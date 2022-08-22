Lauren Goodger reveals tattoo tribute to late daughter Lorena using her ashes

Lauren Goodger pays tribute to her daughter with a tattoo of her ashes (ES Composite / Instagram)

Former TOWIE star Lauren Goodger has revealed a tattoo tribute to her late baby girl, Lorena.

Goodger, 35, used Lorena’s ashes in tattoo ink to have her name imprinted in cursive, alongside a butterfly, on her forearm in memory of her daughter.

This follows the tragic loss of Goodger’s daughter moments after she was born in July with two knots in her umbilical cord wrapped around her neck.

Lorena would have been Goodger’s second child with her ex-boyfriend, Charles Dury. The pair share a one-year-old daughter, Larose.

Lauren Goodger’s daughter, Larose (Lauren Goodger/Instagram)

Taking to her Instagram stories on Sunday, the former reality star told fans: “So my Lorena tattoo has been tattooed with her ashes.

“It’s something special. Her ashes are now tattooed in me forever.”

She added: “Everyday I go through my list that is full of things I have to do either for my babies, my home, my future for my Larose and my [angel emoji] baby… this was one on my list that was on my mind everyday and I’m so glad it’s [tick emoji].”

Goodger shows her recently etched tribute to her late daughter (@laurengoodger)

Speaking about the moment she lost her daughter, the 35-year-old previously told the Sun: “I held her and kissed her. I sang to her and we played songs.

“She looked like she was asleep. I stayed awake all night with her.”

She added: “I had her feet and hand prints done and then did casts. I have some locks of hair and they gave us a candle for her.

“A local charity organised a photographer and they took some beautiful pictures. My friends put two into a locket which I wear around my neck.”