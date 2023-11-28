Lauren Daigle Made an 'Adoption Pact' with Friends Ahead of CBS Special 'A Home for the Holidays': 'Why Not?' (Exclusive)

The Christian singer, set to perform on the annual holiday special airing Dec. 22, says she and her closest pals are planning to adopt children together

Sonja Flemming/CBS Lauren Daigle perform on A Home for the Holidays

On the heels of scooping up two new Grammy nominations, Christian music star and two-time Grammy winner Lauren Daigle is excited to promote a cause near and dear to her heart.



On Dec. 22 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, CBS will air its 25th annual special A Home for the Holidays, an award-winning program celebrating families whose lives have been changed through adoption. Interspersed with heartwarming personal adoption stories, Daigle — along with Gavin DeGraw, Katharine McPhee and David Foster, Pentatonix and gospel legend CeCe Winans — will be performing to help raise awareness for the cause.



“I’m so elated,” says the "Hold on to Me" singer, 32. “I got the call a couple weeks ago and immediately was like ‘Yes!’ Opportunities where we encourage people to get involved in foster care and in these children’s stories, I think it’s the most important thing we can do.”

Sonja Flemming/CBS David Foster and Katharine McPhee perform on A Home for the Holidays

For Daigle, promoting foster care and adoption is personal. “I’ve seen some children’s stories that haven’t turned out the best,” she says. “I’ve seen children get turned back into the hands of their predators. I’ve watched it in my own family’s story. When people ask me, ‘If you could do anything with your career,’ I always say I want to rewrite legislature for children in this country.”



Sonja Flemming/CBS CeCe Winans performs on A Home for the Holidays

So committed is Daigle to finding happy homes for children, the star, who looks forward to being a mom one day, tells PEOPLE she has plans to adopt. And she’s not doing it alone.

“I tell my friends all the time, ‘Why don’t we all just say we’ll adopt at least one kid and just see where that goes?'" she says. “I feel like if we all can do it together as a sisterhood, then we’ll be able to support each other.” Adds the star, “It’s like an adoption pact. I tell them I might adopt more children than I have biologically.”



When it comes to her friend group, “There’s only a few of us that are actually married. A lot of us are very much single and in our thirties. I’m like ‘By 40, let’s go ahead and just adopt some kids. Why not?’’”



Lauren Daigle

Daigle recently saw just how impactful adoption can be for a child.

“The other day I had an opportunity where this little girl jumped on stage with me to dance,” she says. “I remember seeing the joy, like she was dancing from a different place. God prompted me to say, ‘Is there anything you want to share with the crowd?’ And she goes, ‘I was just adopted!’ I was overwhelmed. The crowd just erupted and she erupted in tears.”



It’s moments like that that makes Daigle proud to take part in A Home for the Holidays. “The show provides the opportunity to show how these kids lives have been transformed,” she says. “When you feel those children’s hearts and you see the ache that they have experienced and then how adoption can provide a sense of stability and worth. It’s pretty priceless.”



A Home for the Holidays airs Dec. 22 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.



