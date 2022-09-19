Lauren Bushnell Lane and Chris Lane's Relationship Timeline

Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell attend the 54th Academy Of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on April 07, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Since their "secret garden" wedding in 2019, Lauren Bushnell Lane and Chris Lane have welcomed a baby boy and have another child on the way.

The Bachelor alum first met the country singer at an awards show in 2015, but it wasn't until three years later that things became romantic between the two. The couple then had a whirlwind romance — getting engaged after just seven months of dating and tying the knot shortly after. By June 2021, the couple had welcomed their first baby, and in June 2022, they announced they were expecting their second child.

"We make a great team," Chris told PEOPLE in 2022, adding that parenthood, ​​"brought us even closer when I didn't think that was even possible." He continued, "Having a kid is a lot of work and I feel like you have to have a great partner or it's easy to see how it would not work out — it becomes too stressful. I've just realized that Lauren and I are literally a perfect fit for each other."

Lauren added, "I definitely think [parenthood] strengthened our relationship. We are 100% on the same page when it comes to how we want to parent. With the way that we're parenting now, we're just learning together, growing together and supporting each other."

From their red carpet debut to their journey to parenthood, here's everything to know about Lauren Bushnell Lane and Chris Lane's relationship.

Early 2015: Lauren Bushnell Lane and Chris Lane meet

Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell attend the 66th Annual BMI Country Awards at BMI on November 13, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee

Leah Puttkammer/FilmMagic

Lauren and Chris first met at a radio event in Austin, Texas. "We met at an iHeart Radio award show in Austin years ago, gosh it might've been three years ago, and that's when we met initially and kind of just became friends," Lauren told Hollywood Life in 2018.

"Then I ran into him and some of his friends in Nashville a while ago, and just kind of developed a friendship and obviously now we are more than friends," she added.

August 2018: Lauren Bushnell Lane and Chris Lane go on vacation together

In August 2018, Chris "randomly asked" Lauren to join him and a group of friends on vacation in the Bahamas. While they were there, both had some walls up. "He talked about how he wanted to be single forever, how he didn't know if he wanted kids. Chris decided to use our entire trip to completely scare me away," Lauren recalled to PEOPLE.

She continued, "I think I was just very guarded and protecting myself ... I think we probably both were just fighting ourselves over the whole thing."

November 14, 2018: Lauren Bushnell Lane and Chris Lane start dating

Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell attend the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee

John Shearer/WireImage

After their trip, Chris and the former Bachelor contestant kept in touch with daily phone calls — at the time, Lauren was living in Los Angeles and Chris was based in Nashville. Things eventually turned more romantic, and the couple made their relationship public at the 2018 Country Music Association Awards. "It's brand new. It's been a while for me … I finally found my take back home girl," he told PEOPLE, referencing "Take Back Home Girl," his 2017 duet with Tori Kelly.

The same day, a representative for Chris told PEOPLE, "It's brand new and they are enjoying spending time together."

February 20, 2019: Chris Lane says Lauren Bushnell Lane inspires his music

It didn't take long for Lauren to become Chris' muse. When asked if his new girlfriend was inspiring his music, Chris said, "Heck yeah! I'm definitely in a different headspace than I've been in a long time because of this relationship."

The country star continued, "[She] will definitely play into the kind of songs that I write, 100 percent."

June 16, 2019: Lauren Bushnell Lane and Chris Lane get engaged

Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell

Lauren Bushnell Instagram

After seven months of dating, Chris proposed to Lauren at a family cookout. "I knew she wouldn't want some elaborate crazy proposal. So, I decided to keep it pretty casual. I asked her parents for different places in Portland [Oregon] I could potentially take her to," Chris told PEOPLE. "But after a lot of thought I decided doing it at the family cookout would be the most laid-back setting and that she'd appreciate the simplicity of me proposing to her in her parents' backyard."

For the special moment, Chris sang "Big, Big Plans," a song he wrote for Lauren. "Even though I felt pretty confident I was going to get the 'yes,' I've never been that nervous. When I got to the third verse of the song and knew it was time, I pretty much blacked out," he explained. "The next thing I knew, she said 'yes' and the nerves just lifted! It's an explosion of excitement, pure joy, and love."

