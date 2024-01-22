Lauren Alaina Whoops Blake Shelton in a Wild Game of Beer Pong on the Season 2 Finale of 'Barmageddon' (Exclusive)

The Season 2 finale of Blake Shelton's game show airs on USA at 11 p.m. ET on Monday

Lauren Alaina and Blake Shelton are “Thicc as Thieves” on the Season 2 finale of Barmageddon!

The country music star, 47, and Carson Daly will wrap up the second season of their hit game show on Monday — and they’re closing out the season with a bang by inviting Shelton’s friend and former tour mate, 29, on as the celebrity guest for the finale.

Ahead of the episode’s release at 11 p.m. ET on USA, PEOPLE is exclusively premiering a clip of one of the games that Alaina faces off (and completely whoops) Shelton in.

Jake Giles Netter/USA Network Lauren Alaina and Blake Shelton on 'Barmageddon'

The two singer-songwriters play a wild game of beer pong on the latest episode of the reality series, which finds celebrities playing larger-than-life bar hall games out of Shelton’s Nashville bar Ole Reed. But rather than simply tossing balls into Red Solo cups, the classic party game is Barmageddon-ified: The cups are oversized, there's a giant ping pong paddle involved and the balls the player is trying to land are being thrown in their direction.

When it's the “God’s Country” singer's turn, he doesn't fare so well — only landing one ball into a cup. In the clip, he also gets his fair share of ridiculing by his opponent and costar, who teases, “This is your hero?” at one point, seemingly making a reference to Alaina’s appearance on Shelton’s Friends and Heroes Tour in early 2020.



Jake Giles Netter/USA Network 'Barmaggedon' Season 2 finale

The “Getting Over Him” artist was a little more supportive, exclaiming, “You’re doing great, sweetie,” at one point.

Although, as the Grammy-nominated artist continued playing and missing, she added, “Is it that hard?” prompting one of the fan participants to make an explicit joke.

As Alaina approaches the ping pong table in the hilarious video, it’s a bit of a different story.

Jake Giles Netter/USA Network 'Barmageddon' Season 2 finale

The two hitmakers will play beer pong and other games in Monday night’s Season 2 finale of Barmageddon.

The show created by Shelton, featuring Daly, 50, among the executive producers and Nikki Garcia as the host, included 10 episodes in its second season that aired throughout fall 2023 and early 2024. A handful of star-studded guests made appearances, including Kelly Clarkson, Michelle Rodriguez, David Arquette, Carly Pearce, Shelton’s wife and pop superstar Gwen Stefani and many others.

Season 2 has seen a handful of hysterical, NSFW moments, from an R-rated Christmas special featuring special guest Ice-T to games of pictionary turned raunchy.

Jake Giles Netter/USA Network 'Barmaggedon' Season 2 finale

When Shelton and Daly first launched their USA series in December 2022, the country singer explained that they were hoping to recreate a "real-life The Hangover."

"We wanted to try to capture that in a TV show with people that we know," the musician shared, adding that he didn't envision himself playing the games quite so enthusiastically when the show first began, because he liked to "watch other people do stupid stuff — not necessarily be the one doing it."

Eventually, he and his costar couldn’t resist participating. "It's so much fun, I wanted to be a part of it," the “Austin” singer said.

Daly also jokingly added, "We're both very dumb men, and we come up with lots of what we think are great ideas.”



The Season 2 finale of Barmageddon will air at 11 p.m. ET on USA on Monday, Jan. 22.

