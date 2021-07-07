Lauren Bushnell Lane Shares Photo of Baby Dutton After His Hospitalization: 'Our Little Family'

Lauren Bushnell Lane/instagram

Lauren Bushnell Lane is giving fans a health update on her newborn son, Dutton Walker, after the baby was hospitalized over the Fourth of July weekend.

On Tuesday, the Bachelor alum, 31, shared a photo of herself holding the 4-week-old infant at home as husband Chris Lane looked on, writing on her Instagram, "Our little family."

"this past weekend wasn't at all how we expected to celebrate a holiday weekend but we are all resting and Dutton seems to be feeling MUCH better!" she continued. "Thank you to anyone who prayed for us."

Chris, 36, also thanks fans for their support on his Instagram account.

"Update on Dutton: He seems to be feeling better this morning," the country music singer said in a video that showed his son sleeping with a pacifier in his mouth. "Thank y'all so much for all the prayers. We appreciate them and I know he appreciates it."

Dutton was taken to the hospital on Sunday for what Lauren and Chris thought was an ear infection. On Monday, Chris revealed that their child had been in the hospital overnight.

"If you pray, Dutty Buddy needs some prayers," he shared on his Instagram Story.

In a post of her own that day, Lauren said that Dutton had spent 14 hours at the hospital before being discharged.

"Basically [Dutton] has a common virus (basically a cold) and ear infection but with babies so small and under 28 days old they worry about meningitis and do a full work up / spinal tap," she explained. "Thankfully we just have to give him meds and keep an eye and pray it doesn't turn respiratory or get any secondary infections."

Lauren and Chris, who wed in October 2019, spoke to PEOPLE in June about their adjustment as first-time parents.

"I feel like you just have to laugh your way through. The moments of pure exhaustion have been challenging, but Chris is so sweet and helpful," Lauren said. "Especially with me nursing, there's not a lot he can help with, so instead he's been changing diapers, doing laundry, you name it."

She added, "He's really stepped up and I appreciate it. I'm just really thankful that we have each other because at least there's someone there with me to understand what we're going through together."

Chris shared that he and his wife have learned to lean on each other while parenting a newborn.

"We make a good team. ... My instinct is usually if Dutton starts crying in my arms, I take him straight to his mama and he stops immediately. She's got the magic touch," he said.