Lauren told PEOPLE the proposal was "the happiest moment of my life!" She said, "Chris is the most thoughtful person. He clearly put so much time and thought into not only the song, but also making sure everyone I love most was surrounding us in that moment. Holding each other, hearing the song for the first time and then seeing him get down on one knee is a moment I'll never forget."

August 20, 2019: Lauren Bushnell Lane and Chris Lane adopt a puppy and buy a house

In August 2019, Lauren made two exciting announcements in one Instagram post — the couple had adopted a puppy and bought their first house. "It's without shock to anyone who knows me well but, we have decided to make Cooper a permanent part of our family," she wrote alongside a photo of herself, Chris and their "foster fail" puppy Cooper. "Oh! And!! WE BOUGHT A HOUSE!"

September 29, 2019: Lauren Bushnell Lane and Chris Lane throw an engagement party

​Lauren and Chris celebrated their engagement in September 2019 with a party in Chris' hometown of Kernersville, North Carolina, at the Cuddle Creek Farm. ​​"Got to celebrate all weekend long in Chris' hometown with our family, friends, and dogs. At one point I even looked at Chris and said 'I wish we were just getting married tonight!' " the bride-to-be wrote on Instagram.

October 25, 2019: Lauren Bushnell Lane and Chris Lane get married

Four months after Chris proposed, the couple got married in a "secret garden" wedding in Nashville. "I've just looked forward to the day for quite some time and I'm glad that it's finally here. I feel like I'm the luckiest guy in the world to be marrying her," the country star told PEOPLE.

Lauren shared similar sentiments with PEOPLE, saying, "I feel like the luckiest girl. We both recognize what we have is special, and we feel very lucky."

April 27, 2020: Lauren Bushnell Lane and Chris Lane are "so glad" to be done with first dates

Lauren and Chris opened up about their romance during a cameo on Listen To Your Heart, a Bachelor spin-off series. "We say this all the time to each other but I'm so glad that I don't have to go out on any more first dates. I'm so glad we found each other," Chris said.

The former Bachelor contestant added: "Glad we're married and glad we found each other. It's also fun to watch people at that stage, that was such an exciting stage at one point for us. Every stage has its exciting moments, it's fun to watch people and say, 'Oh I remember when we were at that stage.' It's fun from that perspective."

June 24, 2020: Lauren Bushnell Lane and Chris Lane pray to "start a family"

Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell attend the 2019 CMT Music Award at Bridgestone Arena on June 5, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee

Jason Kempin/Getty

Lauren shared some insight into married life with Chris on Instagram in June 2020, revealing that the couple had been praying to have a baby. "I am very excited to start a family and get asked when we are having kids ALL the time but it just hasn't happened yet," she wrote. "When I was talking about it with Chris he said 'well, have you prayed about it?' I said 'well, yes' and he responded 'Have you really prayed hard about it? If that's what we really want, pray, and know it will happen in God's time if it's what He wants for us!! I'll pray with you!' "

October 25, 2020: Lauren Bushnell Lane and Chris Lane celebrate their first wedding anniversary

Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell

Lauren Bushnell Instagram

On Oct. 25, 2020, the couple gave each other sweet shoutouts on Instagram in honor of their 1-year anniversary. "Happy Anniversary @laurenlane I can't believe it's been a year!! Love you. Here's to gettin old and grey together," Chris wrote.

"1 year 🤍🤍," Lauren captioned a photo from their wedding.

December 6, 2020: Lauren Bushnell Lane and Chris Lane reveal they're expecting a baby

A few months later, Lauren and Chris announced they were expecting their first baby together with an Instagram post of their ultrasound. "I just had a feeling so I took a pregnancy test. There really wasn't anything physical happening; I just had a funny feeling I was pregnant," Lauren told PEOPLE.

