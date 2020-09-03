Lauren Alaina releases her "bottled up" emotions on new 'Getting Over Him' EP

Lauren Alaina kick-started 2020 with a musical proclamation that she's "Getting Good."

On the title track of her six-song March EP, this heart-on-her-sleeve singer and social media pun sorceress sings, "I'm thinking, once I learn to grow right where I'm planted/ Maybe that's when life starts getting good."

Now, the 25-year-old "Road Less Traveled" singer and "Dancing With the Stars" alum looks to another brand of self-prescribed artistic "getting" for her next release: "Getting Over Him."

Alaina releases her six-song "Getting Over Him" on Friday via Mercury Nashville.

"I went through a pretty public breakup last year, and I went through the breakup right before I went on 'Dancing With the Stars' and I never addressed it," Alaina said in reference to her 2019 relationship with now-exiled Christian comedian John Crist.

On rebounding from a "brutal" split, she continued, "This EP is kind of my response, because everyone did have a lot of questions and I never really answered it. ... Until I had my mind wrapped around what's happening, it (was) OK to take a beat and just take some time for myself. And the way I do that is I write songs."

In a new Tennessean interview, Alaina discusses healing through her music, standout song "What Do You Think Of" and working with country icon Trisha Yearwood.

Alaina didn't immediately turn to earworm therapy (she was dancing eight hours a day for 'Stars,' after all) after her breakup. She "bottled up" emotions while on the show, eventually releasing them in a sprawling musical effort that sends listeners to a watering hole that she better not catch an ex at ("Bar Back"), on a polished country-pop race to her next stop ("Run") and into her well-aged future ("If I Was a Beer").

She co-wrote each song on the album, describing it as "my way of processing everything I'm going through." She recalled first writing for catharsis at age 9 after her aunt was in a car accident.

"As long as I can remember, music — outside of even my own — has helped me," she said. "I don't know why (at) 9 years old I decided that was what I needed to do, but that laid the foundation for, 'OK, when I'm upset or I'm feeling things, this is what I do.' I either listen to music or I write it."

She enlisted nontraditional country favorite Jon Pardi for a duet on title track "Getting Over Him." Alaina said hanging out in bars isn't "really her style," but she had a few weeks under neon lights that inspired the anthem for moving on.

