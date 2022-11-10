Lauren Boebert - live: Colorado race down to wire with Democrat Adam Frisch leading Republican by 64 votes

The race between Lauren Boebert and Adam Frisch has gone down to the wire with the Democratic challenger now leading by just 64 votes.

By early on Thursday morning, 99 per cent of all votes had been reported for the US House seat in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, with the two candidates neck and neck with 50 per cent of the vote each.

Mr Frisch still holds a narrow lead, with 156,746 votes to Ms Boebert’s 156,682, though the race remains too close to call.

The tight race came as something of a surprise to both Republicans and Democrats – as well as pollsters – after the controversial, gun-toting congresswoman had been expected to enjoy a comfortable reelection to the seat she has occupied since 2020.

Meanwhile in the race for Senate, Democrat Michael Bennet edged out Republican Joe O’Dea with 54.9 per cent of the vote.

The governorship also went blue, with Democrat Jared Polis beating out Republican Heidi Ganahl.

‘People want the circus to stop’

09:01 , Bevan Hurley

Few were picking Lauren Boebert’s Congressional race to go down to the wire.

“She is the incumbent; she represents a plus-nine Republican district; she’s outraised Adam Frisch, so she has more money to spend for her campaign,” Justin Gollob, a political science professor, told The Independent’s Sheila Flynn.

“Her name recognition is higher than Adam Frisch’s. Probably one of his biggest liabilities at this point is his lower name recognition.

“All those signs point to a fairly convincing win. So what’s really a surprise, at this point, is that we’re even having this conversation about the competitiveness of this race.”

Read Sheila’s fascinating report on how Ms Boebert’s “angertainment” alienated voters.

‘People want the circus to stop’: Could Lauren Boebert be in trouble?

Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock headed to runoff election in Georgia

07:01 , Bevan Hurley

Georgia’s Senate race is headed to a runoff after both Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock failed to garner more than 50 per cent of the vote.

Story continues

Several networks projected the race would head to a 6 December runoff on Wednesday afternoon.

That could mean that the outcome of the race and control of the upper chamber of Congress will once again come down to voters in Georgia.

Georgia Senate race headed to runoff as majority hangs in the balance

Adam Kinzinger mocks ‘loser’ Trump in withering attack

05:01 , Bevan Hurley

Illinois congressman Adam Kinzinger mocked Donald Trump supporters on Wednesday, after a sponsored post on Truth Social network claimed the former president was “prophesied” in the Bible.

“Interesting,” the Illinois Republican wrote on Twitter on Wednesday. “Googles Bible verses with ‘loser’ in them.”

Josh Marcus has more.

Adam Kinzinger mocks ‘loser’ Trump in withering attack

Biden takes a victory lap after midterms success

04:00 , Bevan Hurley

In his first remarks since the midterms, Joe Biden praised Democrats’ performance in House races and how the party held many Senate races.

“While the press and the pundits are predicting a ‘giant red wave,’ it didn’t happen,” he told reporters.

“And I know you were somewhat miffed by my obssessive optimism but I felt good during the whole process.”

‘Democrats had a strong night’: Biden takes a victory lap after midterms success

Trump was actually the biggest winner in the midterm elections — and this is why

03:00 , Bevan Hurley

When the Republican party inevitably retakes the House and McCarthy scraps the January 6 committe, Trump will be bullying and trampling over DeSantis — maybe all the way to Oval Office, writes Andrew Buncombe.

Trump was actually the biggest winner in the midterm elections

Abortion wasn’t supposed to matter in the midterms

02:00 , Bevan Hurley

In states where abortion was on the ballot, people overwhelmingly voted to support access to the procedure — and where anti-abortion candidates stood for election, voters tended not to favor them, The Independent’s Clémence Michallon writes.

“Exit polls show that voters cared a lot more about abortion than expected: It was the second most important issue they kept in mind, according to NBC News’s polling, right behind inflation and far ahead of crime, gun policy, and immigration.

“And in states where abortion was explicitly on the ballot, people voted to support access to the procedure.”

Abortion rights advocates count ‘seismic’ victories in US elections

Abortion wasn’t supposed to matter in the midterms

01:00 , Bevan Hurley

In states where abortion was on the ballot, people overwhelmingly voted to support access to the procedure — and where anti-abortion candidates stood for election, voters tended not to favor them, The Independent’s Clémence Michallon writes.

