa Disciplinary Committee has imposed a two-match suspension on England’s player Lauren James following a violation of article 14 of the Fifa Disciplinary Code at the Fifa Women’s World Cup match England vs Nigeria. The suspension will be served for the Fifa Women’s World Cup quarter-final and the next international fixture following that.”

There will be some eyebrows raised at the leniency given other players have been given three-match bans for violent offences at this tournament.

James, though, had already apologised to Alozie - who was also gracious in her reaction to the incident - as well as England supporters and team-mates. Her dismissal in the 87th minute of the last-16 game in Brisbane left the rest of the team to navigate their way through all of extra time with a player less than their opponents.

But Sarina Wiegman’s side managed to hold on and eventually triumphed on penalties, with Chloe Kelly smashing home the winning spot kick.

Story continues

The FA have declined to comment on Fifa’s decision although manager Wiegman will address the situation at her pre-match press conference on Friday.

The prospect of James being able to play in England’s final game, should they beat Colombia, will be a huge boost to both her and the rest of the squad given how impressive she had been in the games against Denmark and China.

James has scored three goals, with the same number of assists at the World Cup, despite starting the first game against Haiti on the bench.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.