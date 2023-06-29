Lauren Boebert’s Most Glaring Hypocrisy Yet Called Out On Twitter

Conspiracy theorist Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) is getting slammed on social media for complaining about a problem after she explicitly voted against funding to help solve it.

The far-right lawmaker griped about the nation’s crumbling infrastructure, tweeting about recent rail and highway issues and writing that “stuff like this is going on constantly in America.”

But as her critics were quick to point out, Boebert was among the 200 Republican lawmakers in the House who voted against President Joe Biden’s signature infrastructure package.

The deal, which passed in 2021, provides $1.2 trillion to help repair, replace and modernize the nation’s aging roads, highways, bridges and more ― or exactly what Boebert said is “falling down around us” in a Twitter message posted on Wednesday:

An AMTRAK passenger train just derailed in California.



Two weeks ago a highway collapsed in Philadelphia.



Stuff like this is going on constantly in America.



We’re sending our money all over the world but our own country is falling down around us. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) June 29, 2023

Both specific incidents Boebert complained about were actually caused by accidents rather than aging infrastructure.

The train derailed when it struck a truck, injuring 15 people, while the I-95 collapse was caused when a gasoline tanker truck crashed beneath an overpass and caught fire, killing the driver.

However, her concerns about infrastructure “falling down” are widely shared, with engineers warning that many of the nation’s roads, bridges, waterways and more are in dire need of repair and modernization.

The 2021 infrastructure deal was aimed at addressing exactly that ― yet Boebert voted against it.

The lawmaker’s critics called her out for the glaring hypocrisy:

You voted against the infrastructure bill. How do you think things get fixed? — Andrew C Laufer, Esq (@lauferlaw) June 29, 2023

Well, you idiot, that’s why you should vote FOR infrastructure bills in congress.@laurenboeberthttps://t.co/JaEavkUyit — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) June 29, 2023

So why did you vote no to the plan that would have invested billions into infrastructure then??? — WRAPTHx 🥷 (@wrapthx) June 29, 2023

Didn't you vote against Biden's infrastructure bill? — Turgid Verse (@gullyvuhr) June 29, 2023

Lauren can't wrap her head around the facts that...

1) This didn't happen overnight



2) Her Daddy Donald spent 4 years of "in two weeks" of impending Infrastructure promises and



3) Only one president has passed an Infrastructure bill to address this in the past decade https://t.co/OhNGqITnRk — The Tony Michaels Podcast 🎙 (@TonyMichaelsPod) June 29, 2023

The train hit a vehicle.

A fire destroyed that section of I-95. (Which is up and running again, thanks to Dem leadership and unions.)

And, you voted AGAINST the infrastructure bill.

So please, fuck all the way off, @laurenboebert. https://t.co/g5jQ0HU29s — ralphgarman (@RalphGarman) June 29, 2023

Dis you?

Rep. Lauren Boebert called Biden's infrastructure bill 'wasteful' and 'garbage.'

Now she wants $33 million in infrastructure funding for a new bridge.https://t.co/OmQ33hAFrJ — File411 (@File411) June 29, 2023

How about taxing those who profit the most from our infrastructure so that we can reinvest in ourselves?

You constantly vote in support of cuts for the wealthy. https://t.co/sVquIHiRMh — Randy Bryce (@IronStache) June 29, 2023

BOBO, the self-proclaimed genius, conveniently forgets that the country's infrastructure has suffered for years.



Only now did @POTUS pass an infrastructure solution.



Trump's failures are evident, and Democrats were ready to do more.



Let's keep exposing the truth. https://t.co/p5qMEWr5Ke — Dr. Jimmy O’Shët, Alienist (@OshetJimmy) June 29, 2023

When you vote against the infrastructure bill, but complain about shit not getting fixed. Let that sink in #colorado#LaurenBoebertIsSoDumbhttps://t.co/VNLIY0hLC6 — 🎙 Unfiltered Idiots Podcast 🎙 (@UFIdiots) June 29, 2023