“Exit polls show that voters cared a lot more about abortion than expected: It was the second most important issue they kept in mind, according to NBC News’s polling, right behind inflation and far ahead of crime, gun policy, and immigration.

“And in states where abortion was explicitly on the ballot, people voted to support access to the procedure.”

Abortion wasn’t supposed to matter in the midterms. Republicans got a rude awakening

Lauren Boebert mocked for hours of silence after tweeting ‘Red wave has begun’

00:00 , Bevan Hurley

“The red wave has begun!” tweeted Lauren Boebert on Tuesday as she congratulated fellow Republican Anna Paulina Luna, who was one of the first House races to be called by the Associated Press.

In the 17 hours since, as she has trailed Democratic challenger Adam Frisch, Ms Boebert has been curiously silent.

Filling the void have been her many detractors on social media.

Johanna Chisholm has the story.

Lauren Boebert mocked for awkward 17-hour silence after tweeting ‘red wave has begun’

Young voters overwhelmingly supported Democrats in midterms

Wednesday 9 November 2022 23:30 , Bevan Hurley

Voters aged from 18 to 29 overwhelmingly went for Democratic candidates, according to exit polls from the National Election Pool.

Sixty-three per cent of voters in that age group voted for Democratic House candidates, according to the poll, while 35 per cent voted for Republicans.

John Bowden explains how Gen Z helped Democrats stave off a red wave.

‘Thank you Gen Z!’ How young voters saved the Democrats

‘Furious’ Trump blames Melania for telling him to back Dr Oz

Wednesday 9 November 2022 23:00 , Bevan Hurley

In case you were wondering how things are going at Mar-a-Lago today, Donald Trump is apparently lashing out at everyone — including wife Melania — over the poor midterm showing from candidates he supported.

“Trump is indeed furious this morning, particularly about Mehmet Oz, and is blaming everyone who advised him to back Oz, including his wife, describing it as not her best decision, according to people close to him,” Maggie Haberman of The New York Times tweeted on Wednesday morning.

Gustav Kilander has the full story.

‘Furious’ and ‘livid’ Trump blames Melania for telling him to back Dr Oz

Adam Frisch urges voters to ensure their ballots are counted

Wednesday 9 November 2022 22:05 , Bevan Hurley

Lauren Boebert’s opponent Adam Frisch is encouraging voters to check their ballots were legally cast.

“We need every vote! Ensure your ballot has been counted,” he tweeted a short time ago.

“If you have received a ballot rejection letter from your county clerk, you can fix it via text! Text ‘colorado’ to the SofS at 28683 and follow prompts to fix any errors.”

We need every vote! Ensure your ballot has been counted!



If you have received a ballot rejection letter from your county clerk, you can fix it via text! Text ‘colorado’ to the SofS at 28683 and follow prompts to fix any errors.



Your rejection letter has the info you'll need. — Adam Frisch for CD-3 (@AdamForColorado) November 9, 2022

President Biden says Tuesday was a ‘good day for democracy'

Wednesday 9 November 2022 21:45 , Bevan Hurley

Addressing the nation for the first time since the midterms, Joe Biden said Tuesday’s results were a “good day for democracy”.

“While the press and pundits were predicting a red wave, it did not happen.”

Pres. Biden on the #Election2022: ‘It was a good day, I think, for democracy … With their votes, the American people have spoken’ pic.twitter.com/8KpWijIpme — NowThis (@nowthisnews) November 9, 2022

Abortion wasn’t supposed to matter in the midterms

Wednesday 9 November 2022 21:31 , Bevan Hurley

In states where abortion was on the ballot, people overwhelmingly voted to support access to the procedure — and where anti-abortion candidates stood for election, voters tended not to favor them, The Independent’s Clémence Michallon writes.

“Exit polls show that voters cared a lot more about abortion than expected: It was the second most important issue they kept in mind, according to NBC News’s polling, right behind inflation and far ahead of crime, gun policy, and immigration.

“And in states where abortion was explicitly on the ballot, people voted to support access to the procedure.”