She continued, "I took a test and believe I was about three-and-a-half weeks at that point, so the second line was very faint. I showed Chris and he didn't believe the test. We went to the store together and bought a digital test and it clearly read 'pregnant.' I think I took about 10 more still in disbelief! Because I was so early we both were shocked but cautiously optimistic!"

"It was very exciting but now feels even more real seeing the ultrasound and hearing the heartbeat. We are just soaking it all in," she added.

December 9, 2020: Chris Lane says he's "secretly hoping" for a boy with Lauren Bushnell Lane

Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell

Lauren Bushnell Instagram

During an interview with Radio.com's Kelly Ford, Chris opened up about his wife's pregnancy. "It almost doesn't feel real, but here we are … [this year has] given us a chance to kind of concentrate on this and not be exhausted from the road and all that kind of stuff ... It gave us a chance to really try, and hallelujah thank the lord it worked out!" he said.

The singer's parents were also thrilled about the news. "My parents are obviously very happy," he said. "They already have one grandbaby, who is 9 years old, that my twin brother had. We're gonna find out [the sex]. We don't have too much longer ... My mom, she's hoping for a girl. I'm secretly hoping for a boy. I think my wife wants a girl."

January 1, 2021: Lauren Bushnell Lane and Chris Lane share they're expecting a baby boy

Chris' "secret hope" came true. In January 2021, the couple announced that they were expecting a baby boy. "It's a BOY," Chris wrote alongside a video of himself hitting a golf ball to reveal the baby's sex.

Lauren shared the news on her feed as well. "Sweet baby BOY, we cannot wait to meet you! I already love you so much! 💙💙💙The last video is the day we found out. My family was in town and I've truly never seen Chris/my brothers that excited! And yes Coopy definitely knows I'm pregnant 🥺," she wrote.

January 1, 2021: Lauren Bushnell Lane opens up about trying to get pregnant with Chris Lane

Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell

Lauren Bushnell Instagram

In a New Year's Day blog post, Bushnell opened up about her journey to getting pregnant and shared that "after four to five months" of trying to conceive, she began to worry. She wrote, "I couldn't help but compare my situation with those of my friends who it happened very easily for, a lot of the time unplanned. Mentally, this was a really hard part of the journey. I'm not sure if other people have experienced this, but as a woman, I assumed there was something wrong with me. Chris would see how disappointed and worried I would get and I could tell he felt really bad."

Lauren credited her husband for his support, writing, "And as hard as trying to conceive is on the woman, I just want to take a moment to acknowledge the impact it has on husbands as well." She continued, "I'm so thankful for Chris. He is such an eternal optimist and I admire his faith so much – he truly was my rock through the emotional rollercoaster of it all."

June 8, 2021: Lauren Bushnell Lane and Chris Lane welcome their first baby

Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell

Lauren Bushnell Instagram

On June 8, 2021, Lauren and Chris welcomed their baby boy, Dutton Walker Lane. "Everyone in the room, including Lauren and me, were shocked we had a 9-pound baby! Not sure where he was hiding in her belly?!" Chris told PEOPLE. "Watching Lauren go through the birthing process — from the beginning to the moment she delivered — was the most incredible thing I've ever witnessed. I experienced an emotion I've never felt before."

Lauren added, "I've never felt an immediate unconditional love like I now have for Dutton. And going through this experience with Chris has made me love and appreciate him even more … I didn't think that was possible!"

June 23, 2021: Lauren Bushnell Lane and Chris Lane open up about parenthood

Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell

Lauren Bushnell Instagram

Two weeks after the birth of their son, Lauren and Chris shared insight into their life as new parents with PEOPLE.

"Watching Lauren be a mom is my favorite thing in the world," Chris said, with Lauren adding, "we're both so new to this and learning as we go, but we're getting the hang of it! You have to laugh your way through. We're just figuring it out together."

They also discussed Dutton's birth story. "I had to sit down for a second because I got a little woozy, but it was the most incredible thing I've truly ever seen with my own two eyes," Chris said. "I know I've said this before, but watching Lauren be a mom is my favorite thing in the world. She is so good at it, and Dutton is lucky to have her as his mama."

