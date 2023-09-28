Lauren Graham and I Have the Same “Signature” Red Nail Polish

It's the foolproof shade I return to every fall.

Growing up, my very Connecticut grandmother always had the most beautiful hands and perfect nails. She told me that there were two acceptable nail polish options — a perfect bright red and a classic French manicure. It’s a very 1950s opinion, but even though I love glitters and kitschy nail art, there truly is nothing quite like a classic red. I’ve spent my lifetime testing different shades and I can tell you that the perfect red is Chanel’s perfect-for-fall Le Vernis Longwear Nail Color in Incendiaire.

I am not alone in this opinion — in a recent interview with The Strategist, Lauren Graham called it her “signature color.” The Gilmore Girls star said that she discovered this shade “through procrastinating.” (Iconic.) She called Incendiare a “universally flattering” shade that she associates with “chic ladies.” I agree wholeheartedly and I like to think my grandmother would, too.

Incendiaire is a cherry red reminiscent of Marilyn Monroe, Twin Peaks’ Josie Packard, and Lana Del Rey’s brand of Americana; aka, it’s a red that transcends generations. The perfect color would be moot if the formula and lasting power sucked, but Chanel’s Le Vernis is one of the best traditional, non-gel polishes out there.

Tamim Alnuweiri Two coats of Chanel Le Vernis Longwear Nail Color in Incendiaire without top coat.

I like to apply two coats of the polish, but it really only requires one. I don’t use a base coat or top coat very often but even so, it lasts at least two weeks with no to minimal chipping. It’s super glossy and super shiny, and when people compliment me on my nails, I love how surprised they are when I tell them it’s not gel.

Chanel is to red nail polish what Lauren Graham is to fall TV binge-watching — seminal and quintessential. Head to Chanel to shop Le Vernis Longwear Nail Color in Incendiaire, and if you’re so inclined, grab the La Base Camélia Base Coat and Le Gel Top Coat, too.

