Lauren Heard reflects on ‘huge reward’ by becoming TCU basketball’s all-time scorer

Drew Davison
·4 min read
  • 1/4

    Lauren Heard reflects on ‘huge reward’ by becoming TCU basketball’s all-time scorer

    Courtesy of TCU Athletics
  • 2/4

    Lauren Heard reflects on ‘huge reward’ by becoming TCU basketball’s all-time scorer

    Velton Hayworth/Special to the Star-Telegram
  • 3/4

    Lauren Heard reflects on ‘huge reward’ by becoming TCU basketball’s all-time scorer

    Amanda McCoy/amccoy@star-telegram.com
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • 4/4

    Lauren Heard reflects on ‘huge reward’ by becoming TCU basketball’s all-time scorer

    Brandon Wade/AP

The magnitude of the accomplishment was still setting in for Lauren Heard a day later.

She made TCU women’s basketball history on Wednesday night, becoming the program’s all-time leading scorer, but it still felt surreal before she went to practice on Thursday afternoon.

“It’s a huge reward for all the work that I’ve put in since my freshman year,” Heard said. “But it’s still hitting me slowly. I don’t want to limit myself to points, because I like to offer more things, but it’s a huge accomplishment. There’s so many great players before me, men and women, and to have this honor and surpass them is an honor in itself.”

Heard received a number of congratulations from former TCU basketball greats on the men’s side such as Desmond Bane and on the women’s side such as Adrianne Ross. Heard grew close to Bane as their college careers crossed paths at TCU.

“I remember when he was here, I was coming home from tutoring late and he was in the gym by himself getting shots in,” Heard said. “I saw that work ethic. So for the roles to reverse and for him to honor me and call me a ‘GOAT’ (greatest of all time) is surreal. It’s crazy. I remember watching him and saying, ‘That’s the type of work ethic and player I want to be.’”

Heard will leave a similar legacy with the Frogs.

She became the program’s all-time leading scorer with 21 points in TCU’s 83-79 loss to Texas Tech in Lubbock. That pushed Heard’s career total to 1,978 points, passing Zahna Medley’s original record of 1,975 points.

Next up for Heard is a push to join the 2,000-point club. She accomplished that feat during her high school career at Denton Guyer, and is now in position to do it in college.

Heard is just 22 points shy of that milestone. She’s scored at least 22 points in five games this season.

“That’s not my focus; the objective is to win, but being myself and being aggressive, I don’t see how that won’t happen,” said Heard, who is in her fifth season as she took advantage of the NCAA granting an extra year of eligibility amid the COVID pandemic.

“I want to achieve that (2,000 points) in the near future, but definitely not change anything about how I play. I play the game the right way. I do want to leave a legacy and that’s a reason why I came back. I wanted to do something where I left my mark at a special place like TCU.”

The scoring record isn’t the only place where Heard will reside atop TCU’s record books. She set the TCU single-game steals record with 11 at Oklahoma on March 4, 2021; she set the single-season record for free throws made (171) in 2019-20; she set the single-season record for scoring average (21.2 ppg) in 2020-21; and she continues to extend her all-time record for free throws made (620) in a career.

Heard has also earned five Big 12 player of the week honors in her career, including for the week of Dec. 13 this season. She was a first-team All-Big 12 player last season and could earn more league honors this season. Heard ranks seventh in the Big 12 in scoring (14.9 points per game) and eighth in assists (4.0 per game).

Heard and the TCU women close out the regular season against Kansas State on Saturday at Schollmaier Arena. Tip-off is set for 1 p.m. The senior class, headlined by Heard, will be honored before the game. Other seniors on the roster include Okako Adika, Michelle Berry, Kayla Mokwuah, Aahliyah Jackson and Yummy Morris.

The Frogs (6-20, 2-15 Big 12) will then play in the opening round of the Big 12 tournament on Thursday in Kansas City. TCU is currently in the 10-seed, which would mean it’d face 7-seed West Virginia at 8 p.m. Thursday. But it could move up to the 9-seed, which means it’d play at 5:30 p.m.

Get the Horned Frogs Extra newsletter

Get the latest news regarding TCU athletics in your inbox every Thursday morning.

SIGN UP

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Has the Raptors' 'big ball' philosophy worked?

    Amit Mann is joined by Mark Schindler to discuss what we've learned about the Raptors' big-ball lineup and where they need to make some changes. Listen to the Raptors conversation along with a look at the Eastern Conference on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.&nbsp;

  • NHL draft-eligible Russian players in difficult position

    After the International Ice Hockey Federation suspended Russian and Belarusian teams from its competitions until further notice, and revoked Russia's 2023 World Junior Championship hosting rights, the Zone Time crew discuss what the sporting fallout from the war on Ukraine means for Russian playing in the NHL and those hoping to enter the league.