September 14, 2021: Lauren Bushnell Lane talks about postpartum anxiety after welcoming son with Chris Lane

In September 2021, Lauren shared her difficult experience with postpartum anxiety on Instagram. "This is by far the hardest thing I've ever done. Balancing work, a 3 month old, [postpartum] anxiety and hormones, lack of sleep, and finding time for me has been a challenge," she wrote. "I had a full blown panic attack the other night and drove myself to the fire station thinking I was having an allergic reaction and my throat was closing / legs were numb."

"I'm heading to the doctor tomorrow to check a couple things and discuss my anxiety that has been through the roof. Anyway- just thought I would share and maybe encourage other moms that you are not alone," the new mom continued.

February 2022: Chris Lane says he "never wanted to get married" before Lauren Bushnell Lane

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Chris shared how his relationship with Lauren had changed his mind about what he wanted for his future. "I never wanted kids. I honestly never wanted to get married. None of that," he said. "You meet somebody that makes you want to change your mindset and then makes you want that."

Chris added, "The day he was born, and I haven't told anybody this, but I cried my eyes out, because I felt like I was praying, just, 'Lord, thank you so much for not listening to me for all those years that I said I never wanted that.' I wouldn't have known what I was missing out on."

May 2022: Chris Lane wants to watch Lauren Bushnell Lane on The Bachelor

Chris is a huge Bachelor fan, and as the couple watched Clayton Echard's season of The Bachelor together, Lauren admitted that her husband wanted to watch her run on Ben Higgins' season.

"Chris thoroughly enjoys it. Like, he loves asking questions and he loves being like, 'Oh, my gosh. I can't believe you were on the show.' Or, he'll constantly make comments about how we need to go back and watch my season," Lauren told Access Hollywood. "I'm like, 'No, no, no. I don't know if that's what we should be doing. I don't know if that's, like, my definition of a date night, Chris.' "

She added, "He fully wants to relive it together and I'm like, 'I mean, maybe we'll try one day.' But like, maybe not start to finish. Maybe, like, let's watch one episode."

June 6, 2022: Lauren Bushnell Lane and Chris Lane are expecting their second baby

Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell

Lauren Bushnell Instagram

Less than a year after the couple welcomed their son, Lauren and Chris announced that they were expecting again — and apparently, the pregnancy news surprised both of them. "To be quite honest, I've never been more shocked in my entire life because this was very much an unexpected surprise," Lauren told PEOPLE. Chris agreed, adding, "It was very shocking!"

Though the pregnancy might have been unplanned, the couple said they are looking forward to baby no. 2, due in October 2022. "We had planned on having at least two kids, so we're very thankful that it was able to happen for us, even if it wasn't necessarily on our exact timing. We're both just incredibly excited," Lauren said.

June 8, 2022: Lauren Bushnell Lane shares marginal cord insertion diagnosis in second pregnancy with Chris Lane

Lauren shared a pregnancy update on Instagram on June 8, 2022. She told her followers, "The first 13 weeks-ish [of pregnancy] were way worse this time around. I just feel like I was way sicker, I threw up a lot more often, hence the hospital visit. Thankfully now I am feeling so much better."

She continued, "I was recently diagnosed with something called marginal cord insertion. I was incredibly stressed out when my doctor told me that but I'm trying to stay optimistic." She explained that this diagnosis means she'll need to be "monitored more often" throughout her pregnancy. Fortunately, Lauren said the baby is "very healthy, measuring great, measuring a little bit big if anything."

September 12, 2022: Lauren Bushnell Lane and Chris Lane announce the sex of their second baby

The couple announced the sex of their little one on the way with a baseball-themed reveal on Instagram. Chris posted a video of himself dressed in an Atlanta Braves jersey and hitting a baseball, which then exploded with blue powder. "Dutty's gonna have a little brother 🙏🏻," he captioned the post.

Lauren also shared the news, writing, "We can't wait to meet you baby BOY 💙💙💙," alongside a series of family photos. In the shots, the soon-to-be mother of two is wearing a blue dress while Chris and Dutton are matching in khakis and white t-shirts.