Lauren Alaina Fangirls Over Singing with Trisha Yearwood: 'That Made My Whole Life'

Trisha Yearwood is all smiles in the kitchen with fellow country singer Lauren Alaina.

On Wednesday, the three-time Grammy Award winner, 56, shared a video of herself and Alaina singing a rendition of her 1992 song "Walkaway Joe."

The pair were on the set of the music superstar's Food Network cooking show, Trisha's Southern Kitchen. With drinks in hand, they belted out a verse of the country hit.

Yearwood wrote, "No caption need [sic]. I love you, Junior! #TrishasKitchen."

Alaina, 26, shared the clip on her Instagram as well, telling fans, "We COOKED up a good time last night celebrating the release of #TrishasKitchen in Trisha's kitchen. I got to WALKAWAY with the biggest smile on my face. Y'all go get her new cookbook now!! Junior loves you, @trishayearwood 🎂."

At the end of the video, the American Idol alum laughed and gave a shoutout to Yearwood's newly released cookbook, Trisha's Kitchen: Easy Comfort Food for Friends and Family. "That made my whole life," she said. "Also, get her cookbook!"

This isn't the first time Alaina has shared her adoration for the country superstar. The "It Was Me" singer previously talked about the bond she shares with Yearwood in an interview with CMT's Cody Alan in July.

"Growing up in the nineties, it was Trisha," recalled Alaina. "There were multiple women, but she was such a prominent voice on the radio. I remember singing her songs in singing competitions and just loving her."

She's also following in Yearwood's footsteps by adding author to her resume. In November, Alaina will release Getting Good at Being You: Learning to Love Who God Made You to Be, which is available for pre-order now and will be in stores Nov. 23.

But she's not stopping there. Alaina's Hallmark movie Roadhouse Romance premiered earlier this month, as well as her third album Sitting Pretty on Top of the World.

"I am not the kind of person that can just sit and be still," she told PEOPLE at the time. "I've always wanted to do a book. I've always wanted to do acting. And obviously, I wanted to get my third album out. I tried to take advantage of the time I had."

The Georgia native teamed with Yearwood, Danish pop star Lukas Graham and country music's good-time cowboy Jon Pardi for collaborations on the album.