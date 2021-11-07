Lauren Hemp dazzles for Manchester City to inflict more pain on struggling Leicester City - GETTY IMAGES

The “constant threat” of on-song England winger Lauren Hemp helped Manchester City end their four-game winless streak in the Women’s Super League as they inflicted a sixth league defeat out of six on struggling bottom club Leicester City.

Hemp tormented the hosts’ defence with a dazzling display that earned high praise from both managers, while Keira Walsh’s, sweetly-struck, thumping first-time strike from range was the pick of this open game’s five goals.

Without a victory in the WSL since the opening weekend, Man City endured a nightmare start when Leicester’s Manchester United-supporting striker Jess Sigsworth pounced on some lapse defending from Jill Scott to run clear and slot past Karima Taieb in the first minute. But Man City responded well to completely dominate proceedings, hitting the crossbar through Georgia Stanway before Scotland’s Caroline Weir blasted in the leveller after Demi Stokes’ cross was not cleared.

Fit-again holding midfielder Walsh then put the visitors ahead with her powerful drive, before Hemp and Leicester City goalkeeper Kirstie Levell became involved in an entertaining duel. The hosts’ in-form shot-stopper saved three times from Hemp before she finally found her deserved goal with 19 minutes remaining as she met Stanway’s pass and fired into the bottom corner.

Substitute Laura Coombs added a neatly-taken fourth for Man City in the latter stages, on an afternoon when they could have scored eight or nine goals had it not been for the agility of Levell. Man City manager Gareth Taylor was delighted by Hemp’s performance, adding: “Today she looked so dangerous from the start and took her goal really well. She was a constant threat. She's a fantastic player for us, a fantastic outlet.”

Such was the danger being posed by Hemp down the visitors’ left, Leicester actually made a straight substitution at right-back after just 34 minutes, with manager Jonathan Morgan explaining: “Lauren Hemp was brilliant, wasn’t she? G [Georgia Brougham] is positionally brilliant, but Hemp just had the pace on her, so we opted to bring Sophie [Howard] on who is a little bit more aggressive going into the challenge, just to try and slow her down that way. It was a tactical decision.”

In the end, it mattered little, as Hemp continued to run the show and, although newly-promoted Leicester appear to be gradually improving in the top tier, they still succumbed to a six consecutive loss in their head-to-head meetings with Man City in all competitions, and remain without a point in the top flight.

Match details

Leicester City (4-4-2): Levell; Brougham (Howard, 34), McManus, Plumptre, Purfield; O’Brien (Devlin, 61), Tierney, Pike, De Graaf (Flint, 61); Sigsworth, Bailey-Gayle (Barker, 75)

Subs not used: Lambourne (gk), Grant, Zajmi, Camwell

Yellow cards: O’Brien

Manchester City (4-3-3): Taieb; Stanway, Scott, Greenwood, Stokes; Angeldahl, Walsh, Weir (Coombs, 77); Park (Beckie, 81), White, Hemp

Subs not used: Raso, Losada, Mace, Pilling (gk), Kennedy

Yellow cards: None

Referee: Helen Conley (Durham)