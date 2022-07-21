Lauren Conrad just launched her new LOVED fragrance at HSN—shop the new summer scent

Shop Lauren Conrad's new HSN fragrance, LOVED.

Former reality star Lauren Conrad has just released her new fragrance, LOVED, on HSN. The perfume is a soft, floral scent, perfect for everyday wear during the summer months. The fragrance is available for $59, along with a matching lotion for $25 and a gift set for $65.

The new perfume is inspired by Conrad's relationship with her husband, William Tell. In an interview with PEOPLE, Conrad recalled their early stages of dating when she would always wear floral perfumes on their dates. Back then, Tell would order a scotch, which has a strong, musky scent. Conrad decided to blend those two scents together to create LOVED. "When I smell that combination, it takes me back," she said.

Smell like your favorite flowers with this light, floral scent for summer.

LOVED features a blend of pink rose, tuberose, gardenia, lily, jasmine and musks, lending a blend of light and heavy scents to the fragrance. It only felt right to include her husband in the creation process, according to Conrad—Tell was even by his wife's side giving feedback on what scents he felt were right for the new fragrance. The bottle design was also crafted by Conrad herself, with the bottle topper replicating a rose that grows outside her kitchen window.

This isn't the first time Conrad has partnered with a major retailer. She also has LC Lauren Conrad and Little Co., her clothing brands sold exclusively at Kohl's, which are fan favorites for the retailer. She even has her own nonprofit, The Little Market. which sells ethically sourced products made by artisans.

Conrad mentioned that she's open to more possible fragrances in the future, although she hasn't discussed it yet. In the meantime, you can buy LOVED, the latest addition to Conrad's brand, directly from HSN below.

Shop LOVED at HSN