  • Stingers ready to resume Basketball Champions League Americas play in Nicaragua

    The CEBL champion Edmonton Stingers will find themselves in familiar territory this weekend: Nicaragua. After travelling to Polideportivo in December to complete the first of three legs of the FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas (BCLA) competition, the Stingers carry their 1-1 record back to the Central American country for their next window of games. These contests, part of an league that brings together 12 of the best basketball teams across seven countries in the Americas to compete for

  • Are Matthews, Marner & Bunting the best line in hockey?

    In the last month and a half, Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and Michael Bunting have combined for 39 goals in 17 games. Where does the Maple Leafs top line rank among the NHL's best?

  • Pascal Siakam, Gary Trent Jr & Nick Nurse on Goran Dragic getting booed, fans returning

    Pascal Siakam, Gary Trent Jr and Nick Nurse discuss how great it was to have fans back at Scotiabank Arena and react to the heavy chorus of boos Goran Dragic received from the crowd.

  • Minor hockey coach facing numerous sexual assault charges involving kids

    A longtime minor hockey coach in southern Ontario has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault and sexual interference of a person under 16.

  • Appeals to Hockey P.E.I. suspensions filed by all 5 players at heart of racism incident

    CBC News has confirmed that all five minor hockey players from western P.E.I. who received suspensions from Hockey P.E.I. last month are appealing the decision. The players were suspended in the Mark Connors case. He's the teenage goalie from Halifax who says the P.E.I. players directed repeated racial slurs at him during a game in Charlottetown at a tournament in November. A report from Hockey P.E.I.'s discipline and ethics committee chronicles how the five players were seated in the stands at

  • Is it fair to criticize Alexander Ovechkin for Putin ties?

    Alexander Ovechkin is under the microscope for far different reasons after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Is it OK for him to sit on the fence?

  • Growlers basketball coach and general manager Ewing Jr. excited to bring CEBL to the Rock

    The Newfoundland Growlers basketball team has added some hoops royalty ahead of its inaugural season, naming Patrick Ewing Jr. — son of New York Knicks legend Patrick Ewing — the club's head coach and general manager. Ewing Jr. had an eight-year run at the professional level, playing with the NBA's New Orleans Hornets and on several minor league teams, where he was named an all-star and all-league performer. He also had stints in Germany, Spain, Greece and Qatar. "I'm super excited. I'm having a

  • The one thing a women's pro hockey league needs to succeed

    A recent reports suggested there will be a new women's professional hockey league by the end of 2022, including support from select NHL teams but Yahoo Sports Justin Cuthbert says the biggest investment needs to come from the big league itself.

  • Lost Ark is the hottest game right now

    Lost ark is a game you shouldn't miss!

  • Did Martha Stewart and Justin Bieber accidentally leak a new Maple Leafs jersey?

    Martha Stewart had Leafs fans buzzing after an Instagram post for Justin Bieber's birthday.

  • Hockey coach faces new sex assault charges after 2nd victim comes forward in York Region

    A 40-year-old hockey coach and teacher in York Region is facing new charges of sexual assault after previously being charged earlier this year with the sexual assault of a victim as young as eight years old. In February, Kelvin Cheuk-Ho Lee of Whitchurch-Stouffville was charged with four counts each of sexual assault and sexual interference of a person under 16 after York Regional Police learned of a victim who had allegedly been assaulted while participating in private hockey lessons. The assau

  • Hughes brothers make strange bet on Canucks-Devils game

    Quinn Hughes suddenly finds himself on the hook to buy his brother a painting.

  • Raptors feel 'cursed' when they play Pistons

    Chris Boucher says the Toronto Raptors sometimes feel 'cursed' when they face the Detroit Pistons. Toronto has lost its last five matchups with Detroit, who are coached by former Raptors bench boss Dwane Casey.

  • Has much changed for the Oilers under Jay Woodcroft?

    With seven wins from 10 games, the move to Jay Woodcroft appears to have been wise.

  • Arctic Winter Games International Committee suspends Yamal, Russia

    The International Arctic Winter Games Committee has suspended Yamal, Russia, from its biennial circumpolar sport and culture event, citing the Russian invasion of Ukraine in a statement Tuesday evening. The Arctic Winter Games are held every two years, and are an important circumpolar sports and cultural event for youth. About 2,000 athletes from around the world — including from Russia, Greenland, Finland and Norway, as well as Yukon, Nunavut, Nunavik, the Northwest Territories, northern Albert

  • Should Auston Matthews be considered the MVP front runner?

    With incredible numbers, team success and historical implication, the Maple Leafs sniper has the most levers to pull on when building a Hart Trophy case.

  • NHL awards driven by narrative and Auston Matthews has the best story

    Auston Matthews is on course to not only win the Rocket Richard but break the Maple Leafs franchise record for goals in a season, making him the firm favourite to hold the Hart Trophy at the end of this NHL season.&nbsp;

  • Justin Champagnie on his favourite players, bagged milk & little brother Julian

    Toronto Raptors forward Justin Champagnie discusses his favourite basketball players, teammates he gels with the best and some of the weirdest things he's encountered since moving to Canada. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.