Abortion wasn’t supposed to matter in the midterms. Republicans got a rude awakening

Lauren Boebert gains ground, but still behind

Wednesday 9 November 2022 21:11 , Bevan Hurley

With 95 per cent of the votes now tallied in Colorado’s third congressional district, Lauren Boebert trails her Democratic opponent Adam Frisch by 2200 votes.

The New York Times is still predicting Ms Boebert will win the contest, based on the counties where votes are yet to be counted.

In Montrose, Delta and Mesa counties, Ms Boebert has racked up a significant lead on Mr Frisch.

Mr Frisch is performing better in Pueblo, La Plata and Garfield counties.

Inside John Fetterman’s fairytale campaign

Wednesday 9 November 2022 21:00 , Bevan Hurley

John Fetterman’s rise seemed both unlikely and inevitable, writes The Independent’s Richard Hall.

“Unlikely because he was an unashamed progressive running in a swing state during an election year that was expected to punish Democrats. Inevitable because he had built what many considered to be a movement campaign, powered by vibes and memes.”

Read Richard’s full account from inside the Fetterman campaign.

Inside John Fetterman’s remarkable fairytale campaign

Young voters overwhelmingly supported Democrats in midterms

Wednesday 9 November 2022 20:35 , Bevan Hurley

Voters aged from 18 to 29 overwhelmingly went for Democratic candidates, according to exit polls from the National Election Pool.

Sixty-three per cent of voters in that age group voted for Democratic House candidates, according to the poll, while 35 per cent voted for Republicans.

John Bowden explains how Gen Z helped Democrats stave off a red wave.

Young voters surged to Democrats in midterm elections to stave off red wave

Abortion rights advocates count ‘seismic’ victories

Wednesday 9 November 2022 20:11 , Bevan Hurley

Five months after the US Supreme Court revoked a constitutional right to abortion, voters in three states were the first to enshrine an explicit right to abortion care in their state constitutions.

Voters in Michigan joined Vermont and California to enshrine protections for abortion care in their state constitutions, while voters in Kentucky and Montana appear to have shot down anti-abortion measures in their states.

Alex Woodward takes a closer look at the states that chose to protect abortion rights.

Abortion rights advocates count ‘seismic’ victories in US elections

Lauren Boebert mocked for hours of silence after tweeting ‘Red wave has begun’

Wednesday 9 November 2022 19:50 , Bevan Hurley

“The red wave has begun!” tweeted Lauren Boebert on Tuesday as she congratulated fellow Republican Anna Paulina Luna, who was one of the first House races to be called by the Associated Press.

In the 17 hours since, as she has trailed Democratic challenger Adam Frisch, Ms Boebert has been curiously silent.

Filling the void have been her many detractors on social media.

Johanna Chisholm has the story.

Lauren Boebert mocked for hours of silence after tweeting ‘Red wave has begun’

‘Furious’ Trump blames Melania for telling him to back Dr Oz

Wednesday 9 November 2022 19:32 , Bevan Hurley

In case you were wondering how things are going at Mar-a-Lago today, Donald Trump is apparently lashing out at everyone — including wife Melania — over the poor midterm showing from candidates he supported.

“Trump is indeed furious this morning, particularly about Mehmet Oz, and is blaming everyone who advised him to back Oz, including his wife, describing it as not her best decision, according to people close to him,” Maggie Haberman of The New York Times tweeted on Wednesday morning.

Gustav Kilander has the full story.

‘Furious’ and ‘livid’ Trump blames Melania for telling him to back Dr Oz

Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock headed to runoff election in Georgia

Wednesday 9 November 2022 19:12 , Bevan Hurley

Georgia’s Senate race is headed to a runoff after both Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock failed to garner more than 50 per cent of the vote.

Several networks projected the race would head to a 6 December runoff on Wednesday afternoon.

That could mean that the outcome of the race and control of the upper chamber of Congress will once again come down to voters in Georgia.

Georgia Senate race headed to runoff as majority hangs in the balance

The Democrats’ apocalypse was canceled — largely thanks to Donald Trump

Wednesday 9 November 2022 18:50 , Bevan Hurley

The Democrats avoided a blood moon bloodbath largely thanks to one man, The Independent’s senior Washington correspondent Eric Garcia writes.

“Trump set Republicans up for failure the moment he and then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell rammed through Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation right before the 2020 presidential election.

