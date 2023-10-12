Lauren Bushnell and Chris Lane Change Son’s Middle Name: 'We Just Couldn't Decide'

The "I Don't Know About You" singer and his wife shared that they've officially changed their younger son's middle moniker

Lauren Lane/Instagram Lauren Bushnell, Chris Lane and their sons, Dutton and Baker

Lauren Bushnell Lane and Chris Lane have officially changed their baby son’s name.

The former Bachelor star, 33, revealed on her Instagram Story on Oct. 7, that she and her husband, Chris, 38, changed their younger son’s middle name ahead of his first birthday, reports Us Weekly.

The couple's second son was born on Oct. 16, 2022, and was first named Baker Weston Lane, but less than two weeks before their baby boy turned one, the parents officially decided to change Baker’s middle name. His official name is now Baker West, rather than Baker Weston.

Lauren shared with her followers that she had “just dropped off Baker’s name change form at the Vital Records Office.” She joked, “But I’m just having a Kylie Jenner moment, you know, changing my son’s name.” The mother of two was poking fun at The Kardashians star's decision to legally change her son’s name from Wolf to Aire after his first birthday.

Lauren admitted while she and Chris were at the hospital with their newborn, she “panicked.” She revealed, “We just couldn’t decide and it was between West and Weston, and we ended up going with Weston.”

“Baker is such a Baker West and that’s just what we call him.” The influencer also shared that her older son, Dutton Walker, 2 ½, may have inspired the change. “Dutton calls him Baker West, I call him Baker West [and] like his personality is so much more of a West than a Weston, so now he’s Baker West.”



She also confirmed for any curious mothers, that “it’s super easy” to change your child’s name. She explained you have to pay $15, but noted how it’s particularly easy if the child is less than a year old.

Prior to growing their family, the couple got married in a "secret garden" wedding in Nashville on Oct. 25, 2019. "I've just looked forward to the day for quite some time and I'm glad that it's finally here. I feel like I'm the luckiest guy in the world to be marrying her," the country star told PEOPLE.

Lauren shared similar sentiments with PEOPLE, saying, "I feel like the luckiest girl. We both recognize what we have is special, and we feel very lucky."

Subsequently, the couple welcomed their first child, Dutton Walker, in June 2021, and Lauren told PEOPLE, "I've never felt an immediate unconditional love like I now have for Dutton. And going through this experience with Chris has made me love and appreciate him even more … I didn't think that was possible!"

Chris added, "Watching Lauren go through the birthing process — from the beginning to the moment she delivered — was the most incredible thing I've ever witnessed. I experienced an emotion I've never felt before."