“That teed up the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v Wade with its decision in Dobbs v Jackson. Had that not happened, Democrats would have been looking at a catastrophic midterm on the scale of their historic rout in 2010. Instead, the decision galvanized their base in a way almost no issue ever could.”

Read Eric’s piece below.

The Democrats’ apocalypse was canceled — largely thanks to Donald Trump

Trump’s influence damaged as his chosen candidates go down

Wednesday 9 November 2022 18:30 , Bevan Hurley

About half of Donald Trump’s chosen candidates for Congress suffered losses, denting the former president’s influence as he is widdely expected to formally launch another presidential bid.

A final analysis of the night put the number at roughly 80 of Mr Trump’s 174 congressional endorsements making it to Capitol Hill, a number that includes incumbents.

John Bowden has the full story.

Trump’s influence takes a hit as half of his congressional picks go down

‘People want the circus to stop’

Wednesday 9 November 2022 18:11 , Bevan Hurley

Few were picking Lauren Boebert’s Congressional race to go down to the wire.

“She is the incumbent; she represents a plus-nine Republican district; she’s outraised Adam Frisch, so she has more money to spend for her campaign,” Justin Gollob, a political science professor, told The Independent’s Sheila Flynn.

“Her name recognition is higher than Adam Frisch’s. Probably one of his biggest liabilities at this point is his lower name recognition.

“All those signs point to a fairly convincing win. So what’s really a surprise, at this point, is that we’re even having this conversation about the competitiveness of this race.”

Read Sheila’s fascinating report on how Ms Boebert’s “angertainment” alienated voters.

‘People want the circus to stop’: Could Lauren Boebert be in trouble?

Watch: Craziest moments from US midterm election night

Wednesday 9 November 2022 17:50 , Bevan Hurley

Standout moments from the midterm elections include Arizona GOP candidate Kari Lake promising to be a “nightmare” for journalists, Mike Lindell claiming “90 per cent of the country votes Republican,” and Tudor Dixon refusing to concede the Michigan governor’s race.

Watch below.

Craziest moments from US midterm election night

Social media users troll Boebert over potential loss

Wednesday 9 November 2022 17:30 , Rachel Sharp

Social media users have begun trolling Lauren Boebert over a potential loss in the midterms.

With the Republican still trailing her Democratic rival on Wednesday afternoon, many people took to Twitter to celebrate the possibility that she might be defeated and to mull what job Ms Boebert could do next.

“While the race has not been officially called, we can confirm that a Dancing With The Stars representative HAS reached out tonight to Lauren Boebert,” tweeted actor Bradley Whitford.

Another social media user posted a meme of a McDonald’s sign, open to hiring the Colorado congresswoman.

Meanwhile, another shared a meme of the Joker giving directions to a clown, captioning it: “Madison Cawthorn showing Lauren Boebert around the Unemployment Office.”

Madison Cawthorn showing Lauren Boebert around the Unemployment Office. pic.twitter.com/fvLJG7lD0E — Dana 🌊 (@DanaSan68018976) November 9, 2022

“Boebert” was also trending with the tight race coming as something of a surprise to both Republicans and Democrats – as well as pollsters.

US midterms: Who won, who lost and what we know so far

Wednesday 9 November 2022 17:10 , Rachel Sharp

As the results began to roll in from America’s midterm elections on Tuesday night, it quickly became clear that the contest had been much closer than expected and the outcome more nail-biting and unpredictable than many had foreseen.

The Republicans appear close to securing a majority in the House of Representatives at the time of writing and could yet sneak an advantage in the Senate too, which would allow them to play havoc with Joe Biden’s legislative agenda.

But the “red tsunami” that many blustering conservative commentators had confidently forecast was about to level Washington DC has most certainly not materialised.

Find out who won, who lost and what we know so far:

US midterms: Who won, who lost and what we know so far

Frisch still leading Boebert by 1.2%

Wednesday 9 November 2022 16:50 , Rachel Sharp

Adam Frisch is still enjoying a 1.2 percentage point lead over Lauren Boebert in the race for the Colorado House seat.

Mr Frisch, a Democrat, is leading with 50.6 per cent of the votes, to Ms Boebert’s 49.4 per cent, with 93 per cent of votes now reported.

Voices: Polls got it wrong about the midterm election results. Here’s why

Wednesday 9 November 2022 16:40 , Rachel Sharp

Polls got it wrong about the midterm election results. Here’s why From large numbers of independent voters to suburban women to younger voters turning up in better-than-expected numbers, the Democrats had some unexpected advantages.

And even where Republicans are winning, it may be more due to redistricting than the popularity of their own candidates.

Michael Salfino explains more:

Polls got it wrong about the midterm election results. Here’s why

‘A complete crock’: Political observers mock Trump and GOP’s ‘red wave’ failing during midterms

Wednesday 9 November 2022 16:30 , Rachel Sharp

Ahead of the 2022 midterms, Republicans, former presidents, journalists, podcasters, and even some prominent Democrats like California governor Gavin Newsom were predicting a “red wave” of GOP victories that would flip control of Congress.

Former president Donald Trump claimed there would be a “red wave because of crime.” Senator Ted Cruz of Texas predicted not just a red wave, but a “red tsunami.” Radio host Joe Rogan said the wave would look like the elevators full of blood in the classic horror film The Shining.

The 2022 midterms won’t be remembered as a political bloodbath; even though the party rode into the election against an unpopular president, during an off year and high inflation and gas prices—all reliable predictors of a backlash against the party in the White House.

The Independent’s Josh Marcus has the full story:

‘A complete crock’: Political observers mock Trump and GOP’s ‘red wave’ failing

Boebert used Trump and the Proud Boys to gain power – then she got personal to defend her seat

Wednesday 9 November 2022 16:18 , Rachel Sharp

During Lauren Boebert’s election run, she tried to tie rival Adam Frisch to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and of being an out-of-touch elitist for formerly living in Aspen and serving on its city council.

She also alleged he “succumbed to blackmail” while serving on the councils, a claim Mr Frisch said he wished not to elaborate on to avoid adding “fuel to the fire”.

The Independent’s Graig Graziosi has the full story:

Everything to know about Lauren Boebert

Who is Adam Frisch?

Wednesday 9 November 2022 16:05 , Rachel Sharp

Adam Frisch, 55, is caught in a close race with Lauren Boebert for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District.

Mr Frisch is a former currency trader who served eight years on Aspen City Council.

A married father of two, he was unaffiliated with any party for decades before joining the Democratic Party in 1992.

He told The Independent that he decided to run against Ms Boebert because he found some of her comments “disgusting and anti-ethical to America” and opposed her brand of “angertainment”.

Calling himself a “numbers person,” Mr Frisch said that the fact that Ms Boebert only won 51 per cent of the vote when she was elected in 2020 also “caught my eye”.

“I was thinking, you know, if a moderate, pragmatic, pro-business Democrat could get by the Democratic primary, which wouldn’t be easy - and it wasn’t - I thought I could build a coalition,” he said.

Who is Lauren Boebert?

Wednesday 9 November 2022 15:55 , Rachel Sharp

Lauren Boebert, 35, was among the first of a post-2016 breed of MAGA-focused Republicans to win a major congressional seat.

Ms Boebert is the daughter of a single mother and has spoken at length about her upbringing struggling with poverty and a single-parent home.

The congresswoman first made headlines not as a politician but as a restauranteur. Her establishment, called Shooters, grabbed the public’s attention thanks to its wait staff openly carrying firearms during their shifts. She also refused to stop offering in-door dining during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ms Boebert made national headlines again after she disrupted a campaign event held by then-Presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke, who had run on tightening gun control measures to curb shooting violence in the country. She was armed when she crashed the event and defied Mr O’Rourke’s claim that he wanted to confiscate assault weapons.

Later that year she announced her candidacy for the state’s 3rd Congressional District, challenging then-incumbent Scott Tipton. Ms Boebert ran a campaign largely rooted in MAGA-ideology and loyalty to former President Donald Trump, and has continued to promote nationalist ideals during her time in Congress.

During her campaign and congressional tenure, Ms Boebert has been criticised for saying she “hopes [QAnon] is true,” closeness with the Proud Boys right-wing gang, and claiming she is “with the militias.” She faced further scrutiny after aligning herself with the Capitol rioters on January 6 and tweeting “today is 1776” while Trump loyalists attacked the building and Capitol police.

Ms Boebert is married to her husband, Jayson, and the couple have four